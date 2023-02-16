Szeged make it to the play-offs
With a 36:33 victory over THW Kiel, the Hungarian champions, Pick Szedged have secured their spot among the top six teams of group B. A strong run in the last 15 minutes – turned a 16:20 deficit around - and sealed the deal. Kiel’s race for a direct spot in the quarter-finals has come to an end since Kielce took the points against Aalborg yesterday to clinch at least second place in the group.
Group B
Pick Szeged (HUN) vs. THW Kiel (GER) 36:33 (14:17)
- with the score tied 4:4, Kiel took the upper hand, and eventually pulled ahead for a four goal lead, 14:10, thanks to an improved defensive effort that managed to stop Szeged’s strong back court shooters
- right after the break, the visitors had another strong period and were leading 20:16 - line players Patrick Wiencek and Hendrik Pekeler were unstoppable – but, then Szeged managed to get back into the match
- thanks to a 4:0 run, the hosts managed to level the score several times - but, Kiel consistently took the lead back
- However, with the score tied at 28:28 with 11 minutes remaining, Szeged seized the lead and never looked back - when Mario Sostaric scored to make it 35:32, the deal was sealed – even the red card against line player Bence Banhidi (after three suspensions) did not have an impact
- top scorers were Imanol Garciandia with eight goals for Szeged and Sander Sagosen, who scored seven times for Kiel.
Szeged back in the knock-out stage
Like the past two years, Pick Szeged have made it to the knock-out stage of the EHF Champions League. The Hungarian champions have been regular participants in the Last 16 (13 times) and have also been quarter-finalists five times. After a weak start to the season with four defeats in a row, Pick have managed to turn the tide this season, taking four victories in the next six matches. Thanks to their home victory over Kiel – like in the previous season – Szeged have now confirmed their participation in the knock-out stage. Seventh ranked side Celje cannot pass them anymore, as Szeged won both matches against the Slovenian record champions. This means, five teams for the next stages from group B are confirmed as Celje can only pass the currently sixth ranked team, Aalborg.
Mikler defended in a brilliant way and that might have been the key to win. We have to swallow this defeat and prepare for the next tasks.
Both teams played a good game; in the first half Kiel, in the second half we did. There was a great atmosphere andwe needed the fans in order to play well.