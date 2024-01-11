Nielsen helps Denmark overcome slow start against Czechia
Denmark as one of the main tournament favourites came away with a clear 23:14 win at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 on Thursday after being given a tough challenge by underdogs Czechia in the first half of their group F encounter at the Olympiahalle in Munich. Goalkeeper Emil Nielsen became the decisive factor after Denmark were held to 9:9 at the break.
I was really nervous up to this game. It’s my first championship – I was also in Cairo for the World Championship in 2021, but this feels different. It’s great with so many fans in the arena. It was a fun game, it was close in the first half and we managed to close out the game in the second half.
I don’t think that we deserved to lose by nine goals. We wanted to try to compete face-to-face, we got in the first half, but in the second half they made the match in the first 12 minutes.