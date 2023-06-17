Mike Jensen sends Magdeburg to the final after an absolute thriller

Bennett Wiegert, SC Magdeburg coach: “I am tired but we are also happy to win against Barça. At the moment, I am really tired. We were really close to them in our performance, the last minutes of the first half and we lost our system, Emil had good saves. The second time the momentum switched to us thanks to Nikola and his saves. In my opinion, we didn’t need the extra time but never mind. Despite Gisli’s injury, we managed to remain focused. We lost the penalty shootout in the German cup here, and I think the experience was beneficial for this. Really excited for tomorrow, to be in the final.”

Magnus Saugstrup, SC Magdeburg line player: "It was a crazy 70 minutes, we had to fight for the entire time to win. We were following and were standing closer and closer to Barça. We worked together as a team. I don’t even care if this wasn’t my best game. We are a team."

Mike Jensen, SC Magdeburg goalkeeper: "I like the penalty shootout, it is fun. As a goalie you can just win. There is less pressure than during the game."

Antonio Carlos Ortega, Barça coach: “I think we lost a couple of balls, they made a couple of easy goals including ones in the empty goal and they came into the match again. They are a difficult team to defend, they play very close to passive play very often, but they play their way very good. Magdeburg use a lot of one against ones, they provoke a lot of fouls. But tonight, they managed to find solutions each time. We tried to change our defence, it was OK for a bit, but we lost our way again. Last season we won thanks to the penalties, today we lost, this is sports I guess."

Gonzalo Perez de Vargas, Barça goalkeeper: “When you haven’t played a team after two losses, you want to beat them, of course. We wanted to be in the final, we knew their strengths and their weaknesses. We watched them play a lot. The fact we lost twice against them was more motivation than something that was playing in our heads. They are a strong team, they played the way they wanted to play and that it why they are in the final. I’m proud of the way we fought during the game and the whole season.”