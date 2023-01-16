Quarter-finalists to learn opponents at draw event

The draw event for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the EHF European Cup Women 2022/23 will take place at the EHF Office in Vienna on Tuesday 17 January 2023 at 11:00 CET.

As no country protection rule will apply in this draw, teams from the same country may face each other in the quarter-finals or the semi-finals.

Three teams from Spain and two sides from Turkey clinched aggregate victories last weekend in the Last 16 to reach the quarter-finals.

The draw event will be streamed live on the Home Of Handball YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for 11/12 and 18/19 February 2023, while the semi-finals will take place on 18/19 and 25/26 March 2023.

Teams in the quarter-final draw

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP)

Antalya Konyaalti BSK (TUR)

Motive.co Gijon (ESP)

Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

ATTICGO BM ELCHE (ESP)

Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw (POL)

MKS IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

Izmir BSB SK TUR (TUR)