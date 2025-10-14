Group C consists of German side 12 Monkeys Köln BHC, Nazaré BHT from Portugal, Hiekka Hauskaa from the Netherlands, and Hungarian side Green Cobras BHC. Nazaré claimed the bronze medal in the previous year, beating 12 Monkeys in the main round by 2:0 in sets. The team from Cologne ended the tournament in ninth place. Green Cobras were 13th in the 2024 edition. 12 Monkeys took part at the EBT finals earlier in the summer, finishing in fourth.
Last year’s runners-up, Rødby Beach Boys from Denmark, are favorites in group D. They will face HÍR-SAT BHC from Hungary, who finished in sixth place in 2024, London Beach Handball from Great Britain (15th last year), and BHC Dubrava from Croatia.
Defending champions The Danish Beach Handball Dream, who also finished in sixth at the ebt Finals 2025, were drawn in group A, competing against Ligue Nouvelle Aquitaine Handball from France, BHT Byczki Kowalewo Pomorskie from Poland, and London GD from Great Britain. The British side faced off with the later crowned champions in the quarter-finals last year, making the Danish squad sweat, especially in the first set which ended with a single-point difference (29:28). It will be fascinating to see if they can replicate this performance to bounce back after a difficult ebt Finals, winning only one of their seven matches and placing last in the tournament.
In group B, German champions Caipiranhas Bartenbeach, Red Velvet BHC Aquital from Hungary, Swiss side Copaca – Balerina, and MKS Ochota Warszawa from Poland face each other. Red Velvet were the only team participating in last year’s edition, finishing in 14th place. However, the German side competed at the EBT finals this year, ranking in fifth place.