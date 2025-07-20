Germany crowned W19 EHF EURO 2025 champions

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
20 July 2025, 21:15

A historic title for a historic W19 EHF EURO — Germany won their first trophy in the competition by beating Spain 34:27 in the final of the 2025 edition in Podgorica on Sunday night.

It was a superbly played match from the title winners, as they took the lead for the first time with nine minutes on the clock, and everything fell perfectly into place for the side from there. The final score in no way reflected the first 50 minutes that had played out — but did reflect the powerful finish from Germany.

The W19 EHF EURO 2025 marked the first with the expanded 24 teams, increased from the previous 16, enabling more nations to participate in the top-tier event. 

FINAL

Spain vs Germany 27:34 (17:13)

  • Germany took the title with a perfectly executed match, as they came from behind to take the lead for the first time in the last 10 minutes and completely owned the late stages of the game
  • Spain were first on the board and at the other end of the court, their goalkeeper Goundo Gassama saved Germany’s first attempt on goal, after which the side allowed Germany to level only twice in the opening half, at 4:4 in the seventh minute and 10:10 in the 19th
  • although they held the lead steady, Spain were just one or two goals in front of Germany until the last minutes of the first half; with two consecutive goals, they opened a four-goal gap at 15:11 four minutes before the break
  • back Belen Rodriguez was a standout for Spain, scoring seven goals from seven in the first 30 minutes, finishing on a total of nine and playing a key role orchestrating her team’s attack with superb assists
  • Gassama recorded seven saves at a rate of 36.84 per cent in the first period against Germany keeper Lena Lindemann’s five, and Lindemann faced more shots as her team’s defence had trouble containing Spain — especially Rodriguez
  • Spain created the first five-goal difference of the game four minutes into the second half, 19:14, but then Germany began a steady comeback — and finally a lost ball from Spain and a goal from Lara Däuble brought them within one at 23:22 in the 44th minute
  • Germany took the lead for the first time in the match in the 51st minute, 27:26, when Däuble scored her sixth goal from six shots; after that, Lindemann saved and left back Marlene Tucholke took Germany to a 28:26 advantage — and Germany’s ride to the trophy began

W19 EHF Euro Final Match 87
At the beginning we had some problems with the strong attack from Spain, but I think we never lost hope, we were always fighting. We knew that what we did in the first half wasn't what we could really do, so in the second half we just got to our level. I think today we showed that we are at this point the better team, but much respect for Spain because they did a very good job. It was really hard. It’s incredible. It was our destination, to go to the finals and win this thing. The feeling can’t be put into words.
Ruslana Litvinov
Centre back, Germany

First-time champions of the W19 EHF EURO

Neither Spain nor Germany had won the trophy in this competition before, so it was certain that a new team would be celebrating come the end of the final match in Podgorica on Sunday night. In the end, it was Germany who made history for their nation, becoming the seventh country to win the W19 EHF EURO trophy.

In recent years, the W19 EHF EURO has been dominated by Hungary, who took three back-to-back titles, beating three different opponents in the finals: Denmark in 2023, Russia in 2021 and the Netherlands in 2019. 
France were the most recent winners before Hungary, raising the trophy in 2017, after Denmark secured three titles in five editions — 2015, 2011 and 2007. In between Denmark’s trophies, Russia and Norway were crowned champions, in 2013 and 2009, respectively.

While Russia had won the trophy before that, in 2004 and 2002, the 2009 success is Norway’s first and only title at the W19 EHF EURO.

When Denmark won the W19EHF  EURO title in 2007, they ended a nine-year wait to top the podium, as they had clinched the trophy at the maiden edition of the event in 1996. After Denmark took the historic first event, Romania celebrated twice in a row, in 1998 and 2000.

Regarding the other medals throughout the 14 previous editions of the W19 EHF EURO, Lithuania, Ukraine, Austria, Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro, and Sweden had all celebrated one apiece. Spain had taken two prior to 2025, while Germany secured their first when they qualified for the final in Podgorica.

Photos © Rukometni savez Crne Gore

