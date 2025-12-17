Raul Gonzalez: The motivation in our squad is extremely high

eurohandball.com: One of your predecessors on the Serbian bench was your compatriot Toni Gerona. Did you talk to him before taking the job?
Raul Gonzalez: We talked quite often, but not in this matter. I have started as a new coach, with a new team, a new president, so I make my own impressions and experiences.
eurohandball.com: As you know both sides, what is the major difference of coaching a club team and a national team?
Raul Gonzalez: Everything! You cannot compare both jobs. On club level you see your players every day, ten months a year. You can change your roster every week, you sign new players, you develop players. As a national team coach, the time is absolutely limited, you focus only on one tournament in January, and you never know, which players are fit, when it counts. And you have to count on many things from the clubs.
eurohandball.com: In the provisional squad list of Serbia, there is a mix of talent and experience. How will your final line-up for the EHF EURO 2026 look?
Raul Gonzalez: Like as usual, you know it at the very last moments, which players are fit, which are injured. Yet, I cannot tell you that much about the EURO squad. We have many players from abroad, we have many talents playing for Serbian clubs. So we will see.