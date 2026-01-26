Spanish win piles pressure on France
In 2014, the Jyske Bank Boxen witnessed France beat Spain 30:27 in the EHF EURO semi-final. On Monday in the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round, Spain were already out of the running for the semi-finals – but they dented French hopes with a confident 36:32 victory in their penultimate main round match.
With four points still on their account, France must beat Germany on Wednesday to remain in the semi-finals race, but they also now depend on other results also going their way
I’m very proud of my team. It’s very difficult after losing three matches to come here and play this match. I think it was perfect in the first half, in defence, in attack. It was together as one team. For me, today the MVP is the team.
There is a lot of disappointment and frustration at the moment. We warned the players before the game that this was a game we should play in our comfort zone, that Spain would have nothing to lose and would try some new things tactically. And that’s exactly what they did. I feel like, as a staff, we were not able to keep the players awake enough, and that the players, individually, were not ready for this fight.