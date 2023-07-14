18:13 | RESULT

Denmark book their place in the final after a physical and exciting 10 minutes of extra time, which saw mistakes by both teams and some excellent saves at both ends. Their better start to the extra time was the difference and although Portugal steadied themselves it was a bit too late. However, the Portuguese should be extremely proud of the way they attacked this first semi-final at this level.

Luciana Rebelo is the game's top scorer with a huge 14 goals; Julie Scaglione netted nine for Denmark. Rita Guimaraes made 16 saves for Portugal (36.4 per cent).

Line player Sofia Ferreira and left wing Matilde Vestergaard are the two Players of the Match.

18:05

Denmark had the upper hand for most of the first five minutes of extra time, scoring three times, before Portugal pushed back a bit. A good penalty save by Rita Guimaraes of Anne Johansen's effort allowed Portugal to narrow the gap to one goal, but Boline Laursen made it 35:33 to Denmark at the end of the period.

17:59

Off they go again! Which side will be strongest in crunch time?

Not a match for the faint-hearted 🥵 We're going to extra time⏱



🟢 POR 31:31 DEN 🔴#followthefuture pic.twitter.com/8gmsy1fxxM — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) July 14, 2023

17:55 | FULL-TIME

Well, what a second half from Denmark! Matilde Vestergaard scores inside 10 seconds and forces extra time to determine which side will go through to the final.

Rita Guimaraes makes a tremendous save and returns the ball to Portugal's possession, but they cannot score and Luciana Rebelo turns over the ball, giving Denmark less than 20 seconds to level the match once more. The Danes take a timeout.

17:50

At a crucial point - 30:30 - Denmark concede a penalty and Naide Goncalves makes it look easy. Portugal hold a one-goal advantage with 60 seconds to play.

17:48

It's turnover after turnover right now. Three minutes to play with the score level at 29:29. Which side will have the composure to break through?

17:44

Danish goalkeeper Signe Rasmussen makes an important save as Denmark lead 28:27, but the following attack is stopped by Portugal who have another chance to level the game - Luciana Rebelo makes her 12th (!) goal look easy, and it's level once more.

17:40

A goal from earlier in the match which demonstrates the high level these young women are playing at.

Portugal have equalised at 26:26, with 10 minutes to go...

17:37

Into the last 15 minutes and the pace has slowed as both teams step up their defensive efforts. Denmark lead by a single goal and the sides are exchanging turnovers in the desperate battle for a place in the final.

17:30

Danish centre back Boline Laursen is having a major impact in this third quarter, scoring three goals in a row as Denmark take a 25:22 lead over Portugal. Portugal call a timeout as they try to stop Denmark's momentum.

17:26

Denmark level the match at 21:21 as Astrid Lund scores! A really solid start to the half from the women in white and a few mistakes by Portugal have let Denmark right back in.

17:19

Denmark restart with a goal from Matilde Vestergaard. They have 30 minutes to make up a three-goal deficit - but Portugal remain strong too!