Germany crowned W19 EHF EURO 2025 champions

First-time champions of the W19 EHF EURO

Neither Spain nor Germany had won the trophy in this competition before, so it was certain that a new team would be celebrating come the end of the final match in Podgorica on Sunday night. In the end, it was Germany who made history for their nation, becoming the seventh country to win the W19 EHF EURO trophy.

In recent years, the W19 EHF EURO has been dominated by Hungary, who took three back-to-back titles, beating three different opponents in the finals: Denmark in 2023, Russia in 2021 and the Netherlands in 2019.

France were the most recent winners before Hungary, raising the trophy in 2017, after Denmark secured three titles in five editions — 2015, 2011 and 2007. In between Denmark’s trophies, Russia and Norway were crowned champions, in 2013 and 2009, respectively.

While Russia had won the trophy before that, in 2004 and 2002, the 2009 success is Norway’s first and only title at the W19 EHF EURO.

When Denmark won the W19EHF EURO title in 2007, they ended a nine-year wait to top the podium, as they had clinched the trophy at the maiden edition of the event in 1996. After Denmark took the historic first event, Romania celebrated twice in a row, in 1998 and 2000.

Regarding the other medals throughout the 14 previous editions of the W19 EHF EURO, Lithuania, Ukraine, Austria, Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro, and Sweden had all celebrated one apiece. Spain had taken two prior to 2025, while Germany secured their first when they qualified for the final in Podgorica.