Vote open for Men’s EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team

Nominees were drawn up by a panel of experts, which includes EHF Champions League winners Vid Kavtičnik and Andrea Lekić, and two EHF representatives. The nominee list highlights 14 nations across nine categories, including the Best Young Player award, presented by Lidl, first awarded at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024.

Six players who made the EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team are nominated once more — goalkeeper Andreas Wolff, left back Martim Costa, centre back Juri Knorr, right back Mathias Gidsel, line player Ludovic Fabregas and defender Magnus Saugstrup, who is now nominated as a line player.

The 2024 tournament MVP, Nédim Rémili, missed out on this year's championship due to an injury.

Germany, Denmark, France, Iceland and Norway have received the most nominations, with Croatia, Slovenia, Spain and Portugal following closely.

Young player nominees include players aged 21 or younger who have shown a remarkable performance at Europe’s biggest handball stage. Out of six nominees, only one, Portugal’s Francisco “Kiko” Costa, is also nominated in his playing position.

To vote for your All-star Team, open or download the Home of Handball app. Voting is open until 23:59 on Saturday, 31 January.

Nominees are listed in a random order.