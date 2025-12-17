Raul Gonzalez: The motivation in our squad is extremely high

Following the completion of his contract with PSG in 2025, Gonzalez signed a three-year deal to become the head coach of the Serbia men’s national team. At the EHF EURO 2026, his side was drawn into a tough group, facing Spain, Germany and Austria in the preliminary round.

eurohandball.com: How did you become Serbia head coach?

Raul Gonzalez: In previous decades, only domestic coaches were in charge, this mentality changed a lot. Therefore, it is not something special that a Spaniard coaches the Serbian team. My advantage: I speak their language from my time at Vardar, and I know the mentality of the people.

eurohandball.com: When looking upon Serbian sports, is handball number three below football and basketball?

Raul Gonzalez: This is hard to say. I think, we fight for this position with water polo and volleyball. And of course, there is Novak Djokovic as a national hero. But definitely, handball is in a good position among the team sports. It all depends on the success of the national teams.