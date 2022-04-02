Live blog: Krim and Metz progress; MOTW Brest vs Odense coming up Sunday
Following the first-leg play-offs one week ago, it is a decisive weekend in the EHF Champions League Women 2021/22. Two second-leg play-offs got the action started on Saturday, and the Match of the Week will conclude the stage on Sunday.
- second leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 play-offs, with one quarter-final berth left to decide on Sunday
- on Saturday, Krim beat FTC 55:52 on aggregate to book quarter-final spot after FTC win second leg 26:22
- also on Saturday, Metz Handball qualify for EHF FINAL4 with 62:41 aggregate defeat of Dortmund, after 32:19 win in second leg
- on Sunday, MOTW Brest vs Odense begins at 16:00 CEST, with a one-goal advantage for Odense following the first leg
- read the round preview and watch all games on EHFTV
- Courtney Gahan reporting on Saturday
20:27
That's brings us to the end of our first day of live blog coverage in the second-leg EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 play-offs!
Just one game remains in this stage — the Match of the Week Brest vs Odense at 16:00 CEST on Sunday.
Join us tomorrow to find out who will join the quarter-final lineup.
20:10
Two teams will continue the race for the EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 title, while two others have said goodbye to the competition for this season.
Recap everything that happened on this first day of second-leg play-offs in the match reviews below.
19:31 RESULT | METZ VS DORTMUND 32:19 — METZ WIN 62:41 ON AGGREGATE
It was all Metz in this tie. The French team earn a dominant victory on aggregate, following two big wins in the separate legs.
As the quarter-final against Rostov-Don has been cancelled, Metz become the first team qualified for the EHF FINAL4 2022 in Budapest. It will be Metz's second appearance at the event following their debut at the final weekend in 2018/19.
19:24
Less than five minutes remain and Metz have to exercise some patience as they wait to celebrate now, as there is no doubt of their victory, with the French side now in front 32:19.
Perhaps one of the most notable elements of the match is the performance of youngster Melanie Halter, who sits on a save rate of 40 per cent. In the individual scoring stats, it's Chloe Valentini on top, with five goals from the Metz wing.
19:10
Dortmund have changed their defence to focus more on limiting the options in Metz's back court, but the French side are clearly in command here, leading 26:16 just inside the last quarter of the game. Ivana Kapitanovic has also come off court to be replaced by 19-year-old Melanie Halter, who saved the first shot that came her way.
Below, enjoy a great assist from Metz back Tamara Horacek for Debbie Bont to finish.
18:59
The match in Metz resumes and the home side have put in a greater distance in the opening minutes of the second half, now leading 19:13 in the game — and by a clear 14 goals on aggregate.
The statistics tell a clear story here, with Metz shooting at a rate of 65 per cent to Dortmund's 45 per cent. The teams have taken the same number of shots in the second period yet Metz have pulled away due to their superior accuracy.
18:38 HALF-TIME | METZ VS DORTMUND 14:10
After a slow start, Metz recover well and pull ahead to a four-goal gap at half-time. The intermediate result puts Metz at a 44:32 lead on aggregate and the French team are in a very strong position to progress here.
18:26
Dortmund cannot hold on past the end of the first quarter, and stand equal for the last time at 6:6 in the 16th minute. Now, inside the final 10 minutes of the half, Metz have put in a 4:1 run to lead at 10:7 — and the situation looks ominous for the German team.
Back Meline Nocandy is having a blinder for Metz, having already netted four goals at 100 per cent accuracy — including her team's first. Check it out below!
18:07
We are underway with the second play-off of the day! Dortmund have started strong with the first two goals while keeping Metz from scoring until almost six minutes in.
The German team have a long way to come back but this is just the start they need in order to pull it off.
17:54
After Metz won the first leg 30:22 in Germany, Dortmund face a big challenge in this second-leg play-off.
Their recent record does not bode so well for the German team, who are on a six-game run of defeats and do not have a strong history of results on the away court. On the other hand, Metz have won the last seven games across all competitions and are in top form.
Tune in now to catch the action live on EHFTV.com. You can also follow the live score and stats here.
17:45
We are 15 minutes from throw off in the second and last play-off of the day: Metz vs Dortmund.
As the winner of this tie was set to face Rostov-Don in the quarter-finals, the next stage has been cancelled for whichever team progresses and the victor will qualify directly for the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest.
We know that it is always hard to play here, because FTC have an amazing atmosphere here. We are happy to be in the best eight teams in Europe. The key to the win was the defence and to hold up FTC, because they fought well.
I expected a game like this. We wanted to forget the first game and also make the fans forget it. The first match was decided because there we had a lot of mistakes, but I am happy that we could win here. I want to say thanks to the fans, because they gave us a lot of love and support, which helped us a lot.
17:31 RESULT | FTC VS KRIM 26:22 — KRIM WIN 55:52 ON AGGREGATE
FTC secure a four-goal win but it is not enough to overturn the result of the first leg, and Krim celebrate taking the first quarter-final berth available in this stage.
17:14
The match — and tie — enters the final 10 minutes with FTC in front 19:18 in the game, but behind 45:51 on aggregate.
Krim look very much on the way to the quarter-finals, but FTC can still cause an upset with a blinding finish.
The duo of Kinga Janurik in goal and Katrin Klujber on the back court are really stepping up to the mark as FTC race the clock, with Janurik adding some more critical saves and Klujber now on an eight-goal tally.
16:59
Eight minutes into the second half FTC have reclaimed the lead, 12:11, thanks to four straight goals to open this half — but are still well behind on aggregate.
Still, it's been a much stronger period from the hosts. Can they keep the momentum going this time? They had a better opening to the game than Krim as well, before falling behind by four goals.
Alongside the driving force of Katrin Klujber, another standout for FTC already in the second half is goalkeeper Kinga Janurik, who has brought her save rate up to 43 per cent.
16:38 HALF-TIME | FTC VS KRIM 8:10
Krim take a two-goal lead into the break, which means an aggregate score of 43:34 in favour of the Slovenian side. FTC face a big task now, but it's all to play for with potentially 30 minutes left in their EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 campaign.
16:26
15 minutes later, Krim have turned the tables and grabbed the upper hand. FTC had their latest two-goal lead at 6:4 in the 15th minute, before three straight goals from Krim — courtesy of wings Katarina Krpez-Slezak and Paula Posavec — pulled the Slovenian side in front at 6:7.
On aggregate, the closest FTC have been is four goals behind. When they had the lead early in the game at 5:2, the aggregate score was 31:35.
16:06
With a clear deficit to overcome, FTC are fully focused and create an early lead at 3:1 after five minutes played.
While three different players are on the board for FTC, Tjasa Stanko was the contributor of Krim's sole goal. We've yet to see Ana Gros unleash. Can she repeat her performance from last weekend, in her first game back with the Slovenian side since the early days in her career?
15:51
Nine minutes until throw-off — time to tune in on EHFTV.com. You can also keep up with all the match statistics and the live score here.
And before the games begin, have your say as to who will take the aggregate wins today in our poll below.
15:32
Less than 30 minutes until the starting whistle in Hungary! The winners of this tie are set to move on to the quarter-finals, where they will face defending champions Vipers Kristiansand.
Krim enter the first match with the upper hand following a seven-goal victory, 33:26, on the home court in the opening leg. The win was driven by a big game from goalkeeper Jovana Risovic and 13 goals from right back Ana Gros.
The gap is certainly decisive enough to give Krim hope of defending the advantage even in FTC's fiery arena, but those members of the squad with the Slovenian side last season will remember all too well that they won the first leg of the 2020/21 play-offs against CSKA (25:20) before a 21:27 loss away that meant they were eliminated from the competition.
However, FTC will need their biggest win of the season in order to turn things around, as their clearest home victory so far in 2021/22 was 33:27 against Podravka.
15:15
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of a big weekend in the EHF Champions League Women, with the second-leg play-offs set to decide who moves on in the race for the 2021/22 title and three teams to farewell the competition for this season.
Three matches will be played this weekend.
On Saturday:
- FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana 16:00 CEST — first leg 26:33
- Metz Handball vs Borussia 09 Dortmund 18:00 CEST — first leg 30:22
On Sunday:
- MOTW Brest Bretagne vs Odense Håndbold 16:00 CEST — first leg 24:25
Below, find the round preview as well as a summary of the first-leg play-offs. Plus, check out the This is me series installment on Metz back Bruna de Paula.