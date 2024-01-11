EURO24M

Nielsen helps Denmark overcome slow start against Czechia

11 January 2024, 22:00

Denmark as one of the main tournament favourites came away with a clear 23:14 win at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 on Thursday after being given a tough challenge by underdogs Czechia in the first half of their group F encounter at the Olympiahalle in Munich. Goalkeeper Emil Nielsen became the decisive factor after Denmark were held to 9:9 at the break.

Seeking their first EHF EURO title since 2012, Denmark struggled in the first half when even a 12-minute goalless period from their opponents was not enough to stamp their authority on the match.

Fortunes turned in the second half, when Emil Nielsen showed once again he is the in-form goalkeeper and his excellence allowed Denmark to run away to a clear 23:14 win in the gripping contest.

GROUP F

Denmark vs Czechia 23:14 (9:9)

  • Czechia did not score for 12 minutes after Tomas Piroch’s opening goal, but their strong defence and goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva limited the damage to a three-goal gap (4:1)
  • once the Czech attack started flowing, the match was completely in the balance with no team leading by more than one goal anymore
  • defence remained key for both teams after the break (9:9) until three goals in quick succession – including two from Magnus Landin – gave Denmark grip on the match
  • Denmark steadily increased the gap, led by star player Mikkel Hansen with a perfect five goals from five shots
  • goalkeeper Emil Nielsen received the Player of the Match award, sponsored by Grundfos
  • Denmark and Portugal lead group F with two points each; they play against Greece and Czechia, respectively, on Saturday before meeting for their anticipated duel on Monday

I was really nervous up to this game. It’s my first championship – I was also in Cairo for the World Championship in 2021, but this feels different. It’s great with so many fans in the arena. It was a fun game, it was close in the first half and we managed to close out the game in the second half.
Emil Nielsen
Goalkeeper, Denmark

Emil Nielsen, the shining star between the posts

What a season Emil Nielsen is having. At his club Barça, he has become first choice between the posts ahead of Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas. And in the national team, he might become the number one after coming on for Niklas Landin during the first half of Denmark’s EHF EURO opener against Czechia – and showing yet another impeccable performance.

Nielsen, cool as always, ended with 13 saves from 18 Czech attempts for an otherworldly percentage of just over 72. No wonder Czechia matched the record for fewest goals in a Men’s EHF EURO game: 14.

Photos © Nebojsa Tejic & Anze Malovrh / kolektiff

I don’t think that we deserved to lose by nine goals. We wanted to try to compete face-to-face, we got in the first half, but in the second half they made the match in the first 12 minutes.
Xavier Sabate
Head coach, Czechia
