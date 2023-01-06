Jacques: “I really want to go to Budapest, but as a player this time”

But all's well that ends well; just seven months on from getting injured, Emma Jacques got running again. It was at the start of December, in a Champions League game against Kastamonu. Fifteen minutes before the end of the one-sided game, coach Manu Mayonnade decided to give her the opportunity for a warm welcome back in front of her fans.

“This was completely unexpected, I just thought I would sit through the game. But then I came on, I scored six, and we celebrated my birthday that evening with all my teammates. That was an amazing day” remembers Jacques, who recently turned 21.

And almost as if nothing happened, Emma Jacques was back on track. While she was a regular fixture in the France national team, the Women's EHF EURO break in November gave her the opportunity to come back in the best shape possible. “I used those few weeks to do a lot of physical work. While some of my teammates were at the Euro, I was working on my own, but it felt ok, I did not mind. All that was on my mind was that I really wanted to come back” she remembers.