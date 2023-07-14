LIVE BLOG: Hungary book final against Denmark
The Women's 19 EHF EURO 2023 has reached the semi-final stage, with Portugal, Denmark, Hungary and Romania playing for a place in Sunday's finals.
- Denmark beat Portugal 38:35 after extra time to book their spot in the final
- titleholders Hungary overcome Romania to win 34:26 and go through to the gold-medal match
Friday 14 July
21:10
So that's all from us for today.
Tomorrow the placement matches for places 5-16 are played - the crucial one is at 14:15 CEST between Iceland and Serbia, to decide which team gets to play at next year's World Championship.
The blog will be back on Sunday 16 July at 15:30 CEST to bring you all the coverage from the bronze-medal match and the final, at 16:30 CEST and 18:45 CEST respectively.
21:06
And here's the second semi-final highlights:
21:00
Let's conclude today's coverage with the match highlights! First off, catch up with the best bits of the first semi-final here:
20:45
Hungary will get to play for the title for a third time in a row after that big win against Romania - read more about the match in our review.
20:17 | FULL-TIME
HUNGARY 34:26 ROMANIA
After Romania's strong efforts at the start of the half they rather ran out of steam, and in a slow end to the game it was all going Hungary's way. The defending champions will have a chance at a back-to-back title against record champions Denmark on Sunday, while the hosts play Portugal for bronze.
Petra Simon and Luca Csíkos both scored seven goals for Hungary, while Alisia Boiciuc finished the game as top scorer with nine goals; Klara Zaj made nine saves (36 per cent) for Hungary and Ana Maria Cristea saved five shots (31.3 per cent) for Romania.
Players of the Match were Hungarian centre back Júlia Farkas and Romanian right wing Mihaela Mihai.
20:07
Hungary keep the lead at five goals as Luca Csíkos scores for 30:25, only the third goal in the last five minutes. Romania are very much running out of time to challenge now, with less than five minutes to go and the pace glacial compared to the opening minutes of the game.
20:00
With 11 minutes to go, Hungary lead by five goals and a place in the final is looking ever-more likely. The game has slowed down a lot now, and mistakes are creeping in from both sides. It's 29:24.
19:51
Romania equalised at 21:21 but since then nothing's gone their way. A penalty taken and scored by Liliána Csernyánszki gives Hungary a 25:21 lead, their biggest of the match so far, and the hosts are now very much on the back foot and facing an increasingly solid Hungarian defence.
19:44
Teodora Neagu makes a superb save of a long-range shot. Romania are defending better at the moment and keeping this game close, but it's early days in the second half and Hungary are remaining calm.
19:37
Romania begin the second half with a quick goal and close the gap to one.
19:27 | HALF-TIME
HUNGARY 18:16 ROMANIA
Things remain pretty close between the defending champions and the hosts, though Hungary are scoring more easily as a rule. The match has remained fast-paced and both teams are seeking to shoot quickly when they're in possession.
Hungary had a direct free throw on the buzzer, but despite a good effort by Petra Simon the shot is stopped and the difference remains just two goals.
Klara Zaj has helped Hungary stay ahead with the best of the goal-keeping performances so far (five saves from 12 shots, or 41.7 per cent). Centre backs Simon (five goals) and Alisia Boiciuc (six) are the top scorers.
19:16
Romania continue to push back, closing the gap to two goals repeatedly and strengthening their defence - but Hungary look confident and set to go into the break with the lead.
19:08
Hungary have the upper hand, taking a 13:10 lead from a fastbreak, and are scoring fairly easily when in possession. Their defence is proving more effective than Romania's, and the hosts call a timeout.
19:01
This is an incredibly fast-paced match and it's 9:9 already, after 12 minutes. Petra Simon for Hungary and Diana Lixandroiu for Romania have both scored three times.
Romania's defence has been their major problem so far - let's see how it holds up against this Hungarian attack.
18:52
Before the match threw off there was a minute's silence in memory of Ion Crăciun, who formerly coached the under-20 Romanian women's team and who passed away yesterday aged 67 after suffering a heart attack. Crăciun coached Romania to bronze at the 2016 Youth World Championship.
When play begins it begins fast, and five goals are scored in the first three minutes. Romania lead 3:2.
18:40
EHFTV coverage has begun of the evening's second semi-final, featuring Hungary and Romania. There's lots of people in the hall in Pitesti to cheer on the hosts.
18:25
There's just time to recap that match with our match review before the second semi-final gets underway. Will Hungary make it to a second successive final, or can hosts Romania secure a ticket to face Denmark? That match starts in 20 minutes at 18:45 CEST.
18:13 | RESULT
PORTUGAL 35:38 DENMARK
Denmark book their place in the final after a physical and exciting 10 minutes of extra time, which saw mistakes by both teams and some excellent saves at both ends. Their better start to the extra time was the difference and although Portugal steadied themselves it was a bit too late. However, the Portuguese should be extremely proud of the way they attacked this first semi-final at this level.
Luciana Rebelo is the game's top scorer with a huge 14 goals; Julie Scaglione netted nine for Denmark. Rita Guimaraes made 16 saves for Portugal (36.4 per cent).
Line player Sofia Ferreira and left wing Matilde Vestergaard are the two Players of the Match.
18:05
Denmark had the upper hand for most of the first five minutes of extra time, scoring three times, before Portugal pushed back a bit. A good penalty save by Rita Guimaraes of Anne Johansen's effort allowed Portugal to narrow the gap to one goal, but Boline Laursen made it 35:33 to Denmark at the end of the period.
17:59
Off they go again! Which side will be strongest in crunch time?
17:55 | FULL-TIME
PORTUGAL 31:31 DENMARK
Well, what a second half from Denmark! Matilde Vestergaard scores inside 10 seconds and forces extra time to determine which side will go through to the final.
17:52
Rita Guimaraes makes a tremendous save and returns the ball to Portugal's possession, but they cannot score and Luciana Rebelo turns over the ball, giving Denmark less than 20 seconds to level the match once more. The Danes take a timeout.
17:50
At a crucial point - 30:30 - Denmark concede a penalty and Naide Goncalves makes it look easy. Portugal hold a one-goal advantage with 60 seconds to play.
17:48
It's turnover after turnover right now. Three minutes to play with the score level at 29:29. Which side will have the composure to break through?
17:44
Danish goalkeeper Signe Rasmussen makes an important save as Denmark lead 28:27, but the following attack is stopped by Portugal who have another chance to level the game - Luciana Rebelo makes her 12th (!) goal look easy, and it's level once more.
17:40
A goal from earlier in the match which demonstrates the high level these young women are playing at.
Portugal have equalised at 26:26, with 10 minutes to go...
17:37
Into the last 15 minutes and the pace has slowed as both teams step up their defensive efforts. Denmark lead by a single goal and the sides are exchanging turnovers in the desperate battle for a place in the final.
17:30
Danish centre back Boline Laursen is having a major impact in this third quarter, scoring three goals in a row as Denmark take a 25:22 lead over Portugal. Portugal call a timeout as they try to stop Denmark's momentum.
17:26
Denmark level the match at 21:21 as Astrid Lund scores! A really solid start to the half from the women in white and a few mistakes by Portugal have let Denmark right back in.
17:19
Denmark restart with a goal from Matilde Vestergaard. They have 30 minutes to make up a three-goal deficit - but Portugal remain strong too!
17:05 | HALF-TIME
PORTUGAL 19:16 DENMARK
Portugal have definitely brought the fight to this game, but they have let a big lead go thanks to renewed attack by Denmark and a few technical errors. Still, they hold the advantage going into the dressing room and will force the record W19 EURO champions to bring even more to the second half.
The team's top scorers Luciana Rebelo and Julie Scaglione are again playing a key role, with Rebelo scoring nine times in the first half and Scaglione five.
Rita Guimaraes has been the best of the goalkeepers so far, taking over from Matilde Rosa and making four saves (40 per cent).
16:57
A couple of turnovers by Portugal give Denmark a chance, and they close the gap to 16:14 with 22 minutes gone on the clock. Portugal now need to step up their pace again as Denmark have the momentum.
16:50
Denmark continue to struggle to get past the Portuguese defence, with every goal a prolonged battle. Luciana Rebelo is now at eight goals as Portugal take a 15:10 lead, and Denmark call a timeout.
16:45
The gap remains at three goals and Portugal look confident. Luciana Rebelo has been astonishing, with six goals so far in just 13 minutes - a great performance from the 17-year-old right back.
16:38
Portugal's impressive defence is on show and they've taken a swift 6:3 lead against Denmark.
16:32
And we're off!
This match is Portugal's first appearance at a W19 EHF EURO, but Denmark have previously won four gold medals at this level. However, it's their first time in the semi-finals since 2017.
The top two scorers of the competition are both on court, with Denmark’s left back Julie Scaglione leading the way with 48 goals, followed by Portugal’s right back Luciana Rebelo with 41. But it was Portugal's Sofia Ferreira who got the scoring underway with a goal after just 38 seconds.
16:25
Coverage of the first semi-final has begun on EHFTV, and you should also keep the match statistics page open for live updates!
16:15
All the Players of the Match at the W19 EHF EURO and the W19 EHF Championships get to participate in Respect Your Talent events. In Romania, Jovanka Radicevic and Anja Althaus are the ambassadors leading these events and giving the young stars vital tips to help develop their careers.
16:05
Today has already seen several cross-matches played, as part of the process to determine the final ranking in the tournament - a ranking which will be important as the top 13 teams from the W19 EURO will book their tickets to the 2024 IHF Women's Junior Handball Championship in North Macedonia. So far:
- Iceland beat North Macedonia 35:29 and Serbia beat Croatia 31:26 in the 13-16 cross-matches
- Sweden beat Montenegro 30:28 and France defeated Switzerland 38:29 in the 5-8 cross-matches
At the same time as the semi-finals, Germany take on Norway and the Czech Republic play the Netherlands in the cross-matches for places 9-12.
15:55
Of course the competition has been running for several days now, and the successful semi-finalists all came through the main round to get to this stage. So to warm you up for the matches ahead, here are the top five goals and saves from the main and intermediate rounds!
15:45
Welcome to the live blog for the Women's 19 EHF EURO 2023 semi-finals! After over a week of exciting competition, we're down to the last four places in the fight for the medals. At 16:30 CEST today Portugal will take on Denmark, with defending champions Hungary playing hosts Romania at 18:45 CEST.
To start things off, check out the semi-final preview.