EHF European League Women 2025/26 qualification round 2 concludes this weekend, with eight seats for the next phase ready to be booked. After a last-gasp winner decided the first leg between IK Sävehof and Sport Lisboa e Benfica, the focus is on the return leg in Portugal, while DHK Banik Most welcome ES Besancon Feminin with a point to prove in the highlight matches.

Furthermore, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC host O.F.N. Ionias in a double-header, while reigning EHF European Cup winners Valur aim to book a ticket for qualification round 3 in Iceland, among other thrilling matches scheduled for this weekend.