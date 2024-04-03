20240403

Live blog: Montpellier and Kielce take quarter-final berths

03 April 2024, 23:15

The second leg of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League play-offs is here. On Wednesday, Industria Kielce and Montpellier HB both booked their quarter-final tickets with wins over GOG and HC Zagreb respectively. On Thursday, hosts Telekom Veszprém HC and Paris Saint-Germain Handball are both in strong positions after winning their first legs.

WEDNESDAY 3 APRIL

23:20

We close tonight's coverage with the highlights of what was a tremendous MOTW. Join us again tomorrow for the last two play-offs - Veszprém vs Szeged, and Paris Saint-Germain vs Orlen Wisla Plock!

23:10

Here's the day review from EHF journalist Kevin Domas with all the key facts from today's play-offs. 

Kielce Gog 42
EHF Champions League

Kielce celebrate again, Montpellier cruise past Zagreb

DAY REVIEW : While Kielce got their second win against GOG, Montpellier had to wait until the final minutes to secure their quarter-finals b…

yesterday

23:03

Montpellier will face fellow former EHF Champions League champions THW Kiel in their quarter-final clash - should be good!

 

22:58

Can Kielce make the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 again? We'll find out in a few weeks ...

 

22:42

Today's day review will be along shortly - in the meantime, enjoy the highlights of today's first game, between Kielce and GOG.

20240403 Montpellier Zagreb 3
20240403 Montpellier Zagreb 1
20240403 Montpellier Zagreb 4
20240403 Montpellier Zagreb 2
22:33

Here's some reflection on the wins from quarter-finalists Kielce and Montpellier.

20240403 Skube Quote
We played a not so good first half, and an even worse start to the second half. After a timeout we regrouped the defence, played some good fastbreaks, better realisation and 100 per cent shots. We deserved to win. It’s really hard to play the Champions League, we have to be really proud that we qualified to the quarter-final and hope we will not stop there.
Stas Skube
Centre back, Montpellier HB
20240403 Dujshebaev Quote
We are very satisfied. Everybody knows that it is difficult to play this game when you have nothing to win. GOG showed today why they are a pretty interesting team. Next round we will play against the best team in the world. Magdeburg is twice world champion and Champions League winner, for 99 per cent they win German Bundesliga again. We are very motivated playing against one of the best teams in the world.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce

22:24

Montpellier centre back Stas Skube is the Player of the Match after scoring six goals, including four penalties, and helping dictate the pace of play.


22:21 | FULL-TIME

MONTPELLIER HB 30:24 HC ZAGREB

Credit to Zagreb, who battled valiantly even when things stopped going their way. They made too many mistakes in the last quarter to force a comeback against a good Montpellier side, who found more solutions in the later stages of the game and take the win and a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face THW Kiel.


22:15 | 25TH MINUTE, MONTPELLIER HB 27:23 HC ZAGREB

An empty net goal for Remi Desbonnet makes it a five-goal game; Desbonnet is also doing plenty of saving, and Montpellier are almost through to the quarter-finals.

22:09 | 50TH MINUTE, MONTPELLIER HB 24:20 HC ZAGREB

Stas Skube is the top scorer of the game with a really good second half, helping Montpellier to their lead.

Zagreb are still struggling in attack, missing a lot of the fluidity of the first half, and they're running out of time for a comeback.


22:03 | 46TH MINUTE, MONTPELLIER HB 23:19 HC ZAGREB

Zagreb have gone seven-on-six in attack after Montpellier extended the lead to four goals, but it's not working; eventually they force a penalty, but Ivan Cupic misses it. Montpellier have all the momentum at the moment and their fans are absolutely loving it.

21:58 | 43RD MINUTE, MONTPELLIER HB 22:19 HC ZAGREB

Montpellier have stepped up in defence and that's paying off, giving them counterattacking opportunities they are taking advantage of. They grab their first three-goal lead as Zagreb left back Miloš Kos falls hard and has to receive treatment.


21:53 | 41ST MINUTE, MONTPELLIER HB 20:18 HC ZAGREB

After a flurry of action, including several missed or blocked shots, Luka Klarica fouls Diego Simonet and is suspended and Stas Skube scores the penalty to give Montpellier a two-goal lead. Andrija Nikolic calls a timeout. Zagreb are far from out of the game, but the momentum right now is with Montpellier.

21:48 | 38TH MINUTE, MONTPELLIER HB 18:17 HC ZAGREB

Montpellier take advantage of a turnover by Zvonimir Srna, which Sebastian Karlsson snatches up and scores on a lightning-fast fastbreak. The hosts lead!

21:43 | 33RD MINUTE, MONTPELLIER HB 14:16 HC ZAGREB

Patrice Canayer takes a very early timeout to switch things up tactically, after Zagreb take a two-goal lead.

21:38 

Things are about to get underway again. If the teams are still tied at the end of full-time, we go straight to a penalty shootout!


21:25 | HALF-TIME

MONTPELLIER HB 14:14 HC ZAGREB

The half ends as Bryan Monte misses a direct free throw, and the two sides go into the break absolutely level - both in this game, and on aggregate.

Zagreb goalkeeper Matej Mandic has been amazing, although Montpellier have been persistent despite his superb performance. Mandic has made eight saves (36.4 per cent) compared to only four for both Montpellier goalkeepers.

Luka Klarica, who did return to court after that injury, is the top scorer with three goals, and eight players from both sides have found the net.

21:19 | 27TH MINUTE, MONTPELLIER HB 13:14 HC ZAGREB

Things are still narrowly in Zagreb's favour, with Matej Mandic absolutely shining in goal and keeping his side just ahead. 

21:16

We mentioned this goal earlier on and it's definitely one to share.

 

21:14 | 22ND MINUTE, MONTPELLIER HB 10:12 HC ZAGREB

Montpellier coach Patrice Canayer takes his first timeout, telling his players to dig deep and do more running. It results in a good goal for Valentin Porte.

 

21:10 | 20TH MINUTE, MONTPELLIER HB 10:11 HC ZAGREB

Zagreb right back Luka Klarica goes off with an apparent hand injury, forcing Zagreb to be inventive in the right back position - Klarica being arguably the only true right back on the side. Aleks Kavcic is currently doing right back duties. 

21:07 | 17TH MINUTE, MONTPELLIER HB 8:9 HC ZAGREB

Can Zagreb capitalise? Yes, they can - they're quickly back in the lead.

Remi Desbonnet has replaced Charles Bolzinger in the Montpellier goal, after a poor start for the number-one goalkeeper. 

 

21:03 | 15TH MINUTE, MONTPELLIER HB 8:7 HC ZAGREB

A brilliant behind-the-back goal from Bryan Monte gives Montpellier a lead, although Zagreb are a man up. Can the hosts capitalise on this?

20:56 | 10TH MINUTE, MONTPELLIER HB 5:5 HC ZAGREB

A few mistakes and unlucky misses by Zagreb have allowed Montpellier to draw level, but you get the sense this will again be close the whole way.

 

20:51 | 5TH MINUTE, MONTPELLIER HB 2:3 HC ZAGREB

Zagreb had a good start, pulling out to a two-goal lead with a couple of good Matej Mandic saves, but Montpellier eventually got on to the scoreboard. Zagreb's defending has been pretty solid and is keeping them up.

20:45 | THROW-OFF

Here we go, with Zagreb throwing off.

20:35

There's no changes in the Zagreb squad to the 16 men who welcomed Montpellier last week.

 

20:30

It's MOTW time, as Montpellier and Zagreb start level in a bid to make it to the quarter-finals. Throw-off is 15 minutes away at 20:45 CEST, and coverage on EHFTV starts now, with English commentary by Chris O'Reilly.

20240403 Kielce GOG 1
Patryk Ptak
20240403 Kielce GOG 5
Patryk Ptak
20240403 Kielce GOG 3
Patryk Ptak
20240403 Kielce GOG 7
Patryk Ptak
20240403 Kielce GOG 6
Patryk Ptak
20240403 Kielce GOG 2
Patryk Ptak

20:16 | FULL-TIME

INDUSTRIA KIELCE 33:28 GOG

Kielce win 66:53 on aggregate and are through to the quarter-finals, to the delight of their fans. Ultimately that was a fairly straightforward win, in which Alex Dujshebaev (seven goals) shone again.

Hans Mensing was the best of GOG, with six goals, but it was a solid all-team showing from both sides with only five field players from the two teams not scoring. Kielce's goalkeeping was a big difference tonight, as Andy Wolff stopped 10 shots in the first half and Sandro Mestric another nine in the second, compared to 10 for Tobias Thulin in total and four by Matthias Dorgelo.

20:10 | 56TH MINUTE, INDUSTRIA KIELCE 31:26 GOG

Talant Dujshebaev has been able to rotate his bench, giving plenty of his players an opportunity to score, and Kielce are now heading fast towards the quarter-finals. 

20:04 | 52ND MINUTE, INDUSTRIA KIELCE 28:24 GOG

Nicolas Tournat receives a two-minute suspension after a video review of a foul on Hjalte Lykke, and Emil Madsen makes it a four-goal game after a period where Kielce held a five-goal lead. The sold-out crowd are singing, as they can see their team heading to the quarter-finals for a showdown with SC Magdeburg.

 

19:55 | 46TH MINUTE, INDUSTRIA KIELCE 26:22 GOG

As Thomas Brandt Nyegaard takes a timeout, an opportunity to share this lovely combination:

19:49 | 41ST MINUTE, INDUSTRIA KIELCE 23:19 GOG

GOG clawed their way back to a two-goal deficit, but it didn't take long for Kielce to once again extend their lead. Despite this, Talant Dujshebaev is shouting loudly on the bench - it's unclear whether it's the referees or his players who have got him excited.

19:41 | 33RD MINUTE, INDUSTRIA KIELCE 18:14 GOG

Kielce have made a change in goal, bringing on Sandro Mestric who makes a good start with a great save of an Emil Madsen effort. 

19:32

If GOG bow out tonight, it will be the end of a marvellous tournament for Tobias Thulin. The Swede has so far made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, with his tally currently at 173 saves from 561 shots (30.8 per cent). He's on seven saves from 22 shots tonight so far (31.8 per cent).

 

 

 

 

 

19:23 | HALF-TIME

INDUSTRIA KIELCE 16:12 GOG

Kielce now have a 12-goal aggregate lead and barring a total meltdown in the second half are virtually in the quarter-finals. GOG are defending hard, but Kielce's experienced squad are generally finding their way through and ways to beat Tobias Thulin. Still, the Danish side have clearly learned from last week's big loss, and are putting up a solid fight.

Alex Dujshebaev and Dylan Nahi are currently top scorers with four each, while four GOG players have netted twice.

19:15 | 24TH MINUTE, INDUSTRIA KIELCE 12:10 GOG

Last week, GOG went into the break eight goals down and stayed that way until the end of the game. This week, they're staying in it. 

But there are signs that Kielce might be starting to find another gear and move away, as Haukur Thrastarson makes it a two-goal lead for the first time in a while. Andy Wolff is now on eight saves (44.4 per cent).


19:07 | 18TH MINUTE, INDUSTRIA KIELCE 8:8 GOG

GOG are not letting Kielce away today, and continue to press. Hans Mensing is having a solid game, Emil Madsen has now scored (albeit from the seven-metre line), and really it's pretty close at both ends.

 

18:58 | 12TH MINUTE, INDUSTRIA KIELCE 6:4 GOG

Kielce have taken the lead, with Alex Dujshebaev - who netted nine times last week - leading the way and Andy Wolff now stopping GOG's shots more easily. Crucially, Kielce are managing to stop Emil Madsen who so far hasn't scored once.

The whistle has been blown and the game throws off, with GOG in attack first. 

For the live match ticker and the squad lists, click here.

18:35

18:15

18:45 | THROW-OFF

Coverage of Kielce vs GOG has begun on EHFTV - remember, geo-restrictions may apply and you may need to watch the game on your home broadcaster.

18:15

Today's big handball news was of course that Mikkel Hansen announced his retirement at the end of the summer. Over the past 20 years the superstar Dane has become one of the world's best-ever players, and he will be missed by fans around the world.

 

18:00

Before the Match of the Week, it's the second leg between Kielce and GOG. Last week, Kielce stormed to a 33:25 win in Odense, so even a seven-goal loss today would see them through - although that seems unlikely.


17:45

We're building up now to tonight's two games, particularly MOTW at 20:45 CEST. Earlier this week stats guru Julian Rux took a look at how Montpellier and Zagreb shape up against each other when it comes to their data from the group phase and last week's draw. Last week, Montpellier shone in defence, but Zagreb's goalkeepers were key. Rux predicts that Zagreb will play more slowly and have the goalkeeping on their side, while Montpellier will force more turnovers and have fewer suspension minutes this week.

Find out more here.

 

 

20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Cavar048
EHF Champions League

Statistical surprises for Montpellier and Zagreb

STATS COUNTER: What do the stats tell us about the MOTW in the second leg of the play-offs?

yesterday

17:00

Welcome to the second leg of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League play-offs! All eyes are on France, where Montpellier are hoping home support will help them to the quarter-finals after last week's draw in Zagreb. That match is second on today's schedule - to start things off, take a look at the round preview.

20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Pellas043
EHF Champions League

MOTW re-starts at zero, three sides close to quarter-finals

ROUND PREVIEW: Second leg of the play-offs to decide quarter-final tickets

2 days ago
