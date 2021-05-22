LIVE BLOG: SC Magdeburg in final; Löwen vs Füchse warm-up
Join us here for coverage of the EHF Finals 2021, hosted by Rhein-Neckar Löwen in the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany.
-
Semi-final 1: SC Magdeburg beat Orlen Wisla Plock 30:29, read the review here!
-
Semi-final 2: Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs Füchse Berlin, 20:45 (CEST), live on EHFTV; read the preview here!
-
Biggest news in the run-up was Kim Ekdahl du Rietz returning and joining EHF Finals 2021 with host Rhein-Neckar Löwen, read our feature on the Swedish left back
-
No less than 24 TV stations worldwide will broadcast live from SAP Arena, plus of course EHFTV.com will stream all games.
-
Information on referee pairings and delegates nominations can be found here.
-
Brian Campion reporting.
20:57
What a start! End-to-end stuff with some great goals and saves. And it is Füchse who have started strongest! They come out with a 6:3 lead with Andersson not wasting any time, he's 3/5 already.
20:36
Remember that only 11 days ago Füchse Berlin got the upper hand over the Löwen in the Bundesliga, while a lot of people outside of Germany see the hosts as the big favourites, it could be a very close tie.
20:20
He was stealing headlines since the Rhein-Neckar Löwen had their media call on Friday! The return of Kim Ekdahl Du Rietz shocked almost everyone in the handball world. Taking a break from his studies in Hong Kong, the Swedish powerhouse joins the Lions after a year out of handball, going to be very interesting to see what his form is like.
20:15
BUILD-UP: And we are onto our next semi-final, this time the all-German clash of hosts Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs Füchse Berlin!
It was a tough game and I think Plock were a bit tired in the second half. We seemed to have more power than they did and I think that was the real game changer in the end.
19:34
RESULT: SC Magdeburg 30:29 Orlen Wisla Plock
Wow, it wasn't the nicest game of handball you would have ever seen but boy was it full of nerves and entertainment! SC were behind for massive parts of the game and showed real heart to claw back and keep the lead being tested over and over again!
19:28
Two minutes left and we back to a one-goal game! SC hold onto the smallest of leads! Chrapkowski gets a two-minutes suspension for dangerous play, and Krajewski was happy to net the penalty.
19:25
And SC Magdeburg have found another gear! They pull three goals ahead again! Gullerud, O'Sullivan & Mertens net to give the German side the lead once again. This game is full of nerves, makes for great viewing!
19:18
Just when it looked like SC Magdeburg would open up a big gap Plock pull back a three-goal deficit. Damgaard is now on 6 for SC, much improved in the second half (four alone in the second).
19:09
And for the first time since the first minute of the match, SC Magdeburg have taken the lead 20:19 thanks to a Moritz Preuß goal!
19:04
There is one name of the second half: Adam Morawski he has pulled off three huge saves in the second half and brings his tally to eight saves. Plock have him to thank for not falling behind. It is neck-and-neck at the moment. SC Magdeburg 19:19 Orlen Wisla Plock.
19:00
SC Magdeburg are already looking much better in the opening minutes here. Damgaard is finding his stride and moving onto the ball much better and as opened up the Plock defence well. SC Magdeburg 16:17 Orlen Wisla Plock
18:42
Half-time breakdown by expert Björn Pazen:
"Plock brought huge amounts of concrete with them to their first-ever European semi-final in Mannheim, as they had built an extremely solid defensive wall in the first 20 minutes. Magdeburg did not find the means to get through, caused missed passes and turnovers, while on the other end of the court, Plock’s Hungarian Zoltan Szita and Spaniard Niko Mindegia were strong in attack. SCM coach Bennet Wiegert constantly changed his attack tactics - and was most successful when they played with two line players, Zeljko Musa and Moritz Preuß.
Magdeburg could not profit that much from Plock’s suspensions and surprisingly were down by 11:8, before they intermediately improved and were boosted by the goalkeeper change from unlucky Jannick Green to Swedish Tobias Thulin. But still, SCM were close to heading to the dressing rooms with a four-goal deficit, but Plock missed their last chance and Omar Ingi Magnusson netted to make it 15:13 (to Plock) at the half-time buzzer.
Let's wait and see, if Magdeburg can cheat the semi-final curse - as they had lost the 2017 and 2018 semis in the EHF Cup against Göppingen and Saint-Raphael."
18:34
A goal by Omar Inge Magnusson is having a bit of a mixed bag of a performance. Is 2/4 so far in front of goal but has made some really silly mistakes resulting in turnovers and simple Plock goals. A lot of expectations are on the Icelandic player's shoulders, he will need to sharpen up as he is key for the German side.
18:26
Clutch shot! Wow, Zoltan Szita (3/4) is looking really good in the opening half here. The ref's hand was up, Plock had one shot left and the Hungarian international with a massive jump over the wall and puts it past Green in goal. Best goal so far. The Polish side are +3.
18:15
The biggest takeaway for me so far with the opening 10 minutes is that the Plock defense has the set plays of SC Magdeburg rattled. Christian O'Sullivan will need to settle their play and start to work better with the line.
18:10
It is hectic stuff so far, you can see both teams have some nerves to settle. Biggest proof of that was the last SC Magdeburg attack when they simply threw the ball into the stands off a totally uncontested set play. To be expected, the score is: Magdeburg 2:3 Orlen Wisla Plock.
18:03
Game on! And we have our first goal of the EHF Finals 2021! How fitting we see Piotr Chrapkowski SC Magdeburg's sole Polish player net after a fast break against the Polish side, Plock.
Let's go!
17:57
Always lovely to see it. Musa of SCM and Stevanovic for Plock sharing pleasantries before throw-off, don't be fooled there will be no love lost when the game begins!
17:51
We welcome David Bregazzi back to the commentary box, the Irish man who has been living close to Mannheim for many years now, knows these German teams very well.
Join him now on EHFTV.com for the first semi-final!
17:35
17:27
Looking around on Twitter and there is a good bit of international support for the only non-German side in the mix this weekend, Orlen Wisla Plock. With the squad looking very sharp in the Polish league and with them playing some really attractive handball all season long, I can understand the love; could this be their year?
17:15
Warm-up: SC Magdeburg vs Orlen Wisla Plock
Captain and top scorer (62 EHF European League goals) Michal Daszek for Orlen Wisla Plock is looking very focused here in the warm-up. Tensions will be running high so Daszek will need to lead by example like he has been doing all season long. Plus the man is great for some highlight reel goals, today shouldn't be any different!
13:10
The line-ups for today's semi-finals have been revealed! And when you look at Rhein-Neckar Löwen line up for their tie against Füchse, it's amazing to see Uwe Gensheimer back in the team after injury, plus Abutovic, Lagarde back fighting fit, if that wasn't enough, you have the cherry on top: Kim Ekdahl du Rietz casually coming out of retirement to join the pack.
The only notable name missing for Füchse would be left winger Milos Vujovic who has solid cover in youngster Tim Matthes (37 goals).
The line-ups for SC Magdeburg vs Orlen Wisla Plock can be located here (just click on player stats).
12:40
In the build-up to the EHF Finals 2021, we sat down massive names from each team: for Plock, we talked to captain fantastic Michal Daszek, the Polish winger eager to lead the only non-German side in Mannheim to the title. Who else would we talk to but pack leader, Martin Schwalb - head coach of hosts Rhein-Neckar Löwen. For SC Magdeburg there is one name on everyone's lips: Ómar Ingi Magnusson, one of the most in-form players in the EHF European League and Bundesliga at the moment, he will need a huge weekend. And lastly Dejan Milosavljev, who needs no introduction; Milosavljev is no stranger to titles having won the EHF Champions League title with Vardar in 2019. Read all our interviews and get a feel for each side going into today's games...
12:28
Fans take to the stands...
All four clubs were hard at work making sure their fans made an appearance at the EHF Finals 2021, with cardboard cut-outs of fans filling the SAP Arena in Mannheim; this for sure adds a bit of handball community feel to the event - we love it! Maybe you will spot someone you know!
12:01
Predictions from an expert
One man we will be hearing from a lot this weekend is EHF journalist Björn Pazen, he will be our expert for the weekend and with vast experience and insight we are looking forward to seeing what one of handball's best journalists has to offer. What better way to start than to see what his predictions are for each semi-final!
SC Magdeburg vs Orlen Wisla Plock, 18:00 (CEST)
"A German side with Scandinavian tactics faces a Polish club with Spanish influence - this is EHF European League at its best. From experience and the individual class of the players, SC Magdeburg take the favourite's role - but at final tournaments, nothing is normal. Plock have nothing to lose, the longer, they keep the match level, the bigger the pressure will be on Magdeburg. Coach Xavi Sabate has a huge toolbox of tactics and options. But as both coaches agree that defence and goalkeeping are the keys to victory, it will be Plock’s day, if they manage to keep Magdeburg below 25, 26 goals. If SCM's goal machine Omar Ingi Magnusson scores like in the knock-out stages, Plock have no chance. Funnily enough, the situation in the domestic competitions is completely different: Magdeburg have lost some Bundesliga matches over the last week, while Plock have not lost any Polish league matches in 2021."
Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs Füchse Berlin, 20:45 (CEST)
"In nature, it would be obvious that lions are too strong and dominant for foxes, but in handball it is an open fight. 16 days ago, Füchse took a 27:24 victory at the Lion’s den in the SAP Arena - OK it was the Bundesliga, not a European cup semi-final. Today it will be different, as many Löwen players, who were injured are back - and the EHF Finals 2021 host have the element of surprise on their side with their short-term transfer of experienced Kim Ekdahl du Rietz and the comeback of team captain Uwe Gensheimer. Those two can be X-Factors for Löwen.
But when you compare the squads - it is heavy-weights and world class players on both sides: Former EHF Champions League winners in goal (Palicka vs Milosavljev), former EHF Champions League top scorers on the wings (Gensheimer vs Lindberg), master class players in the back courts (Schmid vs Drux/Wiede/Andersson) and pure intensity on the line (Kohlbacher vs Marsenic) - definitely a Champions League outfit in the EHF Finals 2021. And the winners? There is no home advantage for Löwen without fans - so in the end, it is all decided on court. Löwen had a poor run in the Bundesliga recently, while Berlin's form improved over the last weeks, but today, Löwen will need to rise like a Phoenix, but might need extra-time to make it to the final."
11:00
Welcome to the EHF Finals 2021, 22/23 May, Mannheim, Germany
With all the final preparations complete it is time for us to build-up the semi-finals of the EHF Finals 2021. With so facts & figures to digest, why not start with getting your teeth into a break-down of all the important numbers by EHF journalist Björn Pazen (below)