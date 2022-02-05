Metz finish the job and take the points from the MOTW after hardly allowing Vipers any hope throughout the 60 minutes. The victory makes it two from two for Metz against Vipers this season, and moves the French team up level with Vipers on 16 points.

Due to owning the head-to-head against Vipers, Metz therefore jump into second place on the group B table while Vipers fall to third.

Buducnost avoid a defeat as clear as their first to Esbjerg this season, but it is a loss nonetheless. The Montenegrin team stay on two points while at the top of the table, Esbjerg now count 21 points and are clear group leaders.

19:13

Metz can feel Vipers close behind as we near the final stages in the MOTW. With 12 minutes to go, the French team lead 25:22 as Marketa Jerabkova nets for the Norwegian side.

Metz have been powered by their back court, with six goals apiece from Louise Burgaard and Tamara Horacek, while Meline Nocandy has contributed five.

When the teams met earlier in the season, Metz took the points with a 23:18 win. Tonight's clash is clearly higher scoring, and looks quite likely to end with a similar score line and victor. A win would represent Metz's fifth in now eight official games against Vipers.

19:06

Buducnost are looking at setting an uneviable club record at full-time against Esbjerg — a loss will be their 11th this season and represent a new record for the Montenegrin side in that respect.

The reverse fixture between the sides saw Esbjerg secure their biggest win of the season, 35:20. The Danish team still have plenty of time to increase the distance further and make tonight's result something similar.

Prior to the match, Buducnost coach Bojana Popovic said, "We have to minimise the mistakes we made in the first game, although we know it will not be easy, because we are playing against a great team led by (Henny) Reistad, who is one of the best players in the world."

Reistad is indeed one of Buducnost's biggest problems tonight, with seven goals so far. But the top scorer so far is Reistad's teammate Kaja Nielsen, with eight strikes. On Buducnost's side, Ivona Pavicevic has netted six.

19:01

Both away teams have stretched their leads as the second halves progress in Norway and Montenegro.

In the MOTW, Metz have increased their advantage to six goals, 23:17 in the 39th minute, in a match dominated by attack as neither side's defence or goalkeepers have managed to stop much coming their way so far this period.

At Buducnost, Esbjerg have a clear upper hand now, turning the one-goal half-time distance into a 25:18 lead in the 43rd minute.

Below, see how Vipers had the last say in the first half to close the gap temporarily.

After fighting back from an early deficit, Vipers have lost touch with Metz again and go to the break in the MOTW with a clearer score line against them again. It is a very up-and-down match for the home side, who were behind by seven goals just outside the last two minutes of the half before closing the gap again.

Can the Norwegian team come back again or will Metz hold them off?

A very tight battle is unfolding in Montenegro, where Esbjerg only just have the edge at the break. The Danish team have much more on the line than their hosts, who cannot progress to the next stage of the season. Meanwhile, Esbjerg are fighting for second spot in the group and an automatic quarter-final qualification.

18:25

With six minutes to go until half-time, Esbjerg are narrowly in front versus Buducnost, 11:9.

Buducnost keeper Armelle Attingré has made her mark on the match, with five saves at a rate of 50 per cent.

18:21

After a slow start, Vipers are now in the fight for the MOTW points, as they trail Metz closely, 7:9 in the 17th minute. It is a phenomenal comeback from the Norwegian side, who did not score until the 10th minute and saw Metz net six unanswered goals before that.

Line player Ana Debelic was the main driver in Vipers' fight back, with four goals from four attempts in just six minutes.

18:05

We are underway with today's last two matches! In the MOTW in Norway, Metz have opened strong and hold a 3:0 lead after four minutes. The visitors also have the upper hand in Montenegro, with Esbjerg in front 3:1 against Buducnost.

Before we forget the previous three clashes completely, take a look at how FTC secured their draw against Rostov, thanks to a cool-headed Angela Malestein.

17:48

Two matches are set to close Saturday's DELO EHF Champions League action in just over 10 minutes:

