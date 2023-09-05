Players and coaches, goals and trophies

1 debutant is among the 16 teams of the 2023/24 season: Norwegian champions Kolstad Handball. HC Eurofarm Pelister will play their first season under their new name, having previously competed in 2005/06 as Pelister Bitola.

1 team, and 1 team only has managed to defend the trophy since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in 2010. Barça beat Kielce in the 2022 final after extra time and a penalty shoot-out. In 2021, the record winners beat Aalborg Håndbold in the final. In 2023, they lost their semi-final against SC Magdeburg after a penalty shoot-out.

1 coach has won the EHF FINAL4 at Cologne as both a player and coach: Filip Jicha (with Kiel in 2010 and 2012 as a player, and in 2020 as THW coach).

1 draw only is needed until the EHF FINAL4 2024, the one for the semi-finals. The remaining rounds towards the pinnacle event are decided by the final ranking of the group phase. The 15th edition of the EHF FINAL4 will be played on 8/9 June 2024, one week earlier than in 2023.

1 time only - in 2018 – neither a German nor a Spanish team was part of the EHF FINAL4.

2 EHF FINAL4 finals have needed to be decided by a penalty shoot-out so far, both involving Kielce. In the 2016 edition they beat Veszprém (39:38); in 2022, they lost against Barça 35:37. In 2023, Kielce were finalists again, and lost to Magdeburg after extra time.

2 coaches led two different teams to EHF Champions League trophies: Icelandic-born Alfred Gislason (2002 SC Magdeburg, 2010 and 2012 THW Kiel) and Talant Dujshebaev (2006, 2008, 2009 Ciudad Real, 2016 Kielce).

2 group winners and runners-ups each directly qualify from the group phase to the quarter-finals.

2 teams per group, finishing in seventh and eighth position in the final ranking, will determine their international journey after the group phase.

2 Barça players top the ranking of those with the biggest number of Champions League trophies and still being in the competition this season. Aitor Ariño and Gonzalo Perez de Vargas have won the title four times. Nikola Karabatic (Paris Saint-Germain), Ludovic Fabregas (now Veszprém) and Ivan Cupic (HC Zagreb) are triple winners among the current group phase players.

3 changes compared to the previous season occurred in the starting grid of the 2023/24 group phase: Montpellier replace Nantes as the second French participant, Kolstad replace Elverum as the new Norwegian champions, Bitola replace Dinamo Bucharest.

4 teams of the 2023 EHF FINAL4, which means all of them, are taking part in the group stage: Magdeburg, Barça, Kielce and PSG.

4 people have won the EHF Champions League as a player and a coach: Carlos Ortega (Barça), Talant Dujshebaev (Santander, Ciudad Real, Kielce), Roberto Parrondo (Ciudad Real and Vardar) and Filip Jicha (Kiel).

4 current coaches of the 16 teams have won the EHF Champions League as coaches: Bennet Wiegert (with Magdeburg), Carlos Ortega (with Barça), Talant Dujshebaev (Kielce - with Ciudad Real and Kielce) and Raúl González (PSG - with Vardar).

4 former or current IHF World Handball Players of the Year are part of the 16 squads of this Champions League: Nikola Karabatic (PSG/2007, 2014, 2016); Mikkel Hansen (Aalborg/2011, 2015, 2018); Domagoj Duvnjak (Kiel/2013) and Niklas Landin (Aalborg/2019, 2021). Also, two coaches were previously IHF Players of the Year: Talant Dujshebaev (Kielce) and Filip Jicha (Kiel).

4 different throw-off times on two days are the same as in the previous seasons. On Wednesday and Thursday the EHF Champions League matches will either start at 18:45 or 20:45 CE(S)T.

4 current coaches of the 16 teams have won the Champions League as players: Talant Dujshebaev (Kielce - with Santander), Momir Ilic (Veszprém - with Kiel), Filip Jicha (Kiel - with Kiel) and Bennet Wiegert (Magdeburg – with Magdeburg).