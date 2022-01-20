Live blog: Competition hots up as main round begins

12:05

Dutch back Kay Smits is well on track to be EHF EURO 2022's top scorer, with 12 more goals on his tally than any other player left in the competition. Mikkel Hansen (Denmark) and Branko Vujovic (Montenegro) have both scored 20 goals so far.

What's more, no player has ever scored as many goals as Smits in the first three games of an EHF EURO. And he's also scoring accurately, with a 78 per cent efficiency rate. We can't wait to see what he produces tonight against France, and how France plan to defend against him.



11:45

Coaches' reactions during the game are brilliant - always so intense and emotional. Poland have posted a great gallery of their coach, Patryk Rombel, celebrating successes so far. Can they beat Norway this evening?



11:33

There'll be a special guest supporting Iceland against Denmark tonight - Icelandic president, Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson. He's on his way to Budapest for the first main round match.



11:23

Russia have been a surprise top performer so far, beating Lithuania and Norway and then sweeping aside Slovakia for a perfect record in the preliminary round.

Today they face Sweden, who suffered defeat to Spain and drew with the Czech Republic. While the Swedes haven't performed as well as Russia here so far, they are generally more experienced. So it should be a good clash later on in Bratislava.

Jim Gottfridsson and Sweden seeking for another medal!🏅 While surprising Russia are on their way! ⚔️ Who will win today's match? 🧐



🇷🇺 🆚 🇸🇪

⏰ 15:30 CET #ehfeuro2022 @hlandslaget pic.twitter.com/U8ddn8tNbL — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 20, 2022



10:58

Yesterday we asked a few handball legends who their best seven of the preliminary round were. Here are their choices. The best left wing is definitely a Sebastian, it turns out, although they can't agree whether it's Barthold or Frimmel. The Netherlands' Kay Smits gets the nod in left back from Lars Christensen and François-Xavier Houlet, while Houlet and Dominik Klein agree that Poland's Arkadiusz Moryto is the best right wing and Mikkel Hansen the best left back.

Lars Christensen (Denmark, two-time European champion)



François-Xavier Houlet (France, world bronze medallist)



Dominik Klein (Germany, world champion 2007)



10:30

Ahead of the main round some teams have reported new Covid-19 cases.

Germany is the most affected. Over the last few days the team has announced positive tests for the following players: Julius Kühn, Hendrik Wagner, Kai Häfner, Timo Kastening, Andreas Wolff, Lukas Mertens, Luca Witzke, Till Klimpke, Marcel Schiller, Sebastian Heymann, Christoph Steinert and Djibril M’Bengue.

They have drafted in a series of replacements with the latest trio en route being Bergischen HC left back Lukas Stutzke and right back David Schmidt, and Melsungen right wing Tobias Reichmann. Yesterday Germany confirmed they were not planning to withdraw from the tournament, despite the large numbers affected. Let's hope all their players test negative soon.





Iceland reported positive tests for goalkeeper Björgvin Pall Gustavsson, and left backs Elvar Jónsson and Olafur Andres Gudmundsson, but said they would not call up replacements at this stage.



Dutch left wing Jeffrey Boomhouwer and left back Robin Schoenacker both tested positive on Monday, and the Netherlands announced yesterday they were bringing in 21-year-old Flensburg player Lars Kooij and Sporting Nelo wing Tommie Falke as replacements.

Croatia are missing line players Zeljko Musa and Nikola Grahovac, left wing David Mandic and goalkeeper Mate Sunjic, and have called up a number of replacements for them.

10:00

The main round gets underway today, and we already have some clashes between teams with perfect records. Germany will meet Spain in Bratislava, and Denmark play Iceland in Budapest. A win for any one of these four would put them in a strong position to progress.

France and Russia, the other two teams with three wins and two main round points, play the Netherlands and Sweden respectively.

Check out all the history and facts about each match in our match previews.