18:38

With the first game of the day behind us, there is not much time to waste!

Starting from 18.45 CET, in group A Tatran will look for a home surprise against Montpellier which is the only way they can keep their hopes of reaching the EHF European League Last 16 alive. In case they fail to do it, Benfica will regardless of the outcome of their game against Göppingen become the ninth team to book a spot in the EHF EL Last 16.

In group B, Ystad will aim to secure a Last 16 spot with a win over Hungarian FTC at home and in group D, Motor will be looking to keep their hopes of reaching the knock-out stage alive with an eventual positive result against Skanderborg in Denmark.

18:35 FULL TIME

A three-goal win for Nexe in the end which helps Croatian vice-champions stay on top of group C going into the final two group-stage rounds, but also on the other side - a result which knocks Balatonfüredi out of the EHF EL Last 16 contention. Gianfranco Pribetic led the way offensively for Nexe scoring seven goals while Stevan Sretenovic finished the match with eight for the Hungarians. Arian Ando grabbed 14 saves.

Final look at the statistics.

18:29

Dejan Malinovic finds the way through from the distance.

18:20

Seventh goal of the day from just as much attempts for Peter Hornyak as the hosts narrow the gap to only two goals going into the final six minutes in this one.

18:12

With about 12 minutes left to play, at the result 22:26 in favor of the guest team, home-team coach Laszlo György calls a time-out with an intention of helping his team make a final push that would help them keep their hopes of reaching the knock-out stage alive.

18:00

A strong start to the second half helps Nexe open the gap to five goals (17:22) less than ten minutes into the encounter. This one seems to be slowly sailing away from Balatonfüredi and it will be interesting to see whether Hungarians can turn the corner in the final third of this encounter.

17:49

Arian Ando did a really great job not allowing Nexe to widen the gap additionally accounting for eight saves in the first half including this one.

Arian Ando is on fire🔥 Watch this stunning save! 👇#ehfel pic.twitter.com/DRPEVMCoui — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 14, 2023

17:42

In a battle of two run & gun offenses, Nexe is doing better so far. A win in Hungary keeps them at least two points clear of both Granollers and Sporting on top of the group C going into the final two group stage rounds.

On the other hand, eventual loss for Balatonfüredi would open up a chance for Skjern to book an EHF EL Last 16 ticket as early as today in case they manage to defeat Alpla Hard at home starting from 20.45 CET.

17:35 HALF TIME

After a dominant win for Nexe in their premier encounter of the season against the Hungarian team, Balatonfüredi has clearly managed to find a solution to slow Croatian vice-champions down. Stevan Sretenovic is leading the hosts offensively with five goals while goalkeeper Arian Ando has eight saves. Gianfranco Pribetic, on the other side finished the first half with five for Nexe.

And here are the half-time stats.

17:28

Luka Moslavac goes right through the middle with this one and goalkeeper Arian Ando, ​​who is having a solid match so far, simply can't do anything about it.

17:23

With ten minutes left on the clock in the first, the result is 9:12 in favor of the guest team which is focusing on playing aggressively in defense and then running the court well scoring easy goals. It is working so far.

17:17

A win in this one keeps Balatonfüredi's hopes of reaching the EHF European League Last 16 phase alive as Hungarians are currently fifth with three points - three less than fourth-placed Skjern.

Half-way through the first, the situation is not looking ideal for the hosts as Nexe widen the gap to three goals (7:10) on wings of Gianfranco Pribetic' incredible attacking performance. The line player already has five goals next to his name and is showing no intentions of slowing down.

17:09

About ten minutes into the encounter, the feeling is that hosts have managed to find a way to slow Nexe's backs down. They are however paying the price on the line position with Gianfranco Pribetic scoring three already as the guest team leads 4:5.

17:02

Fahrudin Melic scores the first goal of the day as Croatian vice-champions take a 1:0 lead, two minutes into the game.

16:59

Despite defeating the Hungarians by a big margin in their premier encounter of the season, Nexe's coach Branko Tamse remained cautious before the trip to Hungary.