LIVE BLOG: Odense comfortable in Norway; Buducnost reaches the milestone in loss
In the Play-offs round of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/2023, we are going to find out the names of the four teams that will join CSM Bucuresti, Metz, Vipers Kristiansand, and Gyori Audi ETO in the quarter-final round of the competition
- on Saturday, Buducnost lost to FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 24:28, and later on, Odense managed to reach a comfortable 22:30 road win
- Sunday is reserved for the MOTW between Krim and Rapid Bucuresti, as well as the encounter between Brest Bretagne and Team Esbjerg
- going into the round, Buducnost was only 18 goals shy of reaching the 8,000-goal milestone in the EHF CLW, and in the game versus FTC they managed to reach it with Adriana Cardoso scoring the 8,000th goal for them in the competition
- all matches live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
SATURDAY, 18 MARCH 2023
20:23
We're slowly bringing our live-blog coverage for the day to an end. What turned out to be an exciting day today, will surely be followed by at least an equally exciting one tomorrow with Krim welcoming Rapid Bucuresti in the MOTW, and Brest Bretagne welcoming Esbjerg.
Until tomorrow, keep on following our social media channels, and have a good night ahead! Live coverage continues tomorrow at 13.00 CET.
20:11
Road wins for FTC and Odense today, which is why we're going to see what coaches of the both teams had to say following their team's first-leg wins.
Gabor Elek, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria coach:
We were well aware that it was going to be far from easy, and that we'll have to play our best handball throughout the full course of the match if we want to win it. The most important thing, in the end, are those two new points, especially looking back on all the problems we were dealing with in this last week. Obviously, we are now turning towards the second leg that will be played in Hungary.
Ulrik Kirkely, Odense Handbold coach:
I am very satisfied both with the result and the performance. We had a lot of respect for Storhamar coming here because of their strong defense and strong counter-attacks, but in the second half, we managed to break free and get the easy goals.
20:03
As we're bringing the opening night of the first leg of the EHF Champions League Women Play-offs to a close, feel free to read everything you need to know about the two matches we've seen today in our match reviews.
19:47
With the second leg scheduled in exactly a week in Denmark, Odense has managed to make a huge step toward securing the quarter-final berth. The final winner of the matchup will face off against Hungarian Gyor in the quarter-finals, and on the other hand - the winner of the matchup between Buducnost and FTC will meet Metz in the quarter-finals.
19:41
With the second match of the day behind us, it is time we check some of the best photos coming from Norway!
19:30 FULL TIME
STORHAMAR HANDBALL ELITE - ODENSE HANDBOLD 22:30
After failing to keep the gap open in the first, guests have managed to pull it off midway through the second, widening the gap, and basically sealing the deal in this one. Housheer led guests with five, while Vollebregt and Abbingh added four each. Martina Thorn finished the game with 17 saves. Kristin Venn, on the other side, netted seven for Storhamar.
And here are the final stats of the day.
19:21
Kelly Vollebregt scores her fourth of the night, as Odense opens the gap to +10 with just over three minutes left on the clock in the first. Storhamar simply failed to keep the tempo running high until the final buzzer, and guests knew how to take advantage of it.
19:10
It is +7 for Odense. Abingh and Housheer have scored four each while Martina Thorn has amazing 15 saves between the posts for guests, stopping just over 45% of shots heading her way.
19:00
Kristin Venn finds a way to end the six-minute scoring drought for her team with only seconds left in the first! You've got to see it again.
WOW! 🚨Check out this half-time BUZZER BEATER by @storhamarelite’s Kristin Venn! #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/6A571MyxGu— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 18, 2023
18:51
Olivia Lofqvist opens the scoring in the second as Storhamar keeps on narrowing the gap.
18:40 HALF TIME
STORHAMAR HANDBALL ELITE - ODENSE HANDBOLD 13:16
The hosts have managed to find a way to shake off the rusty start to the game and finish the first half with only a three-goal deficit. Kristin Venn is leading them with five goals, while Dione Housheer netted four for Odense.
Half-time stats? Here for you - as always.
18:35
Seven saves for Martina Thorn, and four goals for Dione Housheer so far as Odense enters the final minute of the first with a four-goal advantage (12:16). In the final five minutes, both teams have managed to find a way to improve defensively with neither team managing to find the way through to the net all the way until the final second of the first when Kristin Venn netted her fifth of the night.
18:28
Let's take a moment to get back to this goal scored by Lois Abbingh early in the first when guests were widening the gap.
Nicely worked! 🔥 @loisabbingh 🤜🤛 Kelly Vollebregt for Odense Håndbold.#ehfcl pic.twitter.com/RmONKJFPJn— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 18, 2023
18:23
With Kristin Venn leading the comeback, Storhamar has managed to narrow the gap to only two goals (10:12) heading into the final ten minutes of the first. Four goals for Venn so far in this one.
18:13
Ten minutes into the encounter, the hosts have managed to find a way to stop Odense from widening the gap further, however, the goal difference is still +5 in favor of the guests (3:8).
18:08
What a start to the match in Norway! Odense is leading 5:0 with Lois Abbingh and Rikke Iversen scoring two each. Rough way to start the day for the hosts.
17:57
With the match from Norway coming up in a matter of minutes, take a quick look at the EHF Champions League Women knock-out stage bracket! The winner of the duel between Buducnost and FTC will meet Metz in the quarter-finals, and the winner of the Play-off encounter between Storhamar and Odense will face off versus Gyor in the next knock-out round.
17:53
With the first game of the day in the books, we don't have much time to waste as the game in Norway, between Storhamar and Odense starts at 18.00 CET. Playing the first game on the road, Odense will be looking to secure their second quarter-final berth in only three seasons. It, however, surely won't be easy facing one of the best-balanced offenses, as the Danish team has four back players that have already scored 50 goals this season.
17:48
With the second match of the day coming up in under ten minutes, it's time to have a quick look at some of the best photos from Podgorica!
17:30 FULL TIME
WHC BUDUCNOST BEMAX - FTC RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA 13:15
A four-goal win for the guests from Hungary at the end in Podgorica. Antje Angela Malestein delivered for her team scoring seven goals, while Alicia Stolle added five. Milena Raicevic, on the other side, finished the game with nine goals, while Ivona Pavicevic netted five. Incredible 16 saves for Attingre on one side, and 11 for Blanka Biro on the other.
A final look at the stats.
17:28
Buducnost has managed to find a way to tighten up the defense closing the gap to only two goals with just over a minute to go. Armelle Attingre is having an incredible day so far with 16 saves.
17:20
With the game entering its final minutes, let's take a minute to remember this beautiful goal scored by Ivona Pavicevic in the first.
And another textbook spin shot from @ZrkBuducnost's Ivona Pavicevic! 🔥💪 #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/1cAcxiCNdD— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 18, 2023
17:16
Five-goal lead for the guests from Hungary with just over ten minutes left until the final buzzer. It could have been six, but Attingre came up with an incredible counter-attack saves to stop the guests from widening the gap.
17:05
What a moment in Podgorica! Adriana Cardoso de Castro scores her first goal of the day - historic goal No. 8,000 all-time for the team from Podgorica. FTC still in front (19:23).
17:02
Three-goal lead for FTC with almost ten minutes on the clock in the second. Buducnost needs only one more goal to reach the 8,000-goal milestone. The result is 17:20.
16:55
Andrea Lekic opens the scoring in the second half from the seven-meter line, as FTC widens the gap to three goals.
16:45
With the first 30 minutes of the encounter in the books, Buducnost needs only five more goals to reach the 8,000 goals in the EHF Champions League Women. That would make the Montenegrin team the only one to do so, and judging by the first half, there is a great probability we'll see their 8,000th goal in the competition.
16:40 HALF TIME
WHC BUDUCNOST BEMAX - FTC RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA 13:15
Matea Pletikosic scores her third goal of the day with the buzzer, helping Buducnost narrow the gap to only -2 heading into the half-time break. Alicia Stolle is leading the guests from Hungary offensively with five goals from just as many attempts. Antje Angela Malenstein has five as well, while Milena Raicevic, and Ivona Pavicevic netted four each for the Montenegrin hosts.
A quick look into the half-time stats!
16:30
Alicia Stolle is playing one of her best games of the season in the first leg of the EHF Champions League Women Play-offs scoring five goals from just as many attempts so far, with FTC leading 11:13 going into the final five minutes of the first half.
16:25
Armelle Attingre opens her debut in 'Moraca' sports hall in style with this save. With ten minutes left until the half-time buzzer, guests from Hungary are 10:12 in front.
Great save by @ZrkBuducnost's Armelle Attingré in this close match. 💥 pic.twitter.com/1VwuiNVtMY— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 18, 2023
16:19
Just over 15 minutes into the encounter Alicia Stolle scores her third of the day to put FTC two goals ahead at 9:11.
16:10
Almost ten minutes into the game, guests from Hungary are 4:5 up in Podgorica. Antje Angela Malenstein leads the way for the guests with three goals from just as much attempts, while Matea Pletikosic, and Milena Raicevic have two each for Buducnost.
15:55
Five more minutes left until the beginning of the game and teams are ready on the court in 'Moraca' sports hall in Podgorica!
15:40
Only ten minutes left to go until the beginning of the opening ceremony in Podgorica, Montenegro!
15:32
As we're waiting for the opening encounter of the two-game matchday, we're bringing you the top 10 assists from the group-stage part of the season that is now behind us.
Several months have passed and here we bring you the 𝗧𝗢𝗣 10 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 assists so far this season! The #ehfcl Women is synonymous with pure spectacle! 🔝🔥— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 17, 2023
Tell us ✍️👇 which one is your favourite! pic.twitter.com/NjGvXyds6W
15:21
The match in Podgorica is also special for another thing, as Buducnost has a chance to become the first team to break the 8,000-goal milestone in the EHF Champions League Women. Hosts need only 18 more goals to reach the milestone.
15:14
The opening game of the four-game weekend will not special for Buducnost goalkeeper Armelle Attingre just because of the importance the home game holds, but also for the fact it will be her official debut in the widely-known and famous 'Moraca' sports hall.
I expect this to be a tough encounter as FTC really has quality players. We don't want to create any additional pressure by thinking about how big of a win we need in order to be somewhat safe in Hungary. We simply have to deliver our absolute best against the team which can be compared to Gyor, in my opinion – Gyor that we've already played against this season. This will be my debut in the famous 'Moraca' sports hall, and I have to say I'm really happy about it.
15:05
Hello everyone, and welcome to the live-blog coverage of the first leg of the EHF Champions League Women Play-offs. We've got two exciting matches coming up today, with two more - including the MOTW in Ljubljana, scheduled for tomorrow!
To get you started and informed for the day, we're bringing you the round preview, as well as five talking points going into the Play-offs, so feel free to check it out!