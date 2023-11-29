19:50

Kolstad continue to struggle as Aalborg pile the pressure on in attack and stand strong in defence. It's 12:20 and the combination of Mads Hoxer and Aleks Vlah are making life incredibly hard for Kolstad - plus, whenever they make a mistake and concede a penalty, Mikkel Hansen's there to score it.

This clip kind of sums the match up.

19:41

And we're back, with Celje vs Plock the last game to get underway again.

Zagreb have already added two more goals in a sign they are determined to add two points to their tally tonight.

19:27 | HALF-TIME

Kolstad had such a good run in the last couple of weeks, with solid performances against PSG, but it's all falling apart against a superbly well-prepared Aalborg tonight. The hosts have made up a bit of ground in the last few minutes of the half, but Aalborg still have a nice lead into the break.

Niklas Landin is critical here, with seven saves from 16 shots (43.8 per cent) making him the standout player of the match so far.

Zagreb took a timeout just before the break after Szeged turned over the ball, and the home team used that timeout well - they scored to give themselves a nice lead at half-time. Lots of players have found the net from both sides, but a more disciplined performance by Zagreb has helped keep them in front.

Mitja Janc, for Celje, and Tin Lucin for Plock lead the scoring with five and six goals respectively in a close contest in Slovenia. Both coaches are using every opportunity to speak to their players; after Celje had a timeout at 28 minutes 32 seconds, Plock took one at 29 minutes 28 seconds. Mirko Alilovic is having the better day in goal, but Celje's aggression and attack mean they've had far more chances and are thus keeping things tight.

19:15

The first halves are almost over. Zagreb are flying, and have a 13:9 lead over Szeged; Aalborg likewise look in control with a 12:6 advantage against a struggling Kolstad; Celje and Plock remain close, although Plock have just gone 13:11 up.

19:05

A couple of rounds ago against Paris, Magnus Rød was on absolute fire, scoring 12 goals as the Norwegian side powered their way past PSG. Tonight, he's been one of the better Kolstad players with two goals so far - adding to two for Magnus Gullerud - but it's Aalborg who have taken control and lead 9:4 after 18 minutes. Kolstad's coach Christian Berge calls a timeout in an attempt to sort things out.

18:59

Zagreb had a slow start against Szeged and allowed their visitors to take a three-goal lead, but they've got back into it - helped by a couple of Szeged errors - and now lead 7:6.

18:55

Celje are yet to win a match this season but they look determined to turn around the five-goal loss from round 6 against Plock - it's 4:3 to the hosts and Rok Zaponšek is having an excellent day so far.

18:48

Not the best start for Kolstad as they concede a penalty and Mikkel Hansen naturally nets it.

18:40

It's nearly time for throw-off! Remember every match is streamed live on EHFTV, or watch on your local broadcast channel if EHFTV is geo-blocked for you.

18:35

It's been a while since Slovenian centre back Miha Zarabec played for Celje - he left for Kiel in 2017 - but he's back tonight to face his old team as part of the Plock squad.

18:23

More squad line-ups, this time for the game in Zagreb. Both Szeged and Zagreb have had some close matches this season, with two of Szeged's four wins coming by a single goal, and their first two losses by just two and three goals. This is their squad for tonight:

Zagreb have also had a few close games, with two draws to Aalborg and Kielce as well as that loss in Szeged being opportunities they will be regretting. Can they turn things around at home?

18:15

Some 8,000 people are expected in the Trondheim Spektrum this evening for the big Nordic showdown between Kolstad and Aalborg, and here's the home team's line-up:

Here's who Aalborg have brought. Fun fact - Slovenian Aleks Vlah is the only non-Scandinavian on court, with everyone else hailing from Denmark, Iceland, Norway or Sweden.

18:07

So, if you've read the round preview, you know that round 9 is a mirror image of round 6. For today's games, at the end of October, Aalborg beat Kolstad 27:25; Szeged beat Zagreb 27:26; Plock beat Celje 30:25; and Porto beat GOG 32:21. So there's every chance of four more really close games ahead.

The duel that was decided at the last gasp 🤯🥵.



⏰ 20:45 CET 📺 EHFTV



Can #GOG avenge their bitter defeat against @FCPorto?

17:55

Welcome to the live blog for round 9 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League - as ever, there's a packed schedule with four matches today and four tomorrow. The highlight will of course be Match of the Week, a sure-fire cracker between Veszprém and Barça, but the first three games today - all throwing off at 18:45 CET - will also certainly be worth a watch.

Let's start the coverage with the round preview.