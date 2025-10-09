Paris Saint-Germain and Füchse Berlin were lucky to take both points, and One Veszprém’s Match of the Week win against Industria Kielce was also on the edge. Barça were ahead for 59 minutes, but Szeged were always close behind.

scoring nine goals, Nedim Remili steered One Veszprém HC to a 35:33 home victory against Industria Kielce in the MOTW — their third consecutive win of the season

Barça’s 30:27 victory was the 20th win overall against Szeged, and was secured only in the final minutes of an almost equal encounter

a 4:0 run in the last 73 seconds provided Paris with a lucky 35:32 win despite a combined 18 goals from Zagreb duo Luka Klarica and Ihar Bialiauski

despite 11 goals, Mathias Gidsel was not Berlin’s hero in the thriller against Dinamo, as Tobias Grøndahl scored the winning strike from a penalty with the final buzzer

Gidsel received his two EHF Excellence Awards for 2024/25, including MVP, from EHF President Michael Wiederer before Füchse's match; Barça trio Emil Nielsen, Ludovic Fabregas and Ian Barrufet also received their awards for last season

GROUP A

H2H: 12-2-6

Top scorers: Nedim Remili 9/18 (One Veszprém HC), Piotr Jarosiewicz 8/9 (Industria Kielce)

POTM: Nedim Remili (One Veszprém HC)

A steal from new arrival Ivan Martinovic 15 seconds before the final buzzer secured Veszprém’s close but deserved victory in the 20th duel against Kielce. At the break, the hosts seemed on track for the win, leading by six goals after a highly efficient performance in attack, but Veszprém were extremely shaken by Kielce in the second half. Goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales was again a crucial factor for Veszprém — nine saves does not appear so much, but the Spaniard was there when it counted, saving many key shots. On the other hand, left wing Piotr Jarosiewicz scored eight goals from nine attempts for Kielce, and was only beaten by Frenchman Nedim Remili, who netted nine times for the victors and was awarded Player of the Match.

Veszprém seemed to have the match under control, but made too many mistakes against a clearly improved Kielce defence in the second period. When Jarosiewicz scored for 27:26, the match was close to turning, but the hosts pulled ahead to 32:27 with nine minutes left. Kielce showed morale and were on their way to an equaliser at 34:33, when Ivan Martinovic cleverly stole the ball and caused a suspension for Theo Monar. With one player more on court, Veszprém’s veteran wing Gasper Marguc netted the final goal almost with the buzzer.