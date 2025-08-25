Melvyn Richardson: “It is all about finding the right balance”

eurohandball.com: What words would you use to sum up your first few days in Plock?

Melvyn Richardson: It has been great, really. My family and I had a very warm welcome from everyone at the club, all the staff, and we have settled very easily in our new environment. The city is really nice, there are a lot of things to do with the kids and for now, even better, the sun is shining. But I have heard that the summers can be pretty rough around here, so we will see.

eurohandball.com: Talking about summers: you got married this summer, which made it a pretty busy one…

Melvyn Richardson: Yes, there were a lot of things to handle, the wedding, moving from Barcelona to Plock, especially since my second child was born a couple of months ago. But it feels like a turning point, in a way, to have all these great things happening in the same summer. The wedding was a way to say a warm and emotional goodbye to Barcelona, in a way, but now I am fully focused on the preparation and what is ahead of us.