“There really is nothing wrong”

Her Playground ambassador Estelle Nze Minko has shared one of her experiences on this topic: “I was 16 or 17 years old and we had a match in Brest,” she said. “I got my period during the first half of the game. At half-time, I rush to the toilet and make a sort of menstrual pad out of toilet paper. I came back for the second half and at some point, I realise that my ‘pad’ is on the floor. I was in panic mode.”

A player who has won every title there is to win in handball, and this is just an example of a situation so many female athletes have experienced. Triathlete Emma Pallant-Browne shared a photo of herself having leaked through her suit during a race, saying: “This is true female sport and the more barriers we can break through, the better.

“If you wrote to me saying 99 per cent of the women you know would be mortified at this, then that is exactly why I am sharing this, because there really is nothing wrong.”

Pallant-Browne brings us to a crucial point: That all people understand there is nothing wrong with the “worst” of the period-related fears — leaking. It is something almost everyone who menstruates will or has experienced, and with the understanding of that, the related fear can lessen.

Removing the shame around this topic is crucial in helping our girls feel more comfortable and realise there is an option other than giving up sport entirely. When a leak happens, there should be nothing to be embarrassed about — it is simply a result of trying to manage an uncontrollable bodily function.