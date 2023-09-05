Players and coaches, goals and trophies
Sixteen clubs, from 11 countries, and six former champions among them are on the road to the 15th EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in the 31st season of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. Here are the most important numbers you need to know prior to the start of the group phase.
1 debutant is among the 16 teams of the 2023/24 season: Norwegian champions Kolstad Handball. HC Eurofarm Pelister will play their first season under their new name, having previously competed in 2005/06 as Pelister Bitola.
1 team, and 1 team only has managed to defend the trophy since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in 2010. Barça beat Kielce in the 2022 final after extra time and a penalty shoot-out. In 2021, the record winners beat Aalborg Håndbold in the final. In 2023, they lost their semi-final against SC Magdeburg after a penalty shoot-out.
1 coach has won the EHF FINAL4 at Cologne as both a player and coach: Filip Jicha (with Kiel in 2010 and 2012 as a player, and in 2020 as THW coach).
1 draw only is needed until the EHF FINAL4 2024, the one for the semi-finals. The remaining rounds towards the pinnacle event are decided by the final ranking of the group phase. The 15th edition of the EHF FINAL4 will be played on 8/9 June 2024, one week earlier than in 2023.
1 time only - in 2018 – neither a German nor a Spanish team was part of the EHF FINAL4.
2 EHF FINAL4 finals have needed to be decided by a penalty shoot-out so far, both involving Kielce. In the 2016 edition they beat Veszprém (39:38); in 2022, they lost against Barça 35:37. In 2023, Kielce were finalists again, and lost to Magdeburg after extra time.
2 coaches led two different teams to EHF Champions League trophies: Icelandic-born Alfred Gislason (2002 SC Magdeburg, 2010 and 2012 THW Kiel) and Talant Dujshebaev (2006, 2008, 2009 Ciudad Real, 2016 Kielce).
2 group winners and runners-ups each directly qualify from the group phase to the quarter-finals.
2 teams per group, finishing in seventh and eighth position in the final ranking, will determine their international journey after the group phase.
2 Barça players top the ranking of those with the biggest number of Champions League trophies and still being in the competition this season. Aitor Ariño and Gonzalo Perez de Vargas have won the title four times. Nikola Karabatic (Paris Saint-Germain), Ludovic Fabregas (now Veszprém) and Ivan Cupic (HC Zagreb) are triple winners among the current group phase players.
3 changes compared to the previous season occurred in the starting grid of the 2023/24 group phase: Montpellier replace Nantes as the second French participant, Kolstad replace Elverum as the new Norwegian champions, Bitola replace Dinamo Bucharest.
4 teams of the 2023 EHF FINAL4, which means all of them, are taking part in the group stage: Magdeburg, Barça, Kielce and PSG.
4 people have won the EHF Champions League as a player and a coach: Carlos Ortega (Barça), Talant Dujshebaev (Santander, Ciudad Real, Kielce), Roberto Parrondo (Ciudad Real and Vardar) and Filip Jicha (Kiel).
4 current coaches of the 16 teams have won the EHF Champions League as coaches: Bennet Wiegert (with Magdeburg), Carlos Ortega (with Barça), Talant Dujshebaev (Kielce - with Ciudad Real and Kielce) and Raúl González (PSG - with Vardar).
4 former or current IHF World Handball Players of the Year are part of the 16 squads of this Champions League: Nikola Karabatic (PSG/2007, 2014, 2016); Mikkel Hansen (Aalborg/2011, 2015, 2018); Domagoj Duvnjak (Kiel/2013) and Niklas Landin (Aalborg/2019, 2021). Also, two coaches were previously IHF Players of the Year: Talant Dujshebaev (Kielce) and Filip Jicha (Kiel).
4 different throw-off times on two days are the same as in the previous seasons. On Wednesday and Thursday the EHF Champions League matches will either start at 18:45 or 20:45 CE(S)T.
4 current coaches of the 16 teams have won the Champions League as players: Talant Dujshebaev (Kielce - with Santander), Momir Ilic (Veszprém - with Kiel), Filip Jicha (Kiel - with Kiel) and Bennet Wiegert (Magdeburg – with Magdeburg).
5 times only in 13 years have the defending champions made it to Cologne: Barcelona in 2012, 2022 and 2023; Kiel in 2013; and Vardar in 2018.
5 nations are represented by two participants each in the 2023/24 season, the same as in the previous year: France, Germany, Poland, Denmark and Hungary.
5 times in a row (1996 until 2000) Valero Rivera steered Barça to the winners’ podium of the EHF Champions League – no other coach has won the trophy more often.
6 former or current EHF Champions League champions representing 20 trophies are participating in the 2023/24 group phase: Barça (10), Kiel (four), Magdeburg (two), Montpellier (two), Celje (one) and Kielce (one).
6 former EHF Champions League top scorers are on court in the competition this season: Emil Madsen (GOG/2022/23); Aleix Gómez (Barça/2021/22); Niclas Ekberg (Kiel (2019/20); Alex Dujshebaev (Kielce/2018/19); Mikkel Hansen (Paris/2011/12 and 2015/16, now Aalborg) and Nikola Karabatic (Kiel/2006/07, now PSG). Filip Jicha (2008/09 and 2009/10) is Kiel’s coach, and Momir Ilic (2013/14, 2014/15) is Veszprém’s coach.
6 countries are represented by the previous 26 EHF Champions League champions: Spain (16 titles), Germany (eight), France (two), North Macedonia (two), Poland and Slovenia (one each).
7 times – six times as a player, once as a coach – has Carlos Ortega won the EHF Champions League, and is on level with Andrej Xepkin, who won the trophy seven times as a player of Barça (six) and Kiel.
8 of the 16 current teams have already been part of the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne: Barcelona, Montpellier, Paris, Magdeburg, Kiel, Vezsprém, Kielce and Aalborg.
10 of 14 previous winners of the EHF FINAL4 are part of the 2023/24 EHF Champions League season – only Flensburg, Vardar (two) and Hamburg are missing.
10 times (1995-2000, 2011, 2015, 2021, 2022) have Barça won the EHF Champions League to be the record winners. In addition, they won the Champions Cup (forerunner competition of the Champions League) once. Kiel (2007, 2010, 2012, 2020) have won four trophies, Vardar (2017, 2019) and Montpellier (2003, 2018) two each.
10 different Spanish coaches have steered their teams to a total of 19 EHF Champions League trophies so far: Valero Rivera (five), Dujshebaev (four), Xavi Pascual (three), Carlos Ortega, Javier Cuesta, Julian Ruiz, Francisco Equisoain, Francesc Espar, Raul Gonzalez and Roberto Parrondo (one each). Dujshebaev, Parrondo and Gonzalez (Vardar 2017) were the only ones to win the trophy with non-Spanish teams.
11 nations – the same number as in the previous season - are represented by the 16 group phase participants: Croatia, Denmark, Spain, France, Germany, Hungary, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Slovenia.
13 of the current 16 teams were part of the group phase in the previous Champions League season.
13 goals in the 2021 final Barça vs Aalborg (36:23) was the biggest margin in all 24 matches at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne so far.
16 times have Spanish teams won the EHF Champions League - Barça (10), Ciudad Real (three), Santander, Irun and Portland (one each).
16 matches is the number Gonzalo Perez de Vargas has played up to now at EHF FINAL4 events to be the record holder of those on court this season. The overall record is held by Aron Pálmarsson with 19 matches.
16 or 18 matches will be played by those four teams which make it to the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne - depending on whether they skip the play-offs or not.
20 victories in 20 matches were taken by Barça in their perfect season in 2020/21.
21 years – from 2002 to 2023 – was the gap between Magdeburg’s two Champions League titles.
26 matches in a row, starting in November 2021, were Barça unbeaten (24 victories, two draws), before they lost the 2023 semi-final against SC Magdeburg after a penalty shoot-out
30 times (including the new season) have Zagreb been part of the EHF Champions League, ahead of Veszprém (29 participations), Celje (28), Barça (27) and Kiel (26).
70 goals in only ten matches at the EHF FINAL4 were scored by Aleix Gómez to be the all-time top scorer of the event in Cologne ahead of Kiril Lazarov and Mikel Hansen (both 68).
132 matches are ahead until the 2023/24 winner of the EHF Champions League winner will be confirmed in Cologne - 112 group matches, eight play-offs, eight quarter-finals, and four matches at the EHF FINAL4.
283 victories in 368 EHF Champions League matches (besides 23 draws and 62 defeats) have been earned by Barça until now to top the All-Time Champions League table.
255 goals were scored at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023, 25 fewer than the year before.
8,233 goals were scored in 132 matches of the 2022/23 season of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.
