Live blog: Semi-finalists arriving in Budapest ready for trophy battle
The EHF FINAL4 2023 officially begins on Friday with the opening party in the fan zone in front of MVM Dome — the place to be this weekend! Budapest then heats way up on Saturday as the semi-finals take place, followed by the finals on Sunday. On Thursday, Györ, FTC and Esbjerg arrive in Budapest, while Vipers travelled to Hungary on Wednesday.
- EHF FINAL4 2023 taking place in Budapest on 3 and 4 June, with the semi-finals on Saturday and the finals on Sunday
- Saturday's semi-final schedule: Györ Audi ETO KC vs Vipers Kristiansand 15:15 CEST; FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Team Esbjerg 18:00 CEST
- the fun begins on Friday with the official opening party in the fan zone at MVM Dome
- find out where to follow the EHF FINAL4 2023, including where to watch the matches. All games will be streamed live on EHFTV (geo-blocking restrictions apply)
- Courtney Gahan reporting live from Budapest. Photos by kolektiff
15:37
Giveaway alert!
We have great prizes available for four lucky winners: the jerseys of the EHF FINAL4 participants! Follow the instructions on this post for your chance to win.
15:24
How many goals were scored so far this season? How many past EHF FINAL4 MVPs will be on court in Budapest? How many players passed the 100-goal mark in 2022/23?
If you can answer all of those — or even if you can't — then you definitely better see if you can conquer our EHF FINAL4 quiz!
14:46
Which of the EHF FINAL4 participants has the most efficient attack? Who has the most effective defence? Who is the fastest?
Data analyst Julian Rux has put together his examination of the key weapons for each of the semi-finalists. Read it below.
14:24
There is one trophy on the line this weekend — but for some, that trophy represents an additional title alongside those they have already claimed in the top-flight club competition.
Nora Mørk has the chance to clinch the trophy for the sixth consecutive time, after she won with Györ in 2017, 2018 and 2019, then with Vipers in 2021 and 2022. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If Mørk takes this trophy, it will be not only the sixth straight one for the Norwegian right back, but her seventh overall. Her first was with Larvik in 2011.
Another Norwegian has the chance to take a seventh Champions League trophy: Vipers goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, who has won the title with Viborg, Györ and Vipers.
Only two other players have won the Champions League six times, and both are retired from the court: Ausra Fridrikas and Bojana Popovic.
Read more about multiple EHF Champions League winners in the article below.
13:45
Szia! Hello! Welcome to the start of our live blog coverage of the EHF FINAL4 2023, where we will see the title in the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 decided over two exciting match days on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday
- Semi-final: Györ Audi ETO KC vs Vipers Kristiansand 15:15 CEST
- Semi-final: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Team Esbjerg 18:00 CEST
Sunday
- 3/4 placement match 15:15 CEST
- Final 18:00 CEST
But we do not have to wait until Saturday for the excitement to begin. On Friday, the event gets underway with the official opening party in the fan zone in MVM Dome. Today, on Thursday, three of the four semi-finalists are arriving — Esbjerg have arrived while Györ and FTC will check in later in the day. Vipers travelled to Hungary on Wednesday.
Below, read all about how you can watch and follow the EHF FINAL4 2023.