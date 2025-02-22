Storhamar progress to play-offs; Krim seal fourth place in MOTW

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
22 February 2025, 20:00

The last Match of the Week of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 group phase saw Krim Mercator Ljubljana finish this stage of the competition on a high. Their second win of the season against HC Podravka Vegeta (30:29) secured them fourth place in the group standings.

Meanwhile the question of the last qualified team for the play-offs from group A was quickly answered after the first match between CSM Bucuresti and CS Gloria 2018 BN. Gloria’s 23:32 loss put them out of contention and ensured Storhamar Handball Elite would progress to the next phase, despite their 20:24 defeat by group winners Metz Handball in France.

  • Krim’s one-goal victory in the MOTW was their third unbeaten match in a row, following a draw and a win in the last two rounds
  • after scoring 30 goals in the previous 13 matches this season, Jovanka Radicevic kept her best performance of the season for the last MOTW of the group phase, putting nine goals past Podravka
  • Podravka finish fifth, but conceded five losses by a single goal, including three in the last three matches, against CSM Bucuresti, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Krim
  • the Romanian duel between CSM and Gloria went the former’s way, with a 32:23 win for the Romanian champions seeing Gloria eliminated from the competition
  • Gloria, in their maiden season in the European premium competition, have won only three matches and finished off with a five-match losing streak, finishing two points behind Storhamar
  • since the current format was introduced, Metz are the second team to finish the group unbeaten after Györi Audi ETO KC in the 2020/21 season and have amassed the largest number of points for a single team in the group phase, 27, with 13 wins and a single draw
  • FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria sealed their 12th win of the season in 14 matches, reaching their highest number of wins in a single Champions League season — their previous record was 11 wins

GROUP A

MOTW: Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) (11:12)

Jovanka Radicevic, the second-best scorer in the history of the competition, kept her best performance of the season for when it mattered. The right wing scored nine goals from nine shots and helped Krim finish the group phase on a high with the 30:29 victory over Podravka. The biggest margin between the two sides was three goals at 21:18 with 45 minutes played, and they were tied again at 27:27 in the 56th minute — before Radicevic wrapped things up with her last two shots. It was Krim’s second one-goal win against Podravka, as the Croatian side conceded their fifth one-goal loss this season and their third in a row. The Slovenian side will now face HB Ludwigsburg for a place in the quarter-finals, while Podravka meet Brest Bretagne Handball, in what will likely be a tough encounter.

20250222 Krim Podravka Martin Quote
I would like to point out once again how important this game was for us. We had a lot of pressure, we have suffered in the last weeks. But we left our hearts on the court.
Ambros Martin
Head coach, Krim Mercator Ljubljana
20250222 Krim Podravka Birtic Quote
We fought well, but unfortunately not enough to win. We were unlucky. Not today, not even in the last three games, all of which we lost by one goal. We have learned a lot. We have time to prepare for the two games in March.
Klara Birtic
Right back, HC Podravka Vegeta

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 27:34 (15:18)

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria secured their 12th win in 14 matches in this group, finishing second in the final standings, and set a new team record of wins in the EHF Champions League Women. Their previous best was 11 wins in a single season, set in 2022/23, when they reached the final. Although NFH came back from a five-goal deficit 23 minutes into the match to 15:16 in the 27th minute, FTC showed their depth in the second half to cruise to the 34:27 win. Angela Malestein scored nine goals and Daria Dmitrieva added seven to help FTC to finish the group phase with four wins in a row. It was NFH’s 10th loss of the season and the Danish side finish last in the group, with only five points.

20250222 NFH FTC Larsen Quote
They made it difficult for us to create the same chances as we did against Esbjerg in the Danish league. And they play nice and calm and create chances all the time. But we kept fighting till the end.
Jakob Larsen
Head coach, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
20250222 NFH FTC Heine Quote
All Champions League games are important and we must use the same energy and power as allways. I am very happy that we managed to keep our seven-against-six defence and in general I am very happy with the game.
Allan Heine
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
20250222 NFH FTC 4
BetaMy Foto
20250222 NFH FTC 2
BetaMy Foto
20250222 NFH FTC 3
BetaMy Foto
20250222 NFH FTC 1
BetaMy Foto
20250222 Krim Podravka 6 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff
20250222 Krim Podravka 5 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff
20250222 Krim Podravka 4 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
20250222 Krim Podravka 1 NT
Nebojsa Tejic/kolektiff
20250222 Krim Podravka 2 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
20250222 Krim Podravka 3 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) 32:23 (17:10)

It was a do-or-die match for CS Gloria 2018 BN, as they aimed to keep their season alive with a local derby against Romanian rivals CSM Bucuresti in the last match of the group phase. Only a win would have seen Gloria keep their chances of a play-offs berth alive, but they were quickly stopped in their tracks by their counterparts, who dominated the match from start to finish. After scoring 10 goals in the previous match, line player Crina Pintea added eight more here. CSM’s top scorers, Cristina Neagu and Elizabeth Omoregie, each scored five times, ensuring that Gloria, who beat CSM in the first match between the two sides, are out of contention for the knockout stage.

20250222 CSM Gloria Smits Quote
It was a good game for us, we started really good especially in defence. It makes it easier for us to play if we have a good defence. We want to improve every week, we focus on our work and we only want to get better and better.
Inger Smits
Centre back, CSM Bucuresti
20250222 CSM Gloria Niombla Quote
They played very good with good skills from all of their players. We need to rebuild some systems in our team and we need to keep going because it is handball and we have to fight for each ball.
Gnonsiane Niombla
Centre back, CS Gloria 2018 BN

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 24:20 (14:11)

Metz have extended their longest-ever winning streak in the EHF Champions League Women to 13 matches and are the only unbeaten team this season. They are also the first team to have 27 points at the end of the group phase, with 13 wins and a single draw, and only the second after Györ to finish without a single loss in 14 matches. Although Storhamar were sure of progressing to the next phase of the competition after Gloria’s loss, the visitors did their best to secure a win and stayed well in touch in the first half — before their attacking efficiency dropped to just 24 per cent in the second. Metz’s top scorers were Anne Mette Hansen and left wing Zaliata Mlamali, who combined for 13 goals, with Mlamali’s seven goals being her best-ever Champions League performance. Finishing sixth in the group, Storhamar will now meet Odense in the play-offs, while Metz are directly through to the quarter-finals.

20250222 Metz Storhamar Mayonnade Quote
I’m very happy with the result, but not with the way we played. It wasn’t perfect, and to be honest, it wasn’t our best match since the start of the season. Everyone looks tired; we’ve played a lot, and getting the victory was all that mattered. And they did. We finished first in the group.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
20250222 Metz Storhamar Abdula Quote
We came here with only a few players, and we were the underdogs. We played as best we could, stuck to the plan, but Metz Handball is one of the best teams in the world, so it was tough. In the first leg, we ran a lot, but today we just couldn’t keep up the same pace.
Tina Abdula
Right wing, Storhamar Handball Elite
20250222 Metz Storhamar 1
Cedosa 380
20250222 Metz Storhamar 2
Cedosa 380
20250222 Metz Storhamar 4
Cedosa 380
20250222 Metz Storhamar 3
Cedosa 380
20250222 CSM Gloria 4
Raluca Malnasi
20250222 CSM Gloria 5
Raluca Malnasi
20250222 CSM Gloria 1
Raluca Malnasi
20250222 CSM Gloria 3
Raluca Malnasi
20250222 CSM Gloria 6
Raluca Malnasi
20250222 CSM Gloria 2
Raluca Malnasi

Photos © Kolektiff Images, Raluca Malnasi, BetaMy Foto, Cedosa 380

A911183
