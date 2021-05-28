17:00

On the eve of the throw-off in Budapest, the four DELO EHF FINAL4 teams have been talking to the media today. And so did CSKA and Vipers, who will contest the second semi-final on Saturday.

Asked about her team's chances, CSKA captain Darya Dmitrieva said:

"As a team captain I encourage my teammates to believe in themselves because I have seen how far we can get when we believe. CSKA performed very well during the season and I absolutely think we have the chance to get into the final."

Also, Vipers head coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad stressed the importance of - at least some - fans being allowed into the Papp László Sportaréna this weekend:

"The players are fresh and they are in good shape physically. In addition, we will be driven to have spectators in the stands, it doesn’t even matter which team they are supporting. We are excited to have them in the arena again."

16:32

What a season it has been for Vipers Kristiansand so far. The Norwegian side have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but overcame all obstacles to book a second trip to Budapest after their debut in 2019.

EHF journalist Chris O'Reilly asked head coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad about his season... that is not over yet: