19:30 FULL TIME

After failing to keep the gap open in the first, guests have managed to pull it off midway through the second, widening the gap, and basically sealing the deal in this one. Housheer led guests with five, while Vollebregt and Abbingh added four each. Martina Thorn finished the game with 17 saves. Kristin Venn, on the other side, netted seven for Storhamar.

And here are the final stats of the day.

19:21

Kelly Vollebregt scores her fourth of the night, as Odense opens the gap to +10 with just over three minutes left on the clock in the first. Storhamar simply failed to keep the tempo running high until the final buzzer, and guests knew how to take advantage of it.

19:10

It is +7 for Odense. Abingh and Housheer have scored four each while Martina Thorn has amazing 15 saves between the posts for guests, stopping just over 45% of shots heading her way.

19:00

Kristin Venn finds a way to end the six-minute scoring drought for her team with only seconds left in the first! You've got to see it again.

18:51

Olivia Lofqvist opens the scoring in the second as Storhamar keeps on narrowing the gap.

18:40 HALF TIME

The hosts have managed to find a way to shake off the rusty start to the game and finish the first half with only a three-goal deficit. Kristin Venn is leading them with five goals, while Dione Housheer netted four for Odense.

Half-time stats? Here for you - as always.

18:35

Seven saves for Martina Thorn, and four goals for Dione Housheer so far as Odense enters the final minute of the first with a four-goal advantage (12:16). In the final five minutes, both teams have managed to find a way to improve defensively with neither team managing to find the way through to the net all the way until the final second of the first when Kristin Venn netted her fifth of the night.

18:28

Let's take a moment to get back to this goal scored by Lois Abbingh early in the first when guests were widening the gap.

18:23

With Kristin Venn leading the comeback, Storhamar has managed to narrow the gap to only two goals (10:12) heading into the final ten minutes of the first. Four goals for Venn so far in this one.

18:13

Ten minutes into the encounter, the hosts have managed to find a way to stop Odense from widening the gap further, however, the goal difference is still +5 in favor of the guests (3:8).

18:08

What a start to the match in Norway! Odense is leading 5:0 with Lois Abbingh and Rikke Iversen scoring two each. Rough way to start the day for the hosts.

17:57

With the match from Norway coming up in a matter of minutes, take a quick look at the EHF Champions League Women knock-out stage bracket! The winner of the duel between Buducnost and FTC will meet Metz in the quarter-finals, and the winner of the Play-off encounter between Storhamar and Odense will face off versus Gyor in the next knock-out round.

17:53

With the first game of the day in the books, we don't have much time to waste as the game in Norway, between Storhamar and Odense starts at 18.00 CET. Playing the first game on the road, Odense will be looking to secure their second quarter-final berth in only three seasons. It, however, surely won't be easy facing one of the best-balanced offenses, as the Danish team has four back players that have already scored 50 goals this season.

17:48

With the second match of the day coming up in under ten minutes, it's time to have a quick look at some of the best photos from Podgorica!