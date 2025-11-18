Now in their 15th season, and even without actually lifting the most coveted trophy in men’s club handball, PSG have been playing a defining role in the EHF Champions League through the years.

On the eve of the MOTW against Barça, here is a look back at five iconic players in the Paris Saint-Germain jersey that shaped the club’s history.

Patrice Annonay — goalkeeper

This might seem an odd choice, but it’s not. The goalkeeper grew up at Paris Saint-Germain and has always managed to prove his competence. Annonay might have played his first EHF Champions League game only at 34, but he is best remembered for pulling off many impressive saves during his three seasons in the competition.

And while he left Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, it was only a matter of time before he would come back — and so he did in 2023, as an assistant coach to Raul Gonzalez. Last summer, he became the goalkeeper coach, a sign of recognition the club is giving Annonay, one of the players inducted into PSG Hall of Fame, with his jersey hanging high on the ceiling of Stade Pierre de Coubertin.