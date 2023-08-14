Spain win W17 EHF Championship in Azerbaijan

Boasting a perfect record in group play, nothing could get in the way during Spain’s run into the semifinals. After leaving the Lithuanians little chance in the semis, the Spaniards continued their dominant run against Slovenia, winning the match 28:20 (14:8)

Lithuania rebounded after their tough encounter with the would-be champions to defeat the Faroe Islands 32:27 (20:16) in the bronze medal match.