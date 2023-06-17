Handball needs to “learn from the pirates” to explore new markets

In the first presentation, Martin Skigaard Skammelsen, Marketing Manager Aalborg Håndbold, explained the concept and the growth of his club in terms of VIP and fan experience.

Aalborg have currently sold 2,100 season tickets, with 1,200 more fans on their waiting list. The ticket sales are almost 100 per cent digital, even for the partner and season tickets. Having 497 sponsorship partners, those companies have special accounts to distribute the tickets to their guests.

“We deliver sold-out matches, great game day experience and sportive success – we return the value for their money to fans and partners,” Skammelsen said.

At top matches, up to 1,200 VIPs enjoy a six-course dinner, open bar, entertaining programme, entering the arena on a red carpet and of course top sports.

“Annually we survey our VIPs and regular, what they want and what we can improve, we are looking for new keys to unlock the potential,” Skammelsen said.

How can athletes, clubs, leagues, federations and sports reach the Generation Z? This was the subject in the following experts’ discussion of Alexander Walkenhorst (former beach volleyball professional and founder and managing director of Sportents), Benjamin Stoll (FIS director of digital & innovation), and Britta Sölter (athletia sports).

EHF is using Twitch as a streaming platform for their weekly The Spin show, and Walkenhorst’s company is one of the partners since the implementation. In Covid-19 times, he had the idea to create beach volley events, streamed on Twitch and later managed to bring the digital audience to the courts.

And Walkenhorst was one of the pioneers using social media channels to extend his short season of four months to a whole year by distributing his content on platforms like YouTube, Twitch and podcasts.

“Twitch is the best platform, look at all those streamers for the young generation. We are copying the same things since 20 years and try to reach the young generation, but they are completely different – in only some seconds they decide if the content is good or not, so we have to talk about entertainment media, not social media, this is the difference,” says Walkenhorst.