Paris and Berlin with last-gasp victories; Veszprém win MOTW
Three goals was the biggest final advantage in Thursday’s four matches as round 4 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 wrapped up.
My team fought hard and received amazing support from the fans. The atmosphere was incredible. They pushed us to victory. As long as the atmosphere is like this and my team fights like this, I'll be satisfied. It doesn't matter who caught the ball at the end or who scored the most goals. The only important thing is that we fought. A coach's heart is always happy at times like this.
Unfortunately, we showed once again how two-faced our team is. If we had played in the first half the way we did in the second, everything would have turned out differently. But there was also the first 30 minutes, when Veszprém ran all over us.
It is always hard to play in Berlin. They are one of the best teams in the world right now. We come here to win and put everything together, but this is handball. It was a good game for us. We tried to come back and find confidence in the game.
A game can't get much more intense than that. It was very tough. It was always neck and neck because we also missed a lot of shots. But it was also important that we showed morale. Now we'll keep going. The ending was perhaps the best feeling in handball.
At times we controlled the game, but there were still situations where we didn’t find the right intensity. However, we showed an impeccable mindset. I have a great deal of respect for my players. After a difficult spell, they found what was needed to get the win.
We were always close on the score board, even though we had some difficult moments. We didn’t allow them to run that much even though we couldn’t rotate much. I see Barça’s still playing almost the same even though they made changes this summer.
I came back to Barcelona for nights like this one. I’m really enjoying these months back here. We weren’t at our best level in defence, but anyway, we fought and we got the two points.