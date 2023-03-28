Live blog: Quarter-final spots to be grabbed on Tuesday
SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Kadetten Schaffhausen, Frisch Auf Göppingen, Füchse Berlin and Montpellier HB all go into the second leg of the EHF European League Men Last 16 with margins of five or more goals, but it's all to play for in the other three matches ahead on Tuesday night as teams battle for the eight quarter-final spots.
- the second leg of the EHF European League Men Last 16 is ahead on Tuesday night
- at 18:45 CEST: Skanderborg-Aarhus vs Fraikin BM. Granollers, RK Nexe vs HC Motor, Ystads IF HF vs Kadetten Schaffhausen, and SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs SL Benfica
- at 20:45 CEST: Montpellier HB vs FTC, Sporting CP vs Bidasoa Irun, Füchse Berlin vs Skjern Handbold, and Frisch Auf Göppingen vs Valur
- read the round preview and check the current standings
- all matches live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
Tuesday 28 March
EHF Finals Women
Before we get the EHF European League Men action underway, some big news to bring you from the women's side!
The semi-final draw for the EHF Finals Women has been made in Graz, Austria, and the two German and two Danish sides have avoided each other in the semis!
The EHF Finals Women takes place in Graz on 13/14 May.
18:40
Tune into EHFTV now, as coverage has started!
18:20
Bidasoa have the smallest advantage of the teams playing at 20:45 CET. Elsewhere, home sides Frisch Auf Göppingen, Füchse Berlin and Montpellier HB will all be hoping their good first-leg showings will take them through to the next round.
17:55
Looks like a glorious day in Lisbon, where Bidasoa Irun have been stretching their legs before their match with Sporting later on. The visitors hold a three-goal advantage going into the second leg.
But the narrowest margin is between Skanderborg-Aarhus and Fraikin BM. Granollers - Skanderborg won 34:32 last week, and must now defend those two goals at home. The odds are in the home team's favour, as Granollers have won just one away match this season. We'll be keeping a particularly close eye on that game as it throws off at 18:45 CEST.
Also in the early matches, hosts RK Nexe are defending a four-goal lead over HC Motor, Kadetten have a six-goal margin against tonight's home team Ystads IF HF, and SG Flensburg-Handewitt are on the verge of knocking out defending champions after a huge 13-goal win last week.
17:00
Our build-up to the 18:45 throw-offs will begin in around an hour's time.
Remember, you can follow all the action right here, or across social media @ehfel_official.
EHFTV will also be streaming the action live (geo-restrictions apply)
16:45
Sporting CP are one of the teams needing to overturn a first leg deficit this evening. Goalkeeper Leo Maciel still has plenty of faith in his team! Read his thoughts on the battle with Bidasoa Irun.
16:00
Welcome to the second leg of the EHF European League Men Last 16!
On the face of it, we have five teams - SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Kadetten Schaffhausen, Frisch Auf Göppingen, Füchse Berlin and Montpellier HB - who are in a strong position to go through to the quarter-finals after pretty comfortable first-leg wins. Bidasoa Irun, RK Nexe, and Skanderborg-Aarhus all won last week but have narrower margins to defend.
For more on where the Last 16 stand ahead of tonight's action - which starts at 18:45 CEST - check out the round preview.