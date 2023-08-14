Younger Age Category
Spain win W17 EHF Championship in Azerbaijan
Boasting a perfect record in group play, nothing could get in the way during Spain’s run into the semifinals. After leaving the Lithuanians little chance in the semis, the Spaniards continued their dominant run against Slovenia, winning the match 28:20 (14:8)
Lithuania rebounded after their tough encounter with the would-be champions to defeat the Faroe Islands 32:27 (20:16) in the bronze medal match.
- Spain, winning all four of their group games with a +84 goal differential, handed Lithuania a heavy defeat in the semifinals, winning 41:19 (19:8); Slovenia advanced to the final by defeating the Faroe Islands 31:25 (15:11)
- Spain had most of the momentum in the beginning, leading 7:3 after ten minutes in the match. Their advantage only grew from there as it reached seven on multiple occasions before a goal from Tinkara Rakovec cut the lead to six shortly before half-time.
- Spain continued their dominance in the second half, pushing the lead to double digits and a game-high of twelve goals (28:16) roughly four minutes before the end of the game. Slovenia ended the match with a moot four-goal run.
- Belen Rodriguez Lario led all scorers with eight goals, while Elena Erceg led Slovenia with five
- The bronze medal match saw a tightly contested match between the two teams, with both teams having a one-goal lead on multiple occasions
- Nevertheless, Lithuania made the breakthrough near the 20th minute, obtaining a three-goal lead (11:8) which they extended to five before settling for a four-goal advantage at half-time
- The Faroe Islands managed to cut the lead to one (28:27) near the 55th minute, but Lithuania managed to make a four-goal run to end the match and Faroese hopes for a medal.
- Gabjia Pilikauskaite scored fifteen goals to top all scorers; Joan Johannesen and Silja Geirsdottir Eystberg each scored six for the Faroe Islands
W17 EHF Championship All-Star Team (Azerbaijan):
Defender: Belen Rodriguez Lario (ESP)
Goalkeeper: Goundo Gassama Cissokho (ESP)
Left wing: Klea Pirtovsek (SLO)
Playmaker: Silja Geirsbottir Eystberg (FRO)
Pivot: Kelly Nnonzie Fonkeng Mfotiog (ESP)
Right back: Agne Gudlinkyte (LTU)
Right wing: Elena Erceg (SLO)
MVP: Marta Regordan Silva (ESP)