Arrival in Budapest as throw-off draws closer
The two-year wait to return to Budapest is over! After the 2019/20 edition could not take place, the DELO EHF FINAL4 returns with a bang with two action-packed match days ahead as the title is decided over one thrilling weekend.
- weekend gets underway on Friday with special fan show at 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- on Saturday, Györ vs Brest to open DELO EHF FINAL4 2021 with semi-final one at 15:15 CEST; Vipers vs CSKA in semi-final two on Saturday at 18:00 CEST
- on Sunday, final at 18:00 CEST and 3/4 placement match at 15:15 CEST
- watch all games on EHFTV. Read more info on how to follow the weekend here and test your knowledge with our DELO EHF FINAL4 quiz
Friday 28 May
17:30
Don't forget to head over to Twitch in just 30 minutes for the first episode of the Remote FAN SHOW, live from Budapest! Markus Floth is hosting and there'll be plenty of guests to talk you through the weekend to come, as well as the All-star Team announcement! It goes live at 18:00 CEST, and you can also watch the show later on Instagram TV.
17:00
On the eve of the throw-off in Budapest, the four DELO EHF FINAL4 teams have been talking to the media today. And so did CSKA and Vipers, who will contest the second semi-final on Saturday.
Asked about her team's chances, CSKA captain Darya Dmitrieva said:
"As a team captain I encourage my teammates to believe in themselves because I have seen how far we can get when we believe. CSKA performed very well during the season and I absolutely think we have the chance to get into the final."
Also, Vipers head coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad stressed the importance of - at least some - fans being allowed into the Papp László Sportaréna this weekend:
"The players are fresh and they are in good shape physically. In addition, we will be driven to have spectators in the stands, it doesn’t even matter which team they are supporting. We are excited to have them in the arena again."
16:32
What a season it has been for Vipers Kristiansand so far. The Norwegian side have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but overcame all obstacles to book a second trip to Budapest after their debut in 2019.
EHF journalist Chris O'Reilly asked head coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad about his season... that is not over yet:
15:52
Of course, the DELO EHF FINAL4 is much more than 'just' the four matches. Off the court, a lot is happening in Budapest as well...
...and you will find out in two hours' time on Twitch, the streaming platform where the EHF last week launched its Home of Handball channel. Our Twitch channel will feature the all-new Remote FAN SHOW with a preview episode hosted by Markus Floth and a bunch of high-profile guests live from Budapest at 18:00 CEST.
Further episodes of the Remote FAN SHOW are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 14:00 and 18:00 CEST, respectively, as they look forward and back to each of the four matches.
So make sure you tune in to Twitch at six!
14:30
No matter how the DELO EHF FINAL4 pans out this weekend, no matter who will hold the trophy on Sunday night, one of the big surprises of the season has been CSKA.
Playing only their first ever European season, the Moscow-based club has made it all the way to Budapest. EHF journalist Björn Pazen caught up with CSKA defender Sabina Jacobsen. The Swedish left back has been part of the CSKA project for two years, and this is her story ahead of the DELO EHF FINAL4:
12:58
As we gear up for the semi-finals, dive deeper into the encounters with our previews! Check them out below.
12:41
The eve of the DELO EHF FINAL4 sees the teams participating in media calls. Today it was Györ's Stine Oftedal, Eduarda Amorim and coach Ambros Martin who opened the day, speaking to journalists about their goals (to win of course!) and much more.
About the semi-final against Brest, coach Ambros Martin said: “It’s going to be a really tough match. In the last two years I think the level of Brest increased a lot, and it showed in the previous games. But my experience says that here in the EHF FINAL4, everything you played before does not count. So we say it’s a new weekend, a new match.
Commenting on whether Györ are under pressure as the title holders, Stine Oftedal said: “I think ETO is always under this pressure, but I also think that pressure in this way is a good thing because, being the favourite, there is always a reason for it. In this way, I see it as a positive thing because we have those big goals ourselves."
For Eduarda Amorim, it will be the last EHF FINAL4 with Györ. About that, the Brazilian back said: “I just try to focus on the game itself, because if I think of all the history I will be crying! So now I just try to focus on the match but of course it’s really special. The feeling I have now is just that I’m really grateful to be here, even if we played a lot of times at the EHF FINAL4, it’s just good and a happy moment to be here and as I said I want to enjoy it.”
12:20
We have plenty of recently published features focused exclusively on the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021 for you to enjoy before the weekend gets fully underway.
Below, check out a feature with Györ's returning coach Ambros Martin, an interview with Isabelle Gullden as she prepares to lead Brest in their first DELO EHF FINAL4, and our latest installment of the This is me series, featuring CSKA's own influential centre back, Darya Dmitrieva.
11:10
The four semi-finalists have arrived and checked into the hotel ready for their final preparations ahead of tomorrow's games.
Masks may be necessary, but we can still detect plenty of smiling faces — and some great nails.
10:35
Good morning and welcome to the live blog coverage of the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021! While the match action does not begin until tomorrow, the teams have arrived in Budapest and the excitement for what is sure to be a thrilling weekend is building.
Let's get started with the most important info — a reminder of the match schedule:
Saturday
- Semi-final one: Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 15:15 CEST
- Semi-final two: Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs CSKA (RUS) 18:00 CEST
Sunday
- Final 18:00 CEST
- 3/4 placement match 15:15 CEST
And where can you follow it all? Read the article below to find out each and every way you can keep up with all the upcoming action.