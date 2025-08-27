Mittún: “The games you dream of when you're little”

eurohandball.com: GOG is well-known as a great club for young players to develop, which must be one of the reasons you chose it. What can you tell us about your choice to go there?

Óli Mittún: There were many reasons I picked this club. Of course, it's a top club in Denmark and plays in the Champions League, but also outside the field, I'm with a lot of young players. I'm also near my family here in Denmark, and this is my second land language, so I can already speak it. Maybe if I did go to Germany that would be even harder, to learn a new language and everything. As I said, I have one sister in Viborg and one sister and brother in Copenhagen and a lot of friends in Copenhagen as well. So, I think it was a perfect match.

Also, of course, if I, for example, did go to Germany now, I don't know how big a role I would have gotten right away, but here I will get a good role, and also play in the top of Denmark — a league that is developing all the time — and also playing the Champions League. So, there were a lot of reasons and I'm happy that I chose GOG.

eurohandball.com: You are technically a young player still, but you’ve already been established as a top performer on the senior level for some years. How do you see yourself in that respect — which do you identify with more?

Óli Mittún: I don't know! We don't have a lot of players from the Faroe Islands, and that's the great chance, how can I say it, when you are a big talent, then you get chances earlier on the "A" national team. I think that is what is developing us even more. As you see, we have a very, very young men's national team. It's me, and then very many "02ers," born in 2002, and so on. And I think there will come even more young players.

That's how we play in the men's national team, with a lot of talents. Maybe before us, there weren't as many good players, but I think that this is starting to change in the Faroe Islands — there are a lot of big talents now and there will also come even more. We play with a lot of young players and it's a huge responsibility for us to play with on that age, but I think that is what is developing us even more.

eurohandball.com: What can you say about the remarkable few years behind you with the national team and how they’ve helped develop you on an individual level?

Óli Mittún: First of all, the youth championships, they have been very important for me, where I have gotten a very big role, every year, and gotten some individual prizes — that's not the most important thing. But we see the 2004s and the 2002s who have gotten very good results on the youth level, and then now the men's and women's are getting results also. It's amazing what's going on in Faroe Islands handball right now. It's very fun to be a part of it.

When we were in Germany in 2024 for the European Championship, that was a crazy experience, when we had 10 per cent of the whole country watching us live at the arena and we got a tie against Norway in the last second. That was without doubt one of the biggest experiences in my life. And then now, of course, we got the bronze — the first bronze ever, the first medal ever at a championship, so that was a huge milestone for us, and we are very proud of it.

I think that medal is going to be part of why we are going to push even more and hopefully we can someday make it on the senior level. That would be huge, but we know it's a lot of work to put in to come there.