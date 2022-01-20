Live blog: Competition hots up as main round begins
The main round will throw off at 15:30 CET in both Bratislava and Budapest as teams look
- matches at 15:30, 18:00 and 20:30 CET
- in group I: Montenegro vs Croatia, France vs Netherlands, Denmark vs Iceland
- in group II: Russia vs Sweden, Germany vs Spain, Poland vs Norway
- download the Home of Handball app on iOS or Android and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch
- listen to the official EHF EURO podcast from the (Un)informed Handball Hour
- find out how to watch the tournament wherever you are
12:22
A match between Germany and Spain is always a classic, and it's one that Spain's captain Gedeon Guardiola is looking forward to. Guardiola took over as leader of the 'Hispanos' in the wake of Raul Entrerrios' retirement, and is combining duties as captain with those of the team's defence boss. He spoke to EHF journalist Björn Pazen about what this has meant for him.
12:09
Confirmation is just in that the main group group II match between Germany and Spain will take place tonight, after Germany requested a postponement. See below for details.
12:05
Dutch back Kay Smits is well on track to be EHF EURO 2022's top scorer, with 12 more goals on his tally than any other player left in the competition. Mikkel Hansen (Denmark) and Branko Vujovic (Montenegro) have both scored 20 goals so far.
What's more, no player has ever scored as many goals as Smits in the first three games of an EHF EURO. And he's also scoring accurately, with a 78 per cent efficiency rate. We can't wait to see what he produces tonight against France, and how France plan to defend against him.
11:45
Coaches' reactions during the game are brilliant - always so intense and emotional. Poland have posted a great gallery of their coach, Patryk Rombel, celebrating successes so far. Can they beat Norway this evening?
11:33
There'll be a special guest supporting Iceland against Denmark tonight - Icelandic president, Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson. He's on his way to Budapest for the first main round match.
11:23
Russia have been a surprise top performer so far, beating Lithuania and Norway and then sweeping aside Slovakia for a perfect record in the preliminary round.
Today they face Sweden, who suffered defeat to Spain and drew with the Czech Republic. While the Swedes haven't performed as well as Russia here so far, they are generally more experienced. So it should be a good clash later on in Bratislava.
10:58
Yesterday we asked a few handball legends who their best seven of the preliminary round were. Here are their choices. The best left wing is definitely a Sebastian, it turns out, although they can't agree whether it's Barthold or Frimmel. The Netherlands' Kay Smits gets the nod in left back from Lars Christensen and François-Xavier Houlet, while Houlet and Dominik Klein agree that Poland's Arkadiusz Moryto is the best right wing and Mikkel Hansen the best left back.
Lars Christensen (Denmark, two-time European champion)
François-Xavier Houlet (France, world bronze medallist)
Dominik Klein (Germany, world champion 2007)
10:30
Ahead of the main round some teams have reported new Covid-19 cases.
Germany is the most affected. Over the last few days the team has announced positive tests for the following players: Julius Kühn, Hendrik Wagner, Kai Häfner, Timo Kastening, Andreas Wolff, Lukas Mertens, Luca Witzke, Till Klimpke, Marcel Schiller, Sebastian Heymann, Christoph Steinert and Djibril M’Bengue.
They have drafted in a series of replacements with the latest trio en route being Bergischen HC left back Lukas Stutzke and right back David Schmidt, and Melsungen right wing Tobias Reichmann. Yesterday Germany confirmed they were not planning to withdraw from the tournament, despite the large numbers affected. Let's hope all their players test negative soon.
Iceland reported positive tests for goalkeeper Björgvin Pall Gustavsson, and left backs Elvar Jónsson and Olafur Andres Gudmundsson, but said they would not call up replacements at this stage.
Dutch left wing Jeffrey Boomhouwer and left back Robin Schoenacker both tested positive on Monday, and the Netherlands announced yesterday they were bringing in 21-year-old Flensburg player Lars Kooij and Sporting Nelo wing Tommie Falke as replacements.
Croatia are missing line players Zeljko Musa and Nikola Grahovac, left wing David Mandic and goalkeeper Mate Sunjic, and have called up a number of replacements for them.
10:00
The main round gets underway today, and we already have some clashes between teams with perfect records. Germany will meet Spain in Bratislava, and Denmark play Iceland in Budapest. A win for any one of these four would put them in a strong position to progress.
France and Russia, the other two teams with three wins and two main round points, play the Netherlands and Sweden respectively.
Check out all the history and facts about each match in our match previews.