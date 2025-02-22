Meanwhile the question of the last qualified team for the play-offs from group A was quickly answered after the first match between CSM Bucuresti and CS Gloria 2018 BN. Gloria’s 23:32 loss put them out of contention and ensured Storhamar Handball Elite would progress to the next phase, despite their 20:24 defeat by group winners Metz Handball in France.

Krim’s one-goal victory in the MOTW was their third unbeaten match in a row, following a draw and a win in the last two rounds

after scoring 30 goals in the previous 13 matches this season, Jovanka Radicevic kept her best performance of the season for the last MOTW of the group phase, putting nine goals past Podravka

Podravka finish fifth, but conceded five losses by a single goal, including three in the last three matches, against CSM Bucuresti, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Krim

the Romanian duel between CSM and Gloria went the former’s way, with a 32:23 win for the Romanian champions seeing Gloria eliminated from the competition

Gloria, in their maiden season in the European premium competition, have won only three matches and finished off with a five-match losing streak, finishing two points behind Storhamar

since the current format was introduced, Metz are the second team to finish the group unbeaten after Györi Audi ETO KC in the 2020/21 season and have amassed the largest number of points for a single team in the group phase, 27, with 13 wins and a single draw

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria sealed their 12th win of the season in 14 matches, reaching their highest number of wins in a single Champions League season — their previous record was 11 wins

GROUP A

MOTW: Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) (11:12)

Jovanka Radicevic, the second-best scorer in the history of the competition, kept her best performance of the season for when it mattered. The right wing scored nine goals from nine shots and helped Krim finish the group phase on a high with the 30:29 victory over Podravka. The biggest margin between the two sides was three goals at 21:18 with 45 minutes played, and they were tied again at 27:27 in the 56th minute — before Radicevic wrapped things up with her last two shots. It was Krim’s second one-goal win against Podravka, as the Croatian side conceded their fifth one-goal loss this season and their third in a row. The Slovenian side will now face HB Ludwigsburg for a place in the quarter-finals, while Podravka meet Brest Bretagne Handball, in what will likely be a tough encounter.