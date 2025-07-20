W19 EHF EURO 2025 All-star Team announced

W19 EHF EURO 2025 All-star Team announced

20 July 2025, 21:15

Seven nations are represented in the All-star Team of the W19 EHF EURO 2025, which is led by MVP Natalija Lekic — centre back for hosts Montenegro.

Lithuania left back Gabija Pilikauskaite, who has already been part of two EHF EURO qualifiers campaigns in the open-age category and was the top scorer at the W17 EHF Championship 2023 in Azerbaijan, was the clear leading shooter. In Podgorica, she scored 83 goals towards her side’s campaign — 19 ahead of the second-ranked Maud Horvers from the Netherlands.

For two players, it is not the first time in an All-star Team at an international competition. With her naming in the W19 EHF EURO 2025 line-up, Denmark left back Anne Dolberg Plougstrup has made it three awards in a row, as she was also in the All-star Teams at both the W17 EHF EURO 2023 and the 2024 IHF Youth World Championship.

For Spain centre back Belen Rodriguez, it is the second consecutive All-star Team, as she was the MVP when her side took the trophy at last year’s Youth World Championship.

For the remaining players, it is the first time appearing in an All-star Team.

 


W19 EHF EURO 2025 All-star Team

Goalkeeper: Goundo Gassama (Spain)

Left wing: Chiara Rohr (Germany)

Left back: Anne Dolberg Plougstrup (Denmark)

Centre back: Belen Rodriguez (Spain)

Line player: Aurelie Egbaimo (Austria)

Right back: Lara Däuble (Germany)

Right wing: Blandine Gros (France)

 

Top scorer: Gabija Pilikauskaite (Lithuania) — 83 goals

Best defender: Clara Mendgaard Sørensen (Denmark)

MVP: Natalija Lekic (Montenegro)

Photos: Rukometni savez Crne Gore

IMG 6950
W19 EHF Euro Final Match 20
