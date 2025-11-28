Lithuania and Croatia join Portugal, France in Wheelchair EURO semi-finals

Lithuania and Croatia join Portugal, France in Wheelchair EURO semi-finals

ER 2837 (1)
EHF / Eric Willemsen
28 November 2025, 21:30

Four nations are still in the running for gold at the EHF European Wheelchair Handball Championship 2025 following the completion of the group phase at the NBA Basketball School in Vilnius on Friday evening. And it was a thrilling end to the group phase, as only the final set in the last match confirmed the semi-final line-up. Hosts Lithuania surprisingly won a tight group A to set up a meeting with France, who finished second in group B. And group A runners-up Croatia will take on group B winners Portugal in the other semi-final.

The semi-finals and the medal matches take place on Sunday:

  • 11:00 CET — semi-final: Lithuania vs France
  • 12:30 CET — semi-final: Portugal vs Croatia
  • 17:00 CET — bronze medal match
  • 18:30 CET — final

The remaining teams play cross and placement matches, also on Sunday (see the full match schedule). Saturday is a rest day.

  • the extremely balanced group A went down to the wire as only the very last match between Croatia and Norway decided about the teams advancing to the semi-finals
  • Croatia needed to win that match, but narrowly lost the opening set 8:7, then dominated the second set 11:4 and closed out the win by taking the five-minute decider 5:2
  • that result saw all five teams in the group finish on four points, with two wins and two defeats; the set difference brought the decision in favour of Lithuania (6:4) ahead of Croatia (6:6)
  • Norway (6:6), Hungary (5:6) and the Netherlands (5:6) missed out on the semi-finals and will play for the rankings fifth to ninth
  • the race to the semi-finals was decided much faster in the four-team group B, where favourites Portugal and France secured the top two spots even before the last day of the group phase
  • Portugal, the last winners of a European championship (under a different competition format in 2022), opened their campaign with flawless 2:0 wins over both Romania and Spain
  • France, who reached the semi-finals of last year's World Championships, also won twice, tough they dropped the second set against Spain, 2:1
  • in their direct duel on Friday, Portugal left no doubt and clearly won two sets to beat France 2:0 and lock up top spot in group B
  • Croatia's Ante Štimac is the competition's top scorer after the group phase, with 43 points — an average of 10.8 points per match; Ricardo Queiros, who played one match less, scored an average of 11.7 per match, after netting 35 points in Portugal's three games
  • the EHF Wheelchair EURO 2025 is the first European championship played under the four-a-side rules; more about the competition format can be found here

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

1 (45)
Vidmantas Budrys
1 (41)
Vidmantas Budrys
Adsc08451b Clear
Vidmantas Budrys
DSD09560
Vidmantas Budrys
Adsd00003b Clear
Vidmantas Budrys
DSC08302
Vidmantas Budrys
DSD09826
Vidmantas Budrys
1 (11)
Vidmantas Budrys
1 (38)
Vidmantas Budrys
1 (27)
Vidmantas Budrys
2 (11)
Vidmantas Budrys
1 (38) (1)
Vidmantas Budrys
1 (30)
Vidmantas Budrys

Lithuania are keeping their "careful dream" alive

A week ago, hosts Lithuania didn't know what to expect from the EHF Wheelchair EURO 2025, their first-ever tournament. Wheelchair handball didn't even exist in the country just over a year ago, so how quickly would they be able to catch up with more experienced nations that had been practicing the sport for a decade or longer?

This week, Lithuania started with two 2:1 defeats, against Norway and Croatia, but they were far from being outplayed by their opponents in both matches. And the tide did turn with a 2:0 win against the Netherlands, followed by another 2:0 victory over Hungary on Friday.

With other results going their way, Lithuania have now even won their group. Taking on France, the World Championship semi-finalists from last year, is a deserved reward for all the efforts Lithuania have put into giving wheelchair handball a chance in the country. That is already a big victory — regardless the result of Sunday's semi-final.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Adsd00684b Denoise

photos © Vidmantas Budrys

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

XH2S2300
Previous Article European Masters Handball movement aims for growth

Latest news

More News