The hunt for EHF European Cup glory begins

The long road to the final throws off tonight in the Czech Republic as the draw determined a domestic derby would open the new season; HC ROBE Zubří are hosting SKKP Handball Brno in the opening match of 2023/24.

It promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams are off to a winning start in the Czech Extraliga this season and, additionally, they notched one win each in their duels in the regular part of last season's domestic campaign.

Diomidis Argous are former winners of the Men's Challenge Cup, taking the title back in 2011/12, a few years before it was rebranded to the EHF European Cup Men, and the Greek side is up against FH Hafnarfjordur from Iceland in round 1

IFK Handball Helsinki, Beşiktaş, Diomidis Argous, RK Sloboda, Granitas-Karys, Bregenz Handball, Neistin have the advantage of playing both legs on home soil in round 1

HC Dinamo Pančevo are back with the aim of building on last season's success of reaching the last 16 of the competition, but the Serbian side is facing the ambitious Handball Meran from Italy in round 1

nine nations (Italy, Türkiye, Estonia, Austria, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Lithuania) are represented by a couple of clubs each in round 1

A familiar face back to help the Black Eagles fly further than last season's round 3

Beşiktaş are looking to make the most out of playing both legs in Istanbul against the Ukrainian side, Donbas, and reach round 2. One of the newcomers, but at the same time, a familiar face in the Black Eagles' squad is the right back, Mihajlo Radojković who rejoined from RK Trimo Trebnje. The Serbian international played for the Turkish club in the EHF Champions League back in 2016/17 and 2017/18, respectively.