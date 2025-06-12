O’Sullivan: "You need a bit of luck to be successful twice"

Last Sunday, SC Magdeburg finished the thrilling German league season as runners-up, only one point below new champions Füchse Berlin, the second German team to have made it to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025. Therefore, winning the Machineseeker EHF Champions League is the last chance for SC Magdeburg to lift a trophy this season.

“We have a chance to make it to the final, we beat Barça several times in the previous years, we have a good team, but we also know the quality of the three other contenders. We know how it feels to stand on the winners’ podium in Cologne – and we want to do it again,” says the Norwegian.

For O’Sullivan, it is always something special to be in the LANXESS arena.

“It is a great weekend with an extraordinary atmosphere and the best teams of Europe. And you know that you can win something really great there and to show what you are able to. Simply, I am absolutely happy to be at Cologne again – together with our great fans, who contributed a lot to the fact that we made it to the EHF FINAL4.”

The way to Cologne was quite winding for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 winners, with no consistency at the start of the group phase. But when the year 2025 started, Magdeburg were back on track, beating Dinamo Bucuresti twice in the play-offs, followed by two exhilarating quarter-finals against One Veszprém. After a fortunate 26:26 draw at home, SCM were behind for almost the whole return leg in Hungary, before Gisli Kristjansson booked the ticket to Cologne with a buzzer-beater for a 28:27 victory.

"We had to face a lot of long-term injuries, but we managed to deal with it, and we are back at Cologne after this thrilling highlight in Veszprém. Now everything can happen, but if there is any favourite then it is Barça,” says O’Sullivan. “They play their seventh straight FINAL4, so you see the huge gap of experience compared to all other participants."