Lithuania “carefully dream” of wheelchair handball success

As chairman of the LNFAA, a national organisation in Lithuania which initiates physical activities for people with disabilities, Paulius Glaska has been involved in many different sports for athletes in wheelchairs.

Until last year, though, handball was not one of them.

“The idea to launch wheelchair handball had been on my mind for a long time. Right before last November, I asked a few athletes if they would like to try the sport,” Glaska recalls how it all started in the autumn of 2024.

He arranged a coach and set a date.

“Around 10 people came to the first training session. The coach created an inclusive and engaging atmosphere, and most participants became genuinely interested,” Glaska says. “More people joined, training sessions became regular, and we began organising training camps. Things progressed rapidly.”