“This is true female sport” — how period-related stigma impacts athletes
Just over one year ago, photos of long-distance runner Li Meizhen went viral after her period arrived mid-race in the Hengshui Lake Marathon and she continued to the end, blood visible on her legs. The fact that this was in any way newsworthy, and that some people might find the end of that opening sentence uncomfortable, shows the place experiences like menstruation cycle leaks have in society: Such things are rarely seen, but that is not because they do not happen often — in fact, one study of over 3,000 people in the UK found that 86 per cent had experienced a “period mishap.”