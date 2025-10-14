The 11th edition of the Beach Handball Champions Cup features top clubs from across Europe trying to win one of the most coveted titles in continental club beach handball.

The competition format in both genders consists of a round-robin preliminary round with four groups of four teams each. The top-three teams progress to the main round, which will be played in two groups of six teams each. The best four teams of each group will meet in the quarter-finals on Saturday. On Sunday, the placement matches will be played, as well as the semi-finals and finals.





Title holders on the men’s side are GRD Leça SPAR from Portugal, who also finished in fifth at the ebt Finals this year. They were drawn in group A with three teams that did not participate in last year’s edition: Polish side SPR Purina Katy Wroclaskie, Lund Beachhandball Club from Sweden, and Rotterdam Handball from the Netherlands.

Group B displays a similar picture, as last year’s fifth-place team, Aarhus Beach from Denmark, meet with three teams not participating in the competition last year. Ligue Nouvelle Aquitaine Handball from France, Fundación Fomento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga from Spain, and Portuguese side VRT Lemar take part in this group. The Danish side showed that they will be a force to be reckoned with in June at the ebt Finals, where they claimed the bronze medal.