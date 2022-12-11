20221210 NARBO BK46 33 X4
EHF European Cup

Nærbø through after confident home comeback

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev11 December 2022, 21:00

It was a busy weekend at the EHF European Cup Men, as three double-headers and 12 second-leg encounters in round 3 determined the participants of the Last 16.

Title holders Nærbø IL from Norway managed to progress, while the Greek team AEK Athens HC, who won the third-tier European competition in 2021, were eliminated.

  • after a 28:26 defeat in the first leg, Nærbo enjoyed a confident home comeback against the Finnish side BK-47, 35:27
  • goalkeeper Halvor Elias Nærland boasted a 47 per cent save efficiency for Nærbo, making 14 saves, while his teammate Lars Sigve Hamre scored nine goals
  • AEK had won the first leg against Alingsås HK, 32:27, but lost in Sweden 31:24, so it was Alingsås who progressed
  • only 15 participants of the Last 16 have been determined, as the second leg of the tie between Vojvodina (SRB) and Förthof UHK Krems (AUT) was postponed until further notice (official EHF statement)
  • the matches of the Last 16 are scheduled for 11/12 and 18/19 February

Fassano, Ramhat Hashron and Dukla win double-headers

Three ties in round 3 were decided in double-headers, and all of them were held this weekend.

At home in Italy, Sidea Group Junior Fasano beat the Dutch side KEMBIT-LIONS on Friday, 35:25, and went through despite a 35:27 defeat the following day.

Israel's AS SGS Ramhat Hashron also progressed after defeating their Czech rivals Taleny tym Plzenskeho kraje twice, 73:61 on aggregate. In contrast, the other Czech side HK Dukla Praha beat IBV Vestmannaeyjar from Iceland, 65:59 on aggregate.

20221211 BB221211JJ019 X3
20221211 BB221211JJ020 X3
20221211 RSPH9516 X3
20221211 RED FAMA 322 X4
20221211 IMG 2421 X3
20221211 ADA 4608 Kopie X3
20221211 5753066 X3
20221211 5752993(1) X3
20221211 NK3 5877 X2
20221211 NK3 5769 X2
20221210 194627 X2
20221210 NARBO BK46 27 X4
20221210 NARBO BK46 33 X4
20221211 Odense Krim Mie Hoejlund X2
Previous Article Odense seal milestone with win against Krim
20221211 Podravka Zaglebie (34) X3
Next Article 10 teams advance to complete EHF European League Women group phase

Latest news

More News