Martinovic: “My heart pushed me to play the Champions League”

The Croatian star has been on many wish lists after top performances for both his club and country. Now, after his first month in Hungary, Martinovic says Veszprém feels like the right place to make further steps in his career. With more than three weeks behind him at his new club, he admits the adjustment has been smooth.

“I’m really satisfied,” Martinovic says after his first month in Hungary. “The team is excellent, the coaches are top-class. It’s actually the third time I have had a Spanish coach, after Carlos Ortega and Roberto Parrondo.

“Already in three weeks I’ve learned a lot from Xavi Pascual about details in defence and attack. Off the court, the club helped me immediately with everything. I live five minutes from the arena. So, honestly, everything has been great so far.”

Leaving Germany was not easy. Across seven years in Germany, from his first steps in VfL Gummersbach, through TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, MT Melsungen and most recently Rhein-Neckar Löwen, Martinovic grew from a talented youngster who started in Austria's HC Fivers WAT Margareten into a leading figure and high-impact player. However, the pull of Europe's elite competition was stronger.

“My heart pushed me to play the Champions League,” he explains. “I’m 27 now and I feel I deserve to play it. It was my dream, and we all worked hard to make the transfer happen this summer. It wasn’t easy, but in the end Löwen, Veszprém, my agent and I personally gave everything so everyone could be satisfied. I’m very grateful it worked out, and that I’m here now,” says Martinovic.