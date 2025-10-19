Nazaré dethrone Leça to take first ever Champions Cup title
Men's edition of the EHF Beach Handball Champions 2025 in Porto Santo will forever stay in the hearts and minds of Nazaré BHT's players who won the title for the very first time and prevented GRD Leça - Spar from defending their crown. In a gripping final match the Portuguese side celebrated after beating the last year's champions in a dramatic shootout.
It's amazing, we've worked so hard to get here. To win in quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals all in the shootout shows our attitude and that we never give up. The unity in our team is high, we are all very close. Also, a lot of players can play different positions so we are able to switch tactics and not let our opponents get comfortable. Those two things prevailed for us.
We played very well in the first half. In the second, sometimes things don't go very well. They deserved to win, congrats to Nazaré. Of course I'm disappointed, but this is sports.