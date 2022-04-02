20220402

Live blog: Krim and Metz progress; MOTW Brest vs Odense coming up Sunday

02 April 2022, 15:10

Following the first-leg play-offs one week ago, it is a decisive weekend in the EHF Champions League Women 2021/22. Two second-leg play-offs got the action started on Saturday, and the Match of the Week will conclude the stage on Sunday. 

20:27

That's brings us to the end of our first day of live blog coverage in the second-leg EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 play-offs! 

Just one game remains in this stage — the Match of the Week Brest vs Odense at 16:00 CEST on Sunday. 

Join us tomorrow to find out who will join the quarter-final lineup. 

20:10

Two teams will continue the race for the EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 title, while two others have said goodbye to the competition for this season. 

Recap everything that happened on this first day of second-leg play-offs in the match reviews below. 

20220402 CLW FTC Krim Gallery8
EHF Champions League

Krim hold their nerve to reach quarter-finals

PLAY-OFF REVIEW: Despite a four-goal defeat in Hungary, the Slovenian champions progressed to the next stage

today, 3 hours ago
20220402 CLW Metz Dortmund Gallery 23
EHF Champions League

Metz sail past Dortmund to book EHF FINAL4 place

PLAY-OFF REVIEW: Metz Handball are the first team to progress to the EHF FINAL4 after their second win against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund

today, 1 hours ago
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 2
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 1
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 9
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 11
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 3 (1)
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 12 (1)
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 12
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 15 (1)
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 6
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 10
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 13
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 15
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 19
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 29
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 23
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 30
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 1 (1)
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 17
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 18
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 3
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 21
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund End 2 (1)

19:31 RESULT | METZ VS DORTMUND 32:19 — METZ WIN 62:41 ON AGGREGATE

It was all Metz in this tie. The French team earn a dominant victory on aggregate, following two big wins in the separate legs. 

As the quarter-final against Rostov-Don has been cancelled, Metz become the first team qualified for the EHF FINAL4 2022 in Budapest. It will be Metz's second appearance at the event following their debut at the final weekend in 2018/19. 

19:24

Less than five minutes remain and Metz have to exercise some patience as they wait to celebrate now, as there is no doubt of their victory, with the French side now in front 32:19. 

Perhaps one of the most notable elements of the match is the performance of youngster Melanie Halter, who sits on a save rate of 40 per cent. In the individual scoring stats, it's Chloe Valentini on top, with five goals from the Metz wing. 

19:10

Dortmund have changed their defence to focus more on limiting the options in Metz's back court, but the French side are clearly in command here, leading 26:16 just inside the last quarter of the game. Ivana Kapitanovic has also come off court to be replaced by 19-year-old Melanie Halter, who saved the first shot that came her way. 

Below, enjoy a great assist from Metz back Tamara Horacek for Debbie Bont to finish. 

18:59

The match in Metz resumes and the home side have put in a greater distance in the opening minutes of the second half, now leading 19:13 in the game — and by a clear 14 goals on aggregate. 

The statistics tell a clear story here, with Metz shooting at a rate of 65 per cent to Dortmund's 45 per cent. The teams have taken the same number of shots in the second period yet Metz have pulled away due to their superior accuracy. 

20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund H 5
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund Half (5)
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund Half (6)
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund Half (7)
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund Half (8)
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund Half (9)

18:38 HALF-TIME | METZ VS DORTMUND 14:10

After a slow start, Metz recover well and pull ahead to a four-goal gap at half-time. The intermediate result puts Metz at a 44:32 lead on aggregate and the French team are in a very strong position to progress here. 

18:26

Dortmund cannot hold on past the end of the first quarter, and stand equal for the last time at 6:6 in the 16th minute. Now, inside the final 10 minutes of the half, Metz have put in a 4:1 run to lead at 10:7 — and the situation looks ominous for the German team. 

Back Meline Nocandy is having a blinder for Metz, having already netted four goals at 100 per cent accuracy — including her team's first. Check it out below!

18:07

We are underway with the second play-off of the day! Dortmund have started strong with the first two goals while keeping Metz from scoring until almost six minutes in. 

The German team have a long way to come back but this is just the start they need in order to pull it off. 

20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund Début 8
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund Débu 2
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund Début 4
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund Début 1
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund Début 6
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund Début 7
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund Début 11
20220401 Metz Handball Dortmund Début 10

17:54

After Metz won the first leg 30:22 in Germany, Dortmund face a big challenge in this second-leg play-off. 

Their recent record does not bode so well for the German team, who are on a six-game run of defeats and do not have a strong history of results on the away court. On the other hand, Metz have won the last seven games across all competitions and are in top form.  

Tune in now to catch the action live on EHFTV.com. You can also follow the live score and stats here

17:45

We are 15 minutes from throw off in the second and last play-off of the day: Metz vs Dortmund. 

As the winner of this tie was set to face Rostov-Don in the quarter-finals, the next stage has been cancelled for whichever team progresses and the victor will qualify directly for the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest. 

20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5952
We know that it is always hard to play here, because FTC have an amazing atmosphere here. We are happy to be in the best eight teams in Europe. The key to the win was the defence and to hold up FTC, because they fought well.
Andrea Lekic
Krim back
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5964
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5972
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE6016
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE6285
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE6483
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE6606
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE6620
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE6739
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE6739
I expected a game like this. We wanted to forget the first game and also make the fans forget it. The first match was decided because there we had a lot of mistakes, but I am happy that we could win here. I want to say thanks to the fans, because they gave us a lot of love and support, which helped us a lot.
Kinga Janurik
FTC goalkeeper

17:31 RESULT | FTC VS KRIM 26:22 — KRIM WIN 55:52 ON AGGREGATE

FTC secure a four-goal win but it is not enough to overturn the result of the first leg, and Krim celebrate taking the first quarter-final berth available in this stage. 

17:14

The match — and tie — enters the final 10 minutes with FTC in front 19:18 in the game, but behind 45:51 on aggregate. 

Krim look very much on the way to the quarter-finals, but FTC can still cause an upset with a blinding finish. 

The duo of Kinga Janurik in goal and Katrin Klujber on the back court are really stepping up to the mark as FTC race the clock, with Janurik adding some more critical saves and Klujber now on an eight-goal tally. 

16:59

Eight minutes into the second half FTC have reclaimed the lead, 12:11, thanks to four straight goals to open this half — but are still well behind on aggregate. 

Still, it's been a much stronger period from the hosts. Can they keep the momentum going this time? They had a better opening to the game than Krim as well, before falling behind by four goals.

Alongside the driving force of Katrin Klujber, another standout for FTC already in the second half is goalkeeper Kinga Janurik, who has brought her save rate up to 43 per cent. 

20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5669
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5704
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5774
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5834
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5850
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5885
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5908
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5929
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5952

16:38 HALF-TIME | FTC VS KRIM 8:10

Krim take a two-goal lead into the break, which means an aggregate score of 43:34 in favour of the Slovenian side. FTC face a big task now, but it's all to play for with potentially 30 minutes left in their EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 campaign. 

16:26

15 minutes later, Krim have turned the tables and grabbed the upper hand. FTC had their latest two-goal lead at 6:4 in the 15th minute, before three straight goals from Krim — courtesy of wings Katarina Krpez-Slezak and Paula Posavec — pulled the Slovenian side in front at 6:7. 

On aggregate, the closest FTC have been is four goals behind. When they had the lead early in the game at 5:2, the aggregate score was 31:35. 

16:06

With a clear deficit to overcome, FTC are fully focused and create an early lead at 3:1 after five minutes played. 

While three different players are on the board for FTC, Tjasa Stanko was the contributor of Krim's sole goal. We've yet to see Ana Gros unleash. Can she repeat her performance from last weekend, in her first game back with the Slovenian side since the early days in her career? 

20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5374
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5261
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5267
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5379
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5408
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5434
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5485
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5490
20220402 FTC KRIM OZSE5508

15:51

Nine minutes until throw-off — time to tune in on EHFTV.com. You can also keep up with all the match statistics and the live score here

And before the games begin, have your say as to who will take the aggregate wins today in our poll below.

15:32

Less than 30 minutes until the starting whistle in Hungary! The winners of this tie are set to move on to the quarter-finals, where they will face defending champions Vipers Kristiansand. 

Krim enter the first match with the upper hand following a seven-goal victory, 33:26, on the home court in the opening leg. The win was driven by a big game from goalkeeper Jovana Risovic and 13 goals from right back Ana Gros.

The gap is certainly decisive enough to give Krim hope of defending the advantage even in FTC's fiery arena, but those members of the squad with the Slovenian side last season will remember all too well that they won the first leg of the 2020/21 play-offs against CSKA (25:20) before a 21:27 loss away that meant they were eliminated from the competition. 

However, FTC will need their biggest win of the season in order to turn things around, as their clearest home victory so far in 2021/22 was 33:27 against Podravka. 

15:15

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of a big weekend in the EHF Champions League Women, with the second-leg play-offs set to decide who moves on in the race for the 2021/22 title and three teams to farewell the competition for this season. 

Three matches will be played this weekend. 

On Saturday: 

  • FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana 16:00 CEST — first leg 26:33
  • Metz Handball vs Borussia 09 Dortmund 18:00 CEST — first leg 30:22

On Sunday:

  • MOTW Brest Bretagne vs Odense Håndbold 16:00 CEST — first leg 24:25

Below, find the round preview as well as a summary of the first-leg play-offs. Plus, check out the This is me series installment on Metz back Bruna de Paula. 

8N6A4814
EHF Champions League

Brest aim for third consecutive quarter-final berth

PLAY-OFFS PREVIEW: The last three quarter-finals berths are up for grabs, with two sides boasting big advantages after the first leg

yesterday
2020 21 FINAL4 (1)
EHF Champions League

This is me: Bruna de Paula

In our latest This is Me story, Bruna retraces her footsteps from Brazil to the EHF Champions League Women.

4 days ago
20220327 Odense Brest 0273 Mie Hoejlund X3
EHF Champions League

Summary: Odense win tense match against Brest

SUMMARY: Metz and Krim won the first legs of their play-off games on Saturday; Odense took a narrow win versus Brest on Sunday

1 week ago
KLAHN 30.03.22 422855A
Previous Article EHF Conference of Secretaries General took place in Berlin
20220402 Bietigheim Besancon 6
Next Article Live blog: Herning-Ikast and Bietigheim through to EHF Finals

Latest news

More News