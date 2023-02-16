Thun eye home comeback against Dukla

another Czech side, HCB Karvina, have a bigger cushion than Dukla, as they beat HC Dinamo Pancevo 30:22. On Saturday, the teams will face off in Serbia

on the same day, last season's semi-finalists Alingsås HK hope to finish the job at home in Sweden after a commanding 31:21 win at AS SGS Ramhat Hashron

Serbian side Vojvodina have one foot in the quarter-final after claiming a 42:29 win against ØIF Arendal at home. On Saturday, the teams will meet in Norway

unlike Arendal, fellow Norwegian team Runar Sandefjord Elite will travel to Slovenia with a good chance of progressing, as they defeated RD Riko Ribnica at home, 38:29

experienced Slovenian side RK Gorenje Velenje are also favoured in their tie against Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta, who they defeated 31:26 away in Cyprus last week

Sunday ties still very open

While most of the second-leg games are scheduled for Saturday, two matches will be held on Sunday – and both ties are still very open following the results last weekend.

Defending champions Nærbø IL from Norway snatched a narrow 35:34 win at MSK Povazska Bystrica and will now host their Slovak opponents, who are determined to again fight hard against the title-holders.

Croatia's MRK Sesvete also won 35:34 against Sidea Group Junior Fasano last week, but cannot feel safe, as the Italian side will be looking for revenge away in Zagreb.