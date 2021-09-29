Live blog - Double draws in Flensburg and Zagreb
- round 3 of the group phase begins with five matches on Wednesday
- Vardar, Veszprém and Kielce claim narrow and important victories in the 18:45 throw offs
- Zagreb and Elverum play out nervy draw while Flensburg and PSG also cannot be separated at the end of an entertaining evening
- Thursday's Match of the Week sees 2018 champions Montpellier face 2020 champions Kiel
- all matches live on EHFTV
22:52
That's it for today and there is even more to come tomorrow!
2018 champions Montpellier face 2020 champions Kiel in Match of the Week at 20:45 CEST, which is preceded by Dinamo Bucuresti vs FC Porto and Meshkov Brest vs Pick Szeged. Thanks for joining us and see you for more on Thursday.
22:34
What an evening of handball at the highest level! Among the five matches, we were treated to everything and all in incredibly tight battles with two draws, two one-goal wins and a single two-goal win.
It is early days in the competition but we are seeing that anyone is capable of beating another team at this level and it bodes very well for the rest of the group phase.
22:20 - RESULT: Flensburg 27:27 PSG
After a nervy 7vs6 attack, Luc Steins flies through the defence to draw PSG level. Flensburg have one last attack but Mensah's attempted pass to Gottfridsson goes astray and it's a draw!
Playing PSG always seems to bring something special out of this Flensburg team but this time it was only enough for a point - an important point no less.
22:16 - RESULT: Zagreb 27:27 Elverum
What a tense second half!
A suspension for Sindre Heldal gives Zagreb a one-man advantage for the final attack but they still cannot find a way through Elverum's defence and with the way this match went, a draw feels like a fair result.
Elverum earn their second draw of the campaign and Zagreb get their first point, though the winless streak extends beyond 586 days - to 600 days in fact, as their next group game is on 13 October.
22:09
Elverum have snatched the lead for the first time, 26:25, with an empty net goal. The tension is palpable in Zagreb and it shows in the home side's attacks - 4 of their last 5 shots have been penalties.
Same scoreline in Flensburg but the home team lead in this one with five minutes remaining.
22:01
Big penalty save by Vincent Gerrard against Hampus Wanne, down the other end Kevin Moller cannot repeat that feat against Mikkel Hansen, who gives PSG a 23:22 lead. 10 minutes left in this clash...
21:56
Our man on social media duty today, Andrew McSteen has calculated that this was 586 days ago. This is Zagreb's best chance in a while to end that barren spell - it's 23:23 with 12 minutes remaining.
21:49
Having trailed for the entire match, Dominik Mathe draws Elverum level with his 4th goal of the night - 20:20 after 42 minutes and real test of Zagreb's mental strength now...
21:39
The comeback kid Franz Semper gets his first goal of the game, and the season, as Flensburg open up a 17:15 lead - powered largely by Benjamin Buric and his brilliant 12 saves so far - a 44% save rate!
21:24 - HALF-TIME: Zagreb 14:11 Elverum
Zagreb with a nice lead but it could have been nicer. Elverum slowly but surely coming back into this game and will have confidence knowing how Zagreb have collapsed in the third quarter of their previous two games. Crucial period coming up in this early battle for 6th place in group A.
21:21 - HALF-TIME: Flensburg 14:13 PSG
Nikola Karabatic brings PSG back within one but has a chance to draw level right before the break - no dice.
Both sides will feel this game is within their grasp. Will Flensburg's relative lack of depth come back to haunt them again today?
21:14
Zagreb's early brilliance has sizzled out a bit but they still hold a decent lead, 12:9, as we near the half-time buzzer.
21:10
Flensburg are putting together a real team effort here and it is paying off. Hampus Wanne's third goal of the night gives them a 12:10 lead and half-time can't come quick enough for PSG, who need to set their attack straight.
21:00
4 goals by Csaba Leimeter and 3 by David Mandic have given Zagreb a dream start against Elverum. They lead 10:4 and Elverum have yet to come to the party.
20:56
With all of Flensburg's injury woes of late, the return of Franz Semper at right back today is a huge boost. He has not shied away from the action in a tense opening 13 minutes, which Flensburg lead 5:4.
20:45
Our late matches are underway, both live on EHFTV!
HC PPD Zagreb vs Elverum Handball
SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball
20:38
As we look forward to the next two games, starting very shortly, here's a look at that final shot mentioned earlier.
20:25 - RESULT: HC Motor 25:26 Lomza Vive Kielce
That was not easy for Kielce but they did not expect it to be. Despite a heroic 15 goals scored by the combination of Malasinskas and Pukhouski, two red cards and eight suspensions did not help Motor's cause as they fall just short of claiming a second win of the campaign.
20:22 - RESULT: Telekom Veszprém HC 29:28 Barça
Veszprém a goal up and in possession with 10 seconds left, turn the ball over, Barça have one last chance but Mem's pass to Richardson is too low - a free throw given on the buzzer. Mem finds a way past the wall but not past Rodrigo Corrales, who makes his 19th save of the day, a match-winning save!
20:16 - RESULT: HC Vardar 1961 30:28 Aalborg Håndbold
First loss of the season for Aalborg and second big home win in a row for the Skopje club. Seven goals from Olivier Nyokas and a perfect five from five by Jeremy Toto led the way for Vardar, who will really enjoy this success.
20:13
Veszprém vs Barça continues to thrill as the momentum sways between the teams. A three-goal run gives Veszprém the lead again but it doesn't last long as Aleix slots a penalty home to make it 27:27 - 4 minutes remain!
20:07
Vardar hold a three-goal lead over Aalborg as we enter the final 10 minutes and if they can hold onto this, it will cast aside all doubt about this team's ability to compete this season - Kevynn Nyokas makes it 27:24 but it is his brother Olivier who has led the line with six so far.
19:56
An incredibly tight tussle in Ukraine as Motor are keeping up with Kielce. The usually prominent line player Viachaslau Bokhan has been quiet in front of goal and will remain so as he has received a red card...
20:19 to Kielce with a quarter of the game left to play.
19:51
Huge momentum shift in Hungary as Barça enjoy a 5:1 run of their own, including three in a row by Ludovic Fabregas.
21:20 to Veszprém with 42 minutes played.
19:39
Gasper Marguc led all scorers in the first half with five goals, putting Veszprém's fans in top form. Many are staying on their feet at the start of this second half as their side are finding it a bit more difficult to find a route towards goal.
19:23 - HALF-TIME
HC Vardar 1961 16:16 Aalborg Håndbold
Telekom Veszprém HC 16:12 Barça
HC Motor 13:14 Lomza Vive Kielce
A 5:1 run in the final five minutes of the first half have given Veszprém something decent to take with them into the dressing room. The guests have a lot to improve upon but have shown how dangerous they can be.
Meanwhile, Vardar and Aalborg are locked at 16, thanks in part to six goals from Timur Dibirov for the Skopje outfit, and a late flourish from Aidenas Malasinskas has brought Motor into the mix against Kielce before half-time.
19:13
Spanish national teammates Rodrigo Corrales and Gonzalo Perez de Vargas both putting on a show in the two goals, making some phenomenal saves. Rodrigo is ahead 45 vs 32 per cent and Veszprém lead 13:11.
19:04
Carlos Ortega was given a heroes welcome at his former home, where he coached from 2012 to 2015, before the match, but no inch is being given on the court now as we have an arm-wrestle on our hands right now. Both sides down a man as Nenadic gives Veszprém an 8:7 lead.
18:59
While we have level matches in Veszprém and Zaporozhye, Aalborg have taken the initiative against Vardar, racing into an 8:4 lead.
18:54
The game has quickly heated up and the goals beginning to flow. A pair of cheap turnovers by Veszprém are sharply punished by Blaz Janc and Barça lead 4:3 after 10 minutes.
18:48
We're underway in the first three minutes and while the atmosphere is rocking in Veszprém, still no goals have been scored in 4 minutes of play.
18:32
The early throw-offs will also see another test for the resurgent Vardar, facing last season's beaten finalists Aalborg. Both claimed impressive victories last week and are unbeaten so far - a record which may well come to an end for one in their first competitive encounter.
Can anyone guess what Vardar coach Veselin Vujovic is trying to do here?
18:19
Veszprém suffered a fairly convincing defeat to Kielce in Match of the Week in round 2 and will need to produce something much better to bounce back against the defending champions today.
The Hungarian side has a full squad to choose from but who will step up for them? Barça, meanwhile, have a few injuries to contend with as Timothey N’Guessan and Aitor Ariño remain sidelined as does Luka Cindric, who suffered a shoulder injury in round 1.
18:05
Here's what is on the agenda today:
18:45 CEST
HC Vardar 1961 vs Aalborg Håndbold
Telekom Veszprém HC vs Barça
HC Motor vs Lomza Vive Kielce
20:45 CEST
HC PPD Zagreb vs Elverum Handball
SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball
The encounters in Veszprém and Flensburg look set to grab the most attention tonight but you just never know in this competition. Whichever games you're looking forward to today, we'll have you covered with the blog, EHFTV and coverage on our social media channels.
18:00
Welcome to round 3 of the EHF Champions League Men and after two fascinating weeks of group play, we get things going this week with five matches, three of which throw-off in just 45 minutes. Ready?