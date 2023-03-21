19:25

After a brilliant opening from the guest side, Skjern has managed to find a way to tighten up the defense and find pathways towards the net past Dejan Milosavljev narrowing the gap to 'acceptable' -3 at the break. Alfred Joel Jönsson, and Jakob Rasmussen have netted three each for hosts, while Mathias Gidsel scored one more for Füchse. Milosavljev finished the first half with six saves, while Bonde has seven.

In Düsseldorf, Predrag Vejin (3 goals), and Dominik Kuzmanovic (6 saves) are leading Nexe against Motor. Iurii Kubatko has, on the other side, netted three from just as much attempts for hosts, while Gennadii Komok has five saves.

19:20 HALF TIME

Nexe widens the gap to 6:10, while Skjern narrows it to 8:12. Christoffer Bonde has five saves so far, while Jakob Rasmussen netted three from just as much attempts.

Füchse is having a day so far in Denmark leading 4:10. Mathias Gidsel is leading the offense with four goals so far, and Dejan Milosavljev has managed to stop over 55% of shots heading his way.

It's a good day for the guests so far in the first two EHF EL eighth-finals encounters of the day with Nexe leading 5:8 against Motor. Fran Mileta and Janko Kevic have scored two each for the Croatian vice-champions so far.

Dmytro Horiha powers his way for Motor's first goal of the day. What a shot!

Füchse opens the game in style taking an early 1:3 lead in Skjern through Gidsel, Freihöfer, and Marsenic. Dejan Milosavljev has three saves already.

Nexe, on the other hand, leads 0:2 just over two minutes into the encounter.

The matches in Düsseldorf, and Skjern are under way! In Germany, Nexe will have the first possession.

The knock-out stage of the EHF European League starts in less than ten minutes, so let's check out the official bracket of the competition! Which four teams do you see making it all the way to Flensburg, Germany for another EHF European League Final 4?

As we're waiting for the kick-off whistle in Düsseldorf and Skjern, let's have a quick look at the top scorers list after the group phase!

The best scorer of this season's EHF European League Ihor Turchenko takes on the court from 18:45 CET aiming to help his team qualify for the next stage against Nexe that unfortunately for their fans, today won't be able to count on the experienced right winger Fahrudin Melic - the fifth best scorer of the competition so far.

Alfred Joel Jönsson will, on the other hand, surely once again be one of the main attacking options for the Danish team against Füchse Berlin whose best scorer so far is Milos Vujovic with 60 goals, which helped him secure the 13th spot in our top scorers list after the group phase.

And while Nexe (C), and Füchse Berlin (D) managed to finish the group phase of the competition on top of the standings, Skjern (C), and Motor (D) did it as fourth-positioned teams from their respective groups with Motor being the last team to book the eighth-finals tickets defeating Eurofarm Pelister away from home in the last round!

After opening the opening stage of the competition poorly, coach Gintaras Savukynas managed to find a way to elevate their game finishing the group phase strong with two wins when it mattered the most, and it is definitely going to be interesting to see how much they can do against last season's EHF EL Final 4 participants - Nexe Nasice.

As said, first two games of the day are scheduled for 18:45 CET, and in them we are going to see two group winners - Nexe and Füchse Berlin, playing the first legs of their EHF EL Last 16 matchups on the road, against Motor and Skjern respectively.

