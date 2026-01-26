Spanish win piles pressure on France

Spanish win piles pressure on France

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
26 January 2026, 19:45

In 2014, the Jyske Bank Boxen witnessed France beat Spain 30:27 in the EHF EURO semi-final. On Monday in the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round, Spain were already out of the running for the semi-finals – but they dented French hopes with a confident 36:32 victory in their penultimate main round match.

With four points still on their account, France must beat Germany on Wednesday to remain in the semi-finals race, but they also now depend on other results also going their way

GROUP I

Spain vs France 36:32 (20:14)

H2H: 13-4-23
Top scorers: Ian Barrufet 10/11 (ESP), Aymeric Minne 7/13 (FRA)
Goalkeeper saves: Sergey Hernández 14/43, Ignacio Biosca 0/2 (ESP); Charles Bolzinger 5/24, Rémi Desbonnet 9/25 (FRA)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Ian Barrufet (ESP)

  • in the first half, the French attack was unrecognisable compared to their high-speed and high-efficiency performance in the previous matches, while Spain were extremely quick in their reverse gear
  • backed by seven goals from Ian Barrufet and a 7:1 run, Spain took the upper hand after France took an 8:7 lead in the 13th minute; goalkeeper Sergey Hernández also became a factor in the closing minutes of the first half
  • when Rémi Desbonnet replaced Charles Bolzinger in the French goal, his saves were crucial for a 4:0 run — and the hopes of the defending champions even rose as Thibaut Briet closed the gap to one goal (25:26) with 14 minutes left
  • but this was when the momentum changed again: France became too hectic in attack, Hernández stood like a wall and the Spanish train was back on track, scoring a 7:3 run
  • more saves by Hernández, the rock-solid Spanish defence and their constant changes in their attacking tactics eventually paid off with victory

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Tactical master class stops French express

The 30th official match of two leading handball nations was not only thrilling, but also a feast for tactics fans. Spain played with a huge variety in attack, from six against six, to four back-court players and no line player, to seven against six with two line players.

The French defence was well prepared for some of those variations, but in the first half, the Spanish counterattacks were crucial. When France reduced the number of mistakes after the break and Rémi Desbonnet saved some important shots, France recovered from their weak performance in the first half. As they could not set up their regular high-speed match play, as Spain were extremely quick back in defence, they depended on the shooting power of their back-court stars and the combinations with their line players.

In crunch time, when the risk was quite high of losing the lead, Spanish head coach Jordi Ribera still counted on seven against six — which was as crucial as Hernández’s saves of at the other end.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Spain Vs France EM208593 EM
I’m very proud of my team. It’s very difficult after losing three matches to come here and play this match. I think it was perfect in the first half, in defence, in attack. It was together as one team. For me, today the MVP is the team.
Jordi Ribera
Head coach, Spain
Euro26 Spain Vs France EM207820 EM
There is a lot of disappointment and frustration at the moment. We warned the players before the game that this was a game we should play in our comfort zone, that Spain would have nothing to lose and would try some new things tactically. And that’s exactly what they did. I feel like, as a staff, we were not able to keep the players awake enough, and that the players, individually, were not ready for this fight.
Guillaume Gille
Head coach, France
Euro26 Spain Vs France EM102962 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs France ER12298 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs France EM102939 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs France EM102991 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs France ER12244 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs France ER12171 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs France ER12368 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs France EM103157 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs France ER12403 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs France EM207230 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
Euro26 Spain Vs France EM103439 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Portugal Vs Norway UH13195 UH
Previous Article Portugal and Norway split the points as semi-final hopes fade
Euro26 Germany Vs Denmark UH20527 UH
Next Article Denmark secure semi-finals after high-octane clash with Germany

Latest news

More News