19:34

RESULT: SC Magdeburg 30:29 Orlen Wisla Plock

Wow, it wasn't the nicest game of handball you would have ever seen but boy was it full of nerves and entertainment! SC were behind for massive parts of the game and showed real heart to claw back and keep the lead being tested over and over again!

19:28

Two minutes left and we back to a one-goal game! SC hold onto the smallest of leads! Chrapkowski gets a two-minutes suspension for dangerous play, and Krajewski was happy to net the penalty.

19:25

And SC Magdeburg have found another gear! They pull three goals ahead again! Gullerud, O'Sullivan & Mertens net to give the German side the lead once again. This game is full of nerves, makes for great viewing!

19:18

Just when it looked like SC Magdeburg would open up a big gap Plock pull back a three-goal deficit. Damgaard is now on 6 for SC, much improved in the second half (four alone in the second).

19:09

And for the first time since the first minute of the match, SC Magdeburg have taken the lead 20:19 thanks to a Moritz Preuß goal!

19:04

There is one name of the second half: Adam Morawski he has pulled off three huge saves in the second half and brings his tally to eight saves. Plock have him to thank for not falling behind. It is neck-and-neck at the moment. SC Magdeburg 19:19 Orlen Wisla Plock.

19:00

SC Magdeburg are already looking much better in the opening minutes here. Damgaard is finding his stride and moving onto the ball much better and as opened up the Plock defence well. SC Magdeburg 16:17 Orlen Wisla Plock

18:42

Half-time breakdown by expert Björn Pazen:

"Plock brought huge amounts of concrete with them to their first-ever European semi-final in Mannheim, as they had built an extremely solid defensive wall in the first 20 minutes. Magdeburg did not find the means to get through, caused missed passes and turnovers, while on the other end of the court, Plock’s Hungarian Zoltan Szita and Spaniard Niko Mindegia were strong in attack. SCM coach Bennet Wiegert constantly changed his attack tactics - and was most successful when they played with two line players, Zeljko Musa and Moritz Preuß.

Magdeburg could not profit that much from Plock’s suspensions and surprisingly were down by 11:8, before they intermediately improved and were boosted by the goalkeeper change from unlucky Jannick Green to Swedish Tobias Thulin. But still, SCM were close to heading to the dressing rooms with a four-goal deficit, but Plock missed their last chance and Omar Ingi Magnusson netted to make it 15:13 (to Plock) at the half-time buzzer.

Let's wait and see, if Magdeburg can cheat the semi-final curse - as they had lost the 2017 and 2018 semis in the EHF Cup against Göppingen and Saint-Raphael."

18:34

A goal by Omar Inge Magnusson is having a bit of a mixed bag of a performance. Is 2/4 so far in front of goal but has made some really silly mistakes resulting in turnovers and simple Plock goals. A lot of expectations are on the Icelandic player's shoulders, he will need to sharpen up as he is key for the German side.

18:26

Clutch shot! Wow, Zoltan Szita (3/4) is looking really good in the opening half here. The ref's hand was up, Plock had one shot left and the Hungarian international with a massive jump over the wall and puts it past Green in goal. Best goal so far. The Polish side are +3.

18:15

The biggest takeaway for me so far with the opening 10 minutes is that the Plock defense has the set plays of SC Magdeburg rattled. Christian O'Sullivan will need to settle their play and start to work better with the line.

18:10

It is hectic stuff so far, you can see both teams have some nerves to settle. Biggest proof of that was the last SC Magdeburg attack when they simply threw the ball into the stands off a totally uncontested set play. To be expected, the score is: Magdeburg 2:3 Orlen Wisla Plock.

18:03

Game on! And we have our first goal of the EHF Finals 2021! How fitting we see Piotr Chrapkowski SC Magdeburg's sole Polish player net after a fast break against the Polish side, Plock.



Let's go!

17:57

Always lovely to see it. Musa of SCM and Stevanovic for Plock sharing pleasantries before throw-off, don't be fooled there will be no love lost when the game begins!

17:51

We welcome David Bregazzi back to the commentary box, the Irish man who has been living close to Mannheim for many years now, knows these German teams very well.



Join him now on EHFTV.com for the first semi-final!

17:35

Follow the weekend's action also on Instagram stories where you will get behind-the-scenes content from the SAP Arean in Mannheim. Click on the image for a direct link!

17:27

Looking around on Twitter and there is a good bit of international support for the only non-German side in the mix this weekend, Orlen Wisla Plock. With the squad looking very sharp in the Polish league and with them playing some really attractive handball all season long, I can understand the love; could this be their year?

17:15

Warm-up: SC Magdeburg vs Orlen Wisla Plock

Captain and top scorer (62 EHF European League goals) Michal Daszek for Orlen Wisla Plock is looking very focused here in the warm-up. Tensions will be running high so Daszek will need to lead by example like he has been doing all season long. Plus the man is great for some highlight reel goals, today shouldn't be any different!