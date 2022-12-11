Nærbø through after confident home comeback

after a 28:26 defeat in the first leg, Nærbo enjoyed a confident home comeback against the Finnish side BK-47, 35:27

goalkeeper Halvor Elias Nærland boasted a 47 per cent save efficiency for Nærbo, making 14 saves, while his teammate Lars Sigve Hamre scored nine goals

AEK had won the first leg against Alingsås HK, 32:27, but lost in Sweden 31:24, so it was Alingsås who progressed

only 15 participants of the Last 16 have been determined, as the second leg of the tie between Vojvodina (SRB) and Förthof UHK Krems (AUT) was postponed until further notice (official EHF statement)

the matches of the Last 16 are scheduled for 11/12 and 18/19 February

Fassano, Ramhat Hashron and Dukla win double-headers

Three ties in round 3 were decided in double-headers, and all of them were held this weekend.

At home in Italy, Sidea Group Junior Fasano beat the Dutch side KEMBIT-LIONS on Friday, 35:25, and went through despite a 35:27 defeat the following day.

Israel's AS SGS Ramhat Hashron also progressed after defeating their Czech rivals Taleny tym Plzenskeho kraje twice, 73:61 on aggregate. In contrast, the other Czech side HK Dukla Praha beat IBV Vestmannaeyjar from Iceland, 65:59 on aggregate.