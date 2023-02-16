Szeged make it to the play-offs

Szeged back in the knock-out stage

Like the past two years, Pick Szeged have made it to the knock-out stage of the EHF Champions League. The Hungarian champions have been regular participants in the Last 16 (13 times) and have also been quarter-finalists five times. After a weak start to the season with four defeats in a row, Pick have managed to turn the tide this season, taking four victories in the next six matches. Thanks to their home victory over Kiel – like in the previous season – Szeged have now confirmed their participation in the knock-out stage. Seventh ranked side Celje cannot pass them anymore, as Szeged won both matches against the Slovenian record champions. This means, five teams for the next stages from group B are confirmed as Celje can only pass the currently sixth ranked team, Aalborg.