The DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 heads into round 5 this weekend, with a full eight-match schedule providing us with plenty of entertainment.

The live blog will keep you informed on the action as it happens, with continuous updates before, during and after the games.

round 5 features eight games: read our round preview for bullet-point style details on each match

the schedule includes three games on Saturday: Rostov vs Metz and Krim vs Bietigheim at 16:00 CEST; Györ vs Valcea at 18:00 CEST

the packed Sunday programme: Esbjerg vs Vipers and Dortmund vs Buducnost at 14:00 CEST; Podravka vs Odense, CSM vs FTC and Brest vs CSKA all at 16:00 CEST

all matches are streamed live on EHFTV

Eric Willemsen reported on Friday afternoon; the live blog resumes on Saturday at 15:00 CEST

FRIDAY 16 OCTOBER

17:30

The game between Rostov and Metz is pitting two teams against each other that competed at the DELO EHF FINAL4 in 2019, where the Russian side won their semi-final duel.

A lot will be at stake again when the teams meet on Saturday at 16:00 CEST. Or. like Metz put it on their Instagram account: "Objectiv, première place!" ("Target, first place!")

That's where we leave you for now. The live blog resumes on Saturday at 15:00 CEST, an hour before the party starts!

16:58

In another game on Sunday, Dortmund will host Buducnost, a special occasion for Germany's Clara Woltering.

The two-time EHF Champions League winner with Buducnost is now goalkeeper coach in Dortmund.

Here is what she told Björn Pazen ahead of Sunday's game.

16:02

The only team in the competition yet to drop a point? Yes, that's Vipers Kristiansand!

The surprise pack of the 2018/19 season, when the Norwegian side made it all the way to Budapest and finished third, are back to top form and have won all three games so far.

Their flawless status, however, will be put to a firm test on Sunday, when Vipers visit Team Esbjerg in Denmark for a true Scandinavian derby.

Can Vipers keep their streak going? Find out on Sunday at 14:00 CEST live on EHFTV.

15:30

Welcome to our live blog! The DELO EHF Champions League season is in full flow and we are less than 24 hours from the start of round 5.

We can look forward to an action-packed weekend, with all 16 teams across the two groups in action.

Before we dig deeper into some highlights, here is the round preview to give you a detailed look on what to expect us this weekend.