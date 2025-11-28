Lithuania are keeping their "careful dream" alive

A week ago, hosts Lithuania didn't know what to expect from the EHF Wheelchair EURO 2025, their first-ever tournament. Wheelchair handball didn't even exist in the country just over a year ago, so how quickly would they be able to catch up with more experienced nations that had been practicing the sport for a decade or longer?

This week, Lithuania started with two 2:1 defeats, against Norway and Croatia, but they were far from being outplayed by their opponents in both matches. And the tide did turn with a 2:0 win against the Netherlands, followed by another 2:0 victory over Hungary on Friday.

With other results going their way, Lithuania have now even won their group. Taking on France, the World Championship semi-finalists from last year, is a deserved reward for all the efforts Lithuania have put into giving wheelchair handball a chance in the country. That is already a big victory — regardless the result of Sunday's semi-final.