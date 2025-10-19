Nazaré dethrone Leça to take first ever Champions Cup title

Nazaré dethrone Leça to take first ever Champions Cup title

19 October 2025, 19:49

Men's edition of the EHF Beach Handball Champions 2025 in Porto Santo will forever stay in the hearts and minds of Nazaré BHT's players who won the title for the very first time and prevented GRD Leça - Spar from defending their crown. In a gripping final match the Portuguese side celebrated after beating the last year's champions in a dramatic shootout.

FINAL 
GRD LEÇA - SPAR vs NAZARÉ BHT 1:2 (26:14, 20:21, 2:7)

  • Leça came out firing in the opening set, delivering a confident performance that showcased their determination from the very first whistle
  • Nazaré proved to be a tough nut to crack as they mounted a comeback in a super tight second set and took the match to a shootout
  • The high-stakes shootout brought all the drama and excitement, but it was Nazaré who emerged victorious; Francisco Santos was one of the key players for the newly-crowned champions
  • This year's triumph marked their first title at the Champions Cup, following last year's bronze medal success
  • Nazaré's joy doubled as Bruno Oliveira won the MVP award and Thiago De Oliveira Barcello was voted best defender in the tournament's All-star Team

CC25 Green Cobras BHC Vs Nazaré BHT UH12830 UH
It's amazing, we've worked so hard to get here. To win in quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals all in the shootout shows our attitude and that we never give up. The unity in our team is high, we are all very close. Also, a lot of players can play different positions so we are able to switch tactics and not let our opponents get comfortable. Those two things prevailed for us.

Francisco Santos
Player, Nazaré BHT
CC25 QF GRD Leça SPAR Vs Hír Sat BHC UH12740 UH (1)
We played very well in the first half. In the second, sometimes things don't go very well. They deserved to win, congrats to Nazaré. Of course I'm disappointed, but this is sports.
Tiago Costa
Player, GRD Leça - Spar
CC25 Final GRD Leça SPAR Vs Nazaré BHT SP7 0373 SPS
CC25 Final GRD Leça SPAR Vs Nazaré BHT SP7 0407 SPS
CC25 Final GRD Leça SPAR Vs Nazaré BHT SP7 0183 SPS (1)
CC25 Final GRD Leça SPAR Vs Nazaré BHT SP7 9948 SPS
CC25 Final GRD Leça SPAR Vs Nazaré BHT SP7 0256 SPS
CC25 Final GRD Leça SPAR Vs Nazaré BHT SP7 0013 SPS
CC25 Final GRD Leça SPAR Vs Nazaré BHT SP7 9937 SPS
CC25 Final GRD Leça SPAR Vs Nazaré BHT SP7 0188 SPS
CC25 Final GRD Leça SPAR Vs Nazaré BHT SP7 0329 SPS
BRONZE MEDAL MATCH
12 MONKEYS KÖLN BHC VS RØDBY BEACH BOYS 2:0 (23:20, 19:16)

  • Led by the brilliant Moritz Ebert in goal, 12 Monkeys succeeded in their aim of securing a bronze medal in the clash with the 2024 runners-up Rødby
  • 12 Monkeys bounced back after losing to GRD Leça – Spar in the semis, while Rødby were eliminated by Nazaré
  • The German team were consistent from the beginning, never taking their lead for granted, and they conclude the campaign in Porto Santo in winning fashion
  • Eight points each from Rødby’s three players, Simon Møss, Joel Pascual and José Fonseca, were not enough to overturn the result against their strong opponent
  • The final ranking can be found here

CC25 3Rd 12 Monkeys Köln BHC Vs Rødby Beach Boys SP7 6507 SPS
CC25 3Rd 12 Monkeys Köln BHC Vs Rødby Beach Boys UH25476 UH
CC25 3Rd 12 Monkeys Köln BHC Vs Rødby Beach Boys UH24735 UH
CC25 3Rd 12 Monkeys Köln BHC Vs Rødby Beach Boys UH25046 UH
CC25 3Rd 12 Monkeys Köln BHC Vs Rødby Beach Boys UH25384 UH
CC25 3Rd 12 Monkeys Köln BHC Vs Rødby Beach Boys UH24811 UH
CC25 3Rd 12 Monkeys Köln BHC Vs Rødby Beach Boys UH25004 UH
CC25 3Rd 12 Monkeys Köln BHC Vs Rødby Beach Boys SP7 5553 SPS
CC25 3Rd 12 Monkeys Köln BHC Vs Rødby Beach Boys SP7 5758 SPS
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles SP7 9146 SPS
