Next generation meet in Serbia to contest M18 EHF EURO title

24 teams will be participating in the competition, just the second time that so many sides have competed in the final tournament, with the action beginning this Wednesday, 29 July, and the medals being won on 9 August.

The entire tournament will be played in the Serbian capital across three venues; the Aleksandar Nikolić Hall, the Prof. Dr. Branislav Pokrajac Hall, and UVC Šumice. Full ticketing details can be found here.

Fans can look forward to seeing Europe's rising stars on the international stage for what will be the 18th edition of the M18 EHF EURO. The action begins withe the teams divided into six preliminary round groups of four teams each. The top two teams in each group advance to the main round.