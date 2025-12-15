Sense of optimism in the air

Norway took part in the EHF EURO Cup 2026, alongside fellow EHF EURO hosts Denmark and Sweden and reigning champions France. But things did not go well for Jonas Wille and his men, as Norway ended up last with zero points and six defeats and as many games.

Even though recent results seem disappointing, it should be noted that many key players missed some of the games due to injuries. This was the opportunity for Wille to try out young players —goalkeeper Andrè Bergsholm Kristensen, left wing Sindre Heldal and line player Thomas Alfred Solstad all had the opportunity to show what they are capable of.

In some of the games, Norway were actually very close to their opponents. They only lost by one at home against Sweden, delivering a very good second half, and they led for half of the game played in France, before falling short by one goal in the end.

These results could well turn into motivation for Norway to turn things around in front of their fans at the EHF EURO, in addition to showing the players that they may be closer to returning to the top than some experts and pundits have claimed.