19:31 RESULT | METZ VS DORTMUND 32:19 — METZ WIN 62:41 ON AGGREGATE

It was all Metz in this tie. The French team earn a dominant victory on aggregate, following two big wins in the separate legs.

As the quarter-final against Rostov-Don has been cancelled, Metz become the first team qualified for the EHF FINAL4 2022 in Budapest. It will be Metz's second appearance at the event following their debut at the final weekend in 2018/19.

19:24

Less than five minutes remain and Metz have to exercise some patience as they wait to celebrate now, as there is no doubt of their victory, with the French side now in front 32:19.

Perhaps one of the most notable elements of the match is the performance of youngster Melanie Halter, who sits on a save rate of 40 per cent. In the individual scoring stats, it's Chloe Valentini on top, with five goals from the Metz wing.

19:10

Dortmund have changed their defence to focus more on limiting the options in Metz's back court, but the French side are clearly in command here, leading 26:16 just inside the last quarter of the game. Ivana Kapitanovic has also come off court to be replaced by 19-year-old Melanie Halter, who saved the first shot that came her way.

Below, enjoy a great assist from Metz back Tamara Horacek for Debbie Bont to finish.

18:59

The match in Metz resumes and the home side have put in a greater distance in the opening minutes of the second half, now leading 19:13 in the game — and by a clear 14 goals on aggregate.

The statistics tell a clear story here, with Metz shooting at a rate of 65 per cent to Dortmund's 45 per cent. The teams have taken the same number of shots in the second period yet Metz have pulled away due to their superior accuracy.