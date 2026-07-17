SEMI-FINAL

Top scorers: Liam Hultberg 10/16 (SWE), Hjalte Langmack 7/11 (DEN)

Players of the Match: Liam Hultberg (SWE), Hjalte Langmack (DEN)

The Scandinavian derby lived up to its expectations! From the very start of the match, it was a levelled game, especially as the goalies of both teams were on top of their game. Swede Viggo Håkansson and Dane Frederik Møller made it difficult for the other side to score — if one saved, the other one made sure he did the same. By the 28th minute, they both were on seven saves and over 30 per cent save efficiency. Just a minute later, Swedish centre back Liam Hultberg scored for a three-goal lead (16:13), and after a mistake on the Danish side, Sweden scored one more from a counterattack for 17:13, but Hjalte Langmack's goal a few seconds before the buzzer set the score to 17:14 at half-time.

With the start of the second half, the Swedes made sure that the three-goal lead they created shortly before the break stayed on the scoreboard. Håkansson continued stopping Danish attacks, but tough defence on both sides saw a few two-minute suspensions. Denmark tried to close the gap and come closer, but they simply couldn't find the solution for the motivated Sweden, which ended the game with a three-goal lead (38:35).