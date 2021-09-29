20:38

As we look forward to the next two games, starting very shortly, here's a look at that final shot mentioned earlier.

20:25 - RESULT: HC Motor 25:26 Lomza Vive Kielce

That was not easy for Kielce but they did not expect it to be. Despite a heroic 15 goals scored by the combination of Malasinskas and Pukhouski, two red cards and eight suspensions did not help Motor's cause as they fall just short of claiming a second win of the campaign.

20:22 - RESULT: Telekom Veszprém HC 29:28 Barça

Veszprém a goal up and in possession with 10 seconds left, turn the ball over, Barça have one last chance but Mem's pass to Richardson is too low - a free throw given on the buzzer. Mem finds a way past the wall but not past Rodrigo Corrales, who makes his 19th save of the day, a match-winning save!

20:16 - RESULT: HC Vardar 1961 30:28 Aalborg Håndbold

First loss of the season for Aalborg and second big home win in a row for the Skopje club. Seven goals from Olivier Nyokas and a perfect five from five by Jeremy Toto led the way for Vardar, who will really enjoy this success.

20:13

Veszprém vs Barça continues to thrill as the momentum sways between the teams. A three-goal run gives Veszprém the lead again but it doesn't last long as Aleix slots a penalty home to make it 27:27 - 4 minutes remain!

20:07

Vardar hold a three-goal lead over Aalborg as we enter the final 10 minutes and if they can hold onto this, it will cast aside all doubt about this team's ability to compete this season - Kevynn Nyokas makes it 27:24 but it is his brother Olivier who has led the line with six so far.

19:56

An incredibly tight tussle in Ukraine as Motor are keeping up with Kielce. The usually prominent line player Viachaslau Bokhan has been quiet in front of goal and will remain so as he has received a red card...

20:19 to Kielce with a quarter of the game left to play.

19:51

Huge momentum shift in Hungary as Barça enjoy a 5:1 run of their own, including three in a row by Ludovic Fabregas.

21:20 to Veszprém with 42 minutes played.

19:39

Gasper Marguc led all scorers in the first half with five goals, putting Veszprém's fans in top form. Many are staying on their feet at the start of this second half as their side are finding it a bit more difficult to find a route towards goal.

19:23 - HALF-TIME

HC Vardar 1961 16:16 Aalborg Håndbold

Telekom Veszprém HC 16:12 Barça

HC Motor 13:14 Lomza Vive Kielce

A 5:1 run in the final five minutes of the first half have given Veszprém something decent to take with them into the dressing room. The guests have a lot to improve upon but have shown how dangerous they can be.

Meanwhile, Vardar and Aalborg are locked at 16, thanks in part to six goals from Timur Dibirov for the Skopje outfit, and a late flourish from Aidenas Malasinskas has brought Motor into the mix against Kielce before half-time.

19:13

Spanish national teammates Rodrigo Corrales and Gonzalo Perez de Vargas both putting on a show in the two goals, making some phenomenal saves. Rodrigo is ahead 45 vs 32 per cent and Veszprém lead 13:11.

19:04

Carlos Ortega was given a heroes welcome at his former home, where he coached from 2012 to 2015, before the match, but no inch is being given on the court now as we have an arm-wrestle on our hands right now. Both sides down a man as Nenadic gives Veszprém an 8:7 lead.

18:59

While we have level matches in Veszprém and Zaporozhye, Aalborg have taken the initiative against Vardar, racing into an 8:4 lead.

18:54

The game has quickly heated up and the goals beginning to flow. A pair of cheap turnovers by Veszprém are sharply punished by Blaz Janc and Barça lead 4:3 after 10 minutes.

18:48

We're underway in the first three minutes and while the atmosphere is rocking in Veszprém, still no goals have been scored in 4 minutes of play.

18:32

The early throw-offs will also see another test for the resurgent Vardar, facing last season's beaten finalists Aalborg. Both claimed impressive victories last week and are unbeaten so far - a record which may well come to an end for one in their first competitive encounter.

Can anyone guess what Vardar coach Veselin Vujovic is trying to do here?

18:19

Veszprém suffered a fairly convincing defeat to Kielce in Match of the Week in round 2 and will need to produce something much better to bounce back against the defending champions today.

The Hungarian side has a full squad to choose from but who will step up for them? Barça, meanwhile, have a few injuries to contend with as Timothey N’Guessan and Aitor Ariño remain sidelined as does Luka Cindric, who suffered a shoulder injury in round 1.

18:05

Here's what is on the agenda today:

18:45 CEST

HC Vardar 1961 vs Aalborg Håndbold

Telekom Veszprém HC vs Barça

HC Motor vs Lomza Vive Kielce

20:45 CEST

HC PPD Zagreb vs Elverum Handball

SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball

The encounters in Veszprém and Flensburg look set to grab the most attention tonight but you just never know in this competition. Whichever games you're looking forward to today, we'll have you covered with the blog, EHFTV and coverage on our social media channels.

18:00

Welcome to round 3 of the EHF Champions League Men and after two fascinating weeks of group play, we get things going this week with five matches, three of which throw-off in just 45 minutes. Ready?