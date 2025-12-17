Raul Gonzalez: The motivation in our squad is extremely high

17 December 2025, 12:30

As a player, Raul Gonzalez won two silver medals at EHF EURO final tournaments in 1996 and 1998. As a coach, he steered North Macedonia to 11th place at the EHF EURO 2018. Now, the Spaniard is back with Serbia and the EHF EURO 2026 will be his first major tournament as in his new role, after seven years at top French club Paris Saint-Germain.

After retiring from playing in 2005, Gonzalez quickly transitioned into coaching. He began as an assistant to mastermind Talant Dujshebaev at BM Ciudad Real and later Atlético Madrid. In 2014, he took his first major head coach role at HC Vardar, steering the Macedonian champions to their first EHF Champions League trophy in 2017, before he joined PSG in 2018. Alongside his club duties, from March 2017 until February 2019 he was head coach of North Macedonia.

Following the completion of his contract with PSG in 2025, Gonzalez signed a three-year deal to become the head coach of the Serbia men’s national team. At the EHF EURO 2026, his side was drawn into a tough group, facing Spain, Germany and Austria in the preliminary round.

eurohandball.com: How did you become Serbia head coach?

Raul Gonzalez: In previous decades, only domestic coaches were in charge, this mentality changed a lot. Therefore, it is not something special that a Spaniard coaches the Serbian team. My advantage: I speak their language from my time at Vardar, and I know the mentality of the people.  

eurohandball.com: When looking upon Serbian sports, is handball number three below football and basketball?

Raul Gonzalez: This is hard to say. I think, we fight for this position with water polo and volleyball. And of course, there is Novak Djokovic as a national hero. But definitely, handball is in a good position among the team sports. It all depends on the success of the national teams. 

I am sure there are a lot of talents who will shape the future of Serbian handball. We need to build them up and improve them.
Raul Gonzalez
Head coach, Serbia

eurohandball.com: One of your predecessors on the Serbian bench was your compatriot Toni Gerona. Did you talk to him before taking the job?

Raul Gonzalez: We talked quite often, but not in this matter. I have started as a new coach, with a new team, a new president, so I make my own impressions and experiences.

eurohandball.com: As you know both sides, what is the major difference of coaching a club team and a national team?

Raul Gonzalez: Everything! You cannot compare both jobs. On club level you see your players every day, ten months a year. You can change your roster every week, you sign new players, you develop players. As a national team coach, the time is absolutely limited, you focus only on one tournament in January, and you never know, which players are fit, when it counts. And you have to count on many things from the clubs.

eurohandball.com: In the provisional squad list of Serbia, there is a mix of talent and experience. How will your final line-up for the EHF EURO 2026 look?

Raul Gonzalez: Like as usual, you know it at the very last moments, which players are fit, which are injured. Yet, I cannot tell you that much about the EURO squad. We have many players from abroad, we have many talents playing for Serbian clubs. So we will see.

Team

eurohandball.com: How do you describe the first month being Serbian national team coach?

Raul Gonzalez: I moved to Belgrade this summer, I am closely working with the coaches of our youth and junior teams, mainly with the focus on the U18, as Serbia hosts their European Championship next summer. Besides, I am in constant contact with the club coaches of the Serbian league, a strong league, which will improve more and more in the upcoming years. I am sure there are a lot of talents, who will shape the future of Serbian handball. We need to build them up and improve them.

eurohandball.com: Serbia face Spain, Germany and Austria in the preliminary round of the EHF EURO 2026 — how do you see your chances?

Raul Gonzalez: To be honest, we only focus on the first match against Spain. This is what we prepare for, then we will see. What I know is the motivation in our squad is extremely high. And of course, we cannot change the draw, it is like it is. Austria have improved thanks to many players from the German league. So we would be extremely happy to make it to the main round, but I am not thinking that far ahead right now.

eurohandball.com: In your group, you face your former national team and you will face two Spanish coaches — Jordi Ribera and Iker Romero. Is this something special for you?

Raul Gonzalez: When you are part of the handball business for a long time, you always face players and coaches you know well, as you played with them. Those things become normal. And as many Spanish coaches are working all over the world, you lock horns with them quite often.

