Lithuania “carefully dream” of wheelchair handball success
Just over a year ago, wheelchair handball didn’t even exist in Lithuania. This month, the Baltic country hosts the EHF European Wheelchair Handball Championship 2025. Initiators Paulius Glaska and Žilvinas Galimovas explain how the sport in Lithuania went so fast from zero to a hundred, and what its future holds. “We have already achieved more than we ever imagined when we first started.”
It started slowly, but very soon everything gained momentum. At times it felt like things were simply falling from the sky.
Most of all, I hope that this championship will become a motivation to continue working and expand wheelchair handball throughout Lithuania.