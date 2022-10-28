Nærbø IL set to begin European Cup Men title defence

Title holders Nærbø among teams joining the race in round 2

It will be a busy weekend in the EHF European Cup Men, as 34 round 2 matches will be played from Friday to Monday, including 18 first-leg encounters and eight double-headers.

At this stage of the competition, 13 round 1 winners will be joined by as many as 51 teams who are entering the race, including the defending champions Nærbø IL from Norway.

Nærbø will play their first-leg match on Friday, at home against Slovene rivals RK Slovenj Gradec

the 2021 EHF European Cup Men winners AEK Athens (GRE) will also play at home, against the Dutch side Drenth Group Hurry-Up on Sunday

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO), who reached the EHF European League Men quarter-finals last season, will host Bregenz Handball (AUT) on Saturday

in the only round 2 national derby, Estonian teams Pölva Serviti and Viljandi HC will play twice this weekend. On Saturday, they meet in Pölva, while on Sunday, they play in Viljandi

six more double-headers will take place next weekend, between 4 and 6 November

Austria to host two double-headers

While Bregenz start round 2 away from home, two other Austrian sides are set to host double-headers this weekend.

HC Fivers WAT Margareten are scheduled to face Icelandic team KA in Vienna on Friday and Saturday, while Förthof UHK Krems will meet their Greek rivals A.E.S.H.Pylea in Krems an der Donau on Saturday and Sunday.