Melvyn Richardson: “It is all about finding the right balance”

eurohandball.com: Do you feel like you did not have a big enough role in Barça?
Melvyn Richardson: I had an important role, even though it took some time for it to happen. But I feel like I had to take another step, maybe be even more important in a team playing the Champions League. Here, when I arrived, coach Xavi Sabate told me he wanted me to be in the captains’ group. I told him that I wanted him to talk with the players first that have been here longer, but of course, this is a sign of the trust they put in me. On the other hand, I will be the same Melvyn as I have always been, things won’t change because I am one of the captains.
eurohandball.com: Plock have always been a team with a defensive tradition. Do you feel like you can adapt to that?
Melvyn Richardson: That’s clearly something that I want to work on. We work a lot already on that, and I feel like I am already understanding things. The way Plock defend is completely different to what I am used to, but that’s a good thing. There are a lot of physical players, I knew I would face a tough defence when I played Plock in the past seasons, so I hope to rise to that level.
eurohandball.com: What would be a successful first season for you in Plock?
Melvyn Richardson: That’s tough to say, especially since we have yet to play our first official game. But I guess winning the maximum of trophies, going as far as possible in the Champions League, and proving the fans here, and the whole club, that I deserved the trust they put in me.