LAST 16 – SECOND LEG

Sporting CP (POR) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 34:28 (15:12)

Sporting CP win 61:58 on aggregate

Sporting’s amazing pool of young talent emerged once again in clutch moments on the big stage, as the Portuguese side mounted an impressive comeback in the second leg against Bidasoa Irun. Sporting’s excellent start, 6:2 after nine minutes, set the tone for the entire game and put them 1 goal ahead on aggregate. The contest stayed close on aggregate, but the Portuguese side eventually clinched a 34:28 win to progress to the quarter-finals of the second-tier European competition for the first time since the 2013/14 season

Left back, Martim Mota da Costa really shined, scoring 10 goals, seven of which came in the second half, but his brother Francisco and fellow left back Salvador Salvador also chimed in with 11 goals between them. Bidasoa mostly relied on Jon Azkue, who had an outstanding performance, with 10 goals from 11 shots.