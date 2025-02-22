Storhamar progress to play-offs; Krim seal fourth place in MOTW
The last Match of the Week of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 group phase saw Krim Mercator Ljubljana finish this stage of the competition on a high. Their second win of the season against HC Podravka Vegeta (30:29) secured them fourth place in the group standings.
I would like to point out once again how important this game was for us. We had a lot of pressure, we have suffered in the last weeks. But we left our hearts on the court.
We fought well, but unfortunately not enough to win. We were unlucky. Not today, not even in the last three games, all of which we lost by one goal. We have learned a lot. We have time to prepare for the two games in March.
They made it difficult for us to create the same chances as we did against Esbjerg in the Danish league. And they play nice and calm and create chances all the time. But we kept fighting till the end.
All Champions League games are important and we must use the same energy and power as allways. I am very happy that we managed to keep our seven-against-six defence and in general I am very happy with the game.
It was a good game for us, we started really good especially in defence. It makes it easier for us to play if we have a good defence. We want to improve every week, we focus on our work and we only want to get better and better.
They played very good with good skills from all of their players. We need to rebuild some systems in our team and we need to keep going because it is handball and we have to fight for each ball.
I’m very happy with the result, but not with the way we played. It wasn’t perfect, and to be honest, it wasn’t our best match since the start of the season. Everyone looks tired; we’ve played a lot, and getting the victory was all that mattered. And they did. We finished first in the group.
We came here with only a few players, and we were the underdogs. We played as best we could, stuck to the plan, but Metz Handball is one of the best teams in the world, so it was tough. In the first leg, we ran a lot, but today we just couldn’t keep up the same pace.