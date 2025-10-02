Close return legs in Portugal and Czechia in qualification round 2

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
02 October 2025, 13:00

EHF European League Women 2025/26 qualification round 2 concludes this weekend, with eight seats for the next phase ready to be booked. After a last-gasp winner decided the first leg between IK Sävehof and Sport Lisboa e Benfica, the focus is on the return leg in Portugal, while DHK Banik Most welcome ES Besancon Feminin with a point to prove in the highlight matches.

Furthermore, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC host O.F.N. Ionias in a double-header, while reigning EHF European Cup winners Valur aim to book a ticket for qualification round 3 in Iceland, among other thrilling matches scheduled for this weekend.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

QUALIFICATION ROUND 2, SECOND LEG

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)

Saturday 4 October, 17:30 CEST

  • the Portuguese champions are on an impressive 11-match winning streak in Lisbon, as Benfica's last home loss dates back to October 2024
  • Luis Monteiro's squad is trailing by a single goal in the tie after losing 29:28 in the first leg in Sweden
  • Constança Ramos Sequeira scored 11 goals and the talented playmaker was top scorer of the first leg clash
  • neither Benfica nor Sävehof have reached the EHF European League group phase and the winner of the tie will play Viborg HK in qualification round 3
  • the Swedish runners-up led throughout the first leg and even held a four-goal advantage at one point, but ended up needing a buzzer-beater to secure the win
  • Sävehof are enjoying an excellent start to the season and the Andreas Wallin-led squad is undefeated with eight wins under their belt in all competitions

DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs ES Besancon Feminin (FRA)

Sunday 5 October, 18:00 CEST

  • the Czech champions are unbeaten in Most since February, recording seven wins in the process
  • Banik Most displayed a quality performance in the first half in France, but failed to keep up with Besancon in the second half and finally lost 34:28
  • the Most-based club are former Challenge Cup winners from 2012/13, while Besancon are former Cup Winners' Cup 2002/03 title holders
  • Tonje Haug Lerstad made 10 saves and noted a 50 per cent save efficiency in the first leg, and if Banik Most are to mount a comeback, they will have to find a way past the excellent Norwegian goalkeeper
  • Besancon last played in the EHF European League group stage back in 2022/23, while Banik Most have never got past qualification round 3; the winner of the tie will play Chambray Touraine Handball

IN OTHER MATCHES

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs O.F.N. Ionias (GRE)
Friday 3 October, 18:00 CEST

O.F.N. Ionias (GRE) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN)
Sunday 5 October, 12:00 CEST

Skara HF (SWE) vs Molde Elite (NOR)
Saturday 4 October, 14:00 CEST

GC Amicitia Zürich (SUI) vs LC Brühl Handball (SUI)
Saturday 4 October, 15:00 CEST

HH Elite (DEN) vs Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor (TUR)
Saturday 4 October, 16:00 CEST

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT) 
Saturday 4 October, 16:00 CEST

Valur (ISL) vs JuRo Unirek VZV (NED)
Sunday 5 October, 18:00 CEST

Photos © Tommy Holl/IK Sävehof (main), Julian Chabod/ES Besancon Feminin, Kjell Langmyren/Molde Elite (in-text)

