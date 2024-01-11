Nielsen helps Denmark overcome slow start against Czechia

Seeking their first EHF EURO title since 2012, Denmark struggled in the first half when even a 12-minute goalless period from their opponents was not enough to stamp their authority on the match.

Fortunes turned in the second half, when Emil Nielsen showed once again he is the in-form goalkeeper and his excellence allowed Denmark to run away to a clear 23:14 win in the gripping contest.

GROUP F

Denmark vs Czechia 23:14 (9:9)