Quotes from media call ahead of EHF Finals Women 2023 semi-finals

Kasper Christensen – coach, Ikast Handbold

On reaching their third EHF Finals:

“We have played a really good tournament and deserve to be here. We have also played at quite a high level in this tournament, so we have quite a good chance of winning here. Also, maybe a little better chance than last year, because this team, this group together has a little bit more experience and tried this kind of weekends even more now.”

On whether they will reach the final:

“We have been pretty close two years ago against Siófok. We were in extra time and they scored in the last second in regular time to make it even. Last year Bietigheim scored in the last second and won the game with one goal. So we have been pretty close and we think that there were things in these games we could do better.

“It’s important in these kinds of weekends that you cannot have seven, eight, 10 minutes where you are off and you are not playing pretty good, because then you will not win in the end on Sunday. So I hope it’s our season. I have a good feeling about our team, we’ve performed pretty good. But I also know that right now here it’s not important that we have gone through the tournament without any losses.”

On their semi-final opponents, Thüringer HC:

“Thüringer’s a great team. They showed me in the video analysis why they are here and why they made it through pretty easy in a difficult group against Paris and Valcea.

“I also think they played a good tournament in Germany. OK, Bieitigheim is the best team in Germany and that’s how it is, but they have some players – Annika Lott especially is a player who I think should be a big profile in the German national team in the coming season. She’s a really smart and quick player. They have some players that can hurt us if we’re not there.

“But we also believe pretty much in ourselves and think if we can play good we have a good chance of winning the game.”

Jessica Ryde – goalkeeper, Ikast Handbold

On reaching their third EHF Finals:

“After last year we really felt that we want to do this all over again, that we want to reach the final four again, because last time it was amazing. We lost with one goal and it was so close to the final, so we really want revenge.”

On their semi-final opponents, Thüringer HC:

“I’m glad our game is against Thüringer, a German team who we never met before. It always adds some extra nerves and tension because you don’t really know what you’re going to meet.”

On Ikast’s defence and how it helps her:

“A great defence always makes the work of a goalkeeper easier and it has a positive effect on each other. When they’re doing well I want to do well, and maybe when I do well they want to do it even better. Maybe in that way you can help each other become even better.”

Stine Skogrand – right wing, Ikast Handbold

On their semi-final opponents, Thüringer HC:

“We think they are really good from a distance with the shots. Annika Lott, she’s also good with line players. We have to watch them as well. Also they run a lot, and they will have a good tempo in the match and that’s also what we want.

“It could be a game with many goals but we also want to close in the defence. We have the best goalkeeper and the best defence, and if we can stick that together hopefully we will reach the final.”