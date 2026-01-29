Vote open for Men’s EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team

Vote open for Men’s EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
29 January 2026, 12:00

Voting has opened for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team, via the Home of Handball app.

Nominees were drawn up by a panel of experts, which includes EHF Champions League winners Vid Kavtičnik and Andrea Lekić, and two EHF representatives. The nominee list highlights 14 nations across nine categories, including the Best Young Player award, presented by Lidl, first awarded at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024.

Six players who made the EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team are nominated once more — goalkeeper Andreas Wolff, left back Martim Costa, centre back Juri Knorr, right back Mathias Gidsel, line player Ludovic Fabregas and defender Magnus Saugstrup, who is now nominated as a line player.

The 2024 tournament MVP, Nédim Rémili, missed out on this year's championship due to an injury.

Germany, Denmark, France, Iceland and Norway have received the most nominations, with Croatia, Slovenia, Spain and Portugal following closely.

Young player nominees include players aged 21 or younger who have shown a remarkable performance at Europe’s biggest handball stage. Out of six nominees, only one, Portugal’s Francisco “Kiko” Costa, is also nominated in his playing position. 

To vote for your All-star Team, open or download the Home of Handball app. Voting is open until 23:59 on Saturday, 31 January.

Nominees are listed in a random order.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Select Allstar Balls And Trophy EM108336EM (2)

Goalkeeper

Emil Nielsen (DEN)
Andreas Wolff (GER)
Kristóf Palasics (HUN)
Torbjørn Bergerud (NOR)
Viktor Hallgrímsson (ISL)
Nikola Portner (SUI)

Left wing

August Pedersen (NOR)
Emil Jakobsen (DEN)
Orri Freyr Þorkelsson (ISL)
Dylan Nahi (FRA)
Noam Leopold (SUI)
Rutger ten Velde (NED)

Left back

Simon Pytlick (DEN)
Thibaud Briet (FRA)
Sander Sagosen (NOR)
Zvonimir Srna (CRO)
Ian Tarrafeta (ESP)
Martim Costa (POR)

Centre back

Gísli Kristjánsson (ISL)
Aymeric Minne (FRA)
Domen Makuc (SLO)
Luka Cindrić (CRO)
Felix Claar (SWE)
Juri Knorr (GER)

Right back

Mathias Gidsel (DEN)
Francisco Costa (POR)
Blaž Janc (SLO)
Renārs Uščins (GER)
Ómar Ingi Magnússon (ISL)
Ivan Martinović (CRO)

Right wing

Aleix Gómez (ESP)
Lukas Zerbe (GER)
Bence Imre (HUN)
Mario Šoštarić (CRO)
Kevin Gulliksen (NOR)
Óðinn Ríkharðsson (ISL)

Line player

Johannes Golla (GER)
Ludovic Fabregas (FRA)
Magnus Saugstrup (DEN)
Oscar Bergendahl (SWE)
Kristjan Horžen (SLO)
Zlatko Raužan (CRO)

Defender

Karl Konan (FRA)
Adrián Sipos (HUN)
Antonio Serradilla (ESP)
Borut Mačkovšek (SLO)
Tom Kiesler (GER)
Salvador Salvador (POR)

Young player

Francisco Costa (POR)
Óli Mittún (FAR)
Marcos Fis (ESP)
Patrick Anderson (NOR)
Nikola Roganović (SWE)
Gino Steenaerts (SUI)

 

Photos © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Sweden JC5 0851JC
Previous Article Four teams battle for a spot in Men’s EHF EURO 2026 final
Euro26 Germany Vs France EM209695 EM
Next Article Live blog: Rest and preparation the focus on Thursday

Latest news

More News