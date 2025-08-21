Martinovic: “My heart pushed me to play the Champions League”

Martinovic: “My heart pushed me to play the Champions League”

21 August 2025, 12:00

After seven years in the Bundesliga, Croatian right back Ivan Martinovic joined Hungarian powerhouse One Veszprém HC this summer, and is ready for a new challenge. At 27, Martinovic feels the timing is right to finally play the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and chase trophies that have so far eluded him.

The Croatian star has been on many wish lists after top performances for both his club and country. Now, after his first month in Hungary, Martinovic says Veszprém feels like the right place to make further steps in his career. With more than three weeks behind him at his new club, he admits the adjustment has been smooth.

“I’m really satisfied,” Martinovic says after his first month in Hungary. “The team is excellent, the coaches are top-class. It’s actually the third time I have had a Spanish coach, after Carlos Ortega and Roberto Parrondo.

“Already in three weeks I’ve learned a lot from Xavi Pascual about details in defence and attack. Off the court, the club helped me immediately with everything. I live five minutes from the arena. So, honestly, everything has been great so far.”

Leaving Germany was not easy. Across seven years in Germany, from his first steps in VfL Gummersbach, through TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, MT Melsungen and most recently Rhein-Neckar Löwen, Martinovic grew from a talented youngster who started in Austria's HC Fivers WAT Margareten into a leading figure and high-impact player. However, the pull of Europe's elite competition was stronger.

“My heart pushed me to play the Champions League,” he explains. “I’m 27 now and I feel I deserve to play it. It was my dream, and we all worked hard to make the transfer happen this summer. It wasn’t easy, but in the end Löwen, Veszprém, my agent and I personally gave everything so everyone could be satisfied. I’m very grateful it worked out, and that I’m here now,” says Martinovic.

He also admits the demanding Bundesliga rhythm played its part: “Bundesliga is very tough, every match is a battle. The calendar is exhausting. I remember playing on 26 December, the last match of the year, while here in Hungary the last league game is already on 10 December. It makes a difference. The schedule here gives me the chance to extend my career and, most importantly, to finally play the Champions League.”

The timing fits not only with his club career, but also with his role for Croatia. The 1998-born Croatian player has shown his talents from a young age, and in recent years he became an important piece in the puzzle. Him taking over the captain role from Domagoj Duvnjak is further proof of his rise.

“My whole career has been like steps, always going one higher. Now it’s the right moment for this one. Taking over from Domagoj Duvnjak is a big honour and a big responsibility. It’s not easy to replace someone like him, but I will give everything to fulfil that role. Between 27 and 30, I believe those are prime years, both for the national team and for playing the Champions League,” he says.

And what a debut he will have in Europe's top flight. Veszprém are about to face Kolstad Håndball, Füchse Berlin, Sporting Clube de Portugal, HBC Nantes, Industria Kielce, Dinamo Bucuresti and Aalborg Håndbold in group A, with the latter being the fiery baptism for the season start on 10 September.

“They are very strong teams. Our first match is away in Aalborg, and that’s always a different kind of pressure. In Veszprém people always talk about the Champions League title, but we said this year we want to go match by match, without pressure.

“Last season, the team won the most group phase games ever and finished first, but still went out narrowly in the quarter-finals against Magdeburg. Of course, our goal is the EHF FINAL4, but there are many hard matches. We will try to build as much team spirit as possible, that’s the key I think,” explains the Croatian right back.

Veszprém know this path well. The Hungarian giants have reached the EHF FINAL4 seven times and played three finals, but the trophy has always slipped away. It's a history that fuels both expectation and pressure in the city.

Yet, on top of training, playing strong matches and having star names in the squad, having the right chemistry in the team is crucial. Especially when you have nine members leaving the club, and seven new players alongside Martinovic: Mikael Appelgren, Ahmed Adel, Ahmed Hesham, Ali Zein, Thiagus Petrus, Yanis Lenne and Robin Molnár.

A strong support from the stands, with fans living and breathing handball, is always a push in the right direction for the players, and if you ask Martinovic, they have it all.

“We have eight new players. The most important thing is that we get along well and we become a real group. From the beginning it felt like we were a family. We enjoy training and we enjoy being together outside the court.

“The tournament in Doboj helped a lot. We spent the whole week together, we won it, everyone got minutes, and it gave us confidence. I have a good feeling we already have that team spirit, and I hope we will strengthen it every day.”

And while Veszprém always aim high, both in the EHF Champions League, domestic league and Cup trophy hunt, Martinovic follows the same pattern when asked about his personal wishes for the maiden season in Hungary.

“In the Bundesliga, I never managed to win a title, so I would love to win one here in Hungary. That’s my personal wish. But, also, I want to improve in every aspect of my game and help the team finally win that trophy we are all missing. It would be an indescribable feeling. I believe the coach [Xavi Pascual] will give everything to make us the right team, and then anything is possible,” concludes Martinovic.

