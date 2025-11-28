Lithuania and Croatia join Portugal, France in Wheelchair EURO semi-finals
Four nations are still in the running for gold at the EHF European Wheelchair Handball Championship 2025 following the completion of the group phase at the NBA Basketball School in Vilnius on Friday evening. And it was a thrilling end to the group phase, as only the final set in the last match confirmed the semi-final line-up. Hosts Lithuania surprisingly won a tight group A to set up a meeting with France, who finished second in group B. And group A runners-up Croatia will take on group B winners Portugal in the other semi-final.