20:16 | FULL-TIME

Kielce win 66:53 on aggregate and are through to the quarter-finals, to the delight of their fans. Ultimately that was a fairly straightforward win, in which Alex Dujshebaev (seven goals) shone again.

Hans Mensing was the best of GOG, with six goals, but it was a solid all-team showing from both sides with only five field players from the two teams not scoring. Kielce's goalkeeping was a big difference tonight, as Andy Wolff stopped 10 shots in the first half and Sandro Mestric another nine in the second, compared to 10 for Tobias Thulin in total and four by Matthias Dorgelo.

Talant Dujshebaev has been able to rotate his bench, giving plenty of his players an opportunity to score, and Kielce are now heading fast towards the quarter-finals.

Nicolas Tournat receives a two-minute suspension after a video review of a foul on Hjalte Lykke, and Emil Madsen makes it a four-goal game after a period where Kielce held a five-goal lead. The sold-out crowd are singing, as they can see their team heading to the quarter-finals for a showdown with SC Magdeburg.

As Thomas Brandt Nyegaard takes a timeout, an opportunity to share this lovely combination:

GOG clawed their way back to a two-goal deficit, but it didn't take long for Kielce to once again extend their lead. Despite this, Talant Dujshebaev is shouting loudly on the bench - it's unclear whether it's the referees or his players who have got him excited.

Kielce have made a change in goal, bringing on Sandro Mestric who makes a good start with a great save of an Emil Madsen effort.

19:32

If GOG bow out tonight, it will be the end of a marvellous tournament for Tobias Thulin. The Swede has so far made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, with his tally currently at 173 saves from 561 shots (30.8 per cent). He's on seven saves from 22 shots tonight so far (31.8 per cent).

19:23 | HALF-TIME

Kielce now have a 12-goal aggregate lead and barring a total meltdown in the second half are virtually in the quarter-finals. GOG are defending hard, but Kielce's experienced squad are generally finding their way through and ways to beat Tobias Thulin. Still, the Danish side have clearly learned from last week's big loss, and are putting up a solid fight.

Alex Dujshebaev and Dylan Nahi are currently top scorers with four each, while four GOG players have netted twice.

Last week, GOG went into the break eight goals down and stayed that way until the end of the game. This week, they're staying in it.

But there are signs that Kielce might be starting to find another gear and move away, as Haukur Thrastarson makes it a two-goal lead for the first time in a while. Andy Wolff is now on eight saves (44.4 per cent).

GOG are not letting Kielce away today, and continue to press. Hans Mensing is having a solid game, Emil Madsen has now scored (albeit from the seven-metre line), and really it's pretty close at both ends.

Kielce have taken the lead, with Alex Dujshebaev - who netted nine times last week - leading the way and Andy Wolff now stopping GOG's shots more easily. Crucially, Kielce are managing to stop Emil Madsen who so far hasn't scored once.

The whistle has been blown and the game throws off, with GOG in attack first.

For the live match ticker and the squad lists, click here.

18:35

Coverage of Kielce vs GOG has begun on EHFTV - remember, geo-restrictions may apply and you may need to watch the game on your home broadcaster.

18:15

Today's big handball news was of course that Mikkel Hansen announced his retirement at the end of the summer. Over the past 20 years the superstar Dane has become one of the world's best-ever players, and he will be missed by fans around the world.

Tobias Thulin has been a revelation throughout the championships and he's the reason GOG currently lead by a single goal after a very solid start; Thulin stopped Alex Dujshebaev and Igor Karacic's first efforts, while it's taken Andy Wolff in the Kielce goal a little longer to get into the game.

18:45 | THROW-OFF

Coverage of Kielce vs GOG has begun on EHFTV - remember, geo-restrictions may apply and you may need to watch the game on your home broadcaster.

18:15

Today's big handball news was of course that Mikkel Hansen announced his retirement at the end of the summer. Over the past 20 years the superstar Dane has become one of the world's best-ever players, and he will be missed by fans around the world.

18:00

Before the Match of the Week, it's the second leg between Kielce and GOG. Last week, Kielce stormed to a 33:25 win in Odense, so even a seven-goal loss today would see them through - although that seems unlikely.



17:45

We're building up now to tonight's two games, particularly MOTW at 20:45 CEST. Earlier this week stats guru Julian Rux took a look at how Montpellier and Zagreb shape up against each other when it comes to their data from the group phase and last week's draw. Last week, Montpellier shone in defence, but Zagreb's goalkeepers were key. Rux predicts that Zagreb will play more slowly and have the goalkeeping on their side, while Montpellier will force more turnovers and have fewer suspension minutes this week.

Find out more here.

s